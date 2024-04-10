Coleen Burnett Obituary

Colleen covering an event in West Long Branch. Always with a smile, always with a camera.
Coleen Ann Burnett, of Eatontown, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2024 at Jersey Shore University
Medical Center, Neptune.
Born on Dec. 26, 1957, which severely limited the number of birthday presents she would receive over
time, Coleen grew up in West Long Branch where she owned a home for many years. She was a graduate of
Shore Regional High School and attended Glassboro State College and Brookdale Community College before
receiving a bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University.
A veteran broadcaster and reporter, Coleen was a news presenter and on-air personality for a number of
New Jersey radio stations. She wrote for area newspapers, most recently The Link, based in Long Branch.
Coleen was predeceased by parents Eileen Cooney Burnett in 1976, when Coleen was 18, and Daniel Burnett
in 1967, when she was just nine years old.
Despite the challenge of living with cerebral palsy since birth, Coleen amazed and inspired her many
friends with a fiercely independent nature and unceasing determination to accomplish her goals.
Having only one good ear didn't stop Coleen from loving live music. She attended dozens of concerts over
the years and cherished in particular an invitation from legendary blues guitarist B.B. King for an extended
visit with him after a show.
A dedicated follower of the New York Mets and Seton Hall Pirates, Coleen was also a fan of the Los Angeles
Rams, largely because of their cool blue and yellow helmets.
Coleen is survived by her cousin Donna Leroy of Freehold, hundreds of friends, former co-workers, and the
outsized family she adopted, the Waltons.
A GoFundMe has been started by a friend to help with expenses. It can be accessed at the732.com/coleen, along with information about a celebration of her life, which is being planned.