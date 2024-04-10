Family Addiction Network April Meeting

For April, we welcome back Shannon Hurley, Lead Counselor at Middletown Medical

We have all undoubtedly heard a lot about harm reduction over the past several years, but as the industry changes and we continue to learn from those who have experienced addiction and recovery, the parameters are evolving! We used to heavily rely on a 12 step model for recovery, 28 days was the standard of length in rehab, and mostly leaned on a shame based approach to inspire sobriety. We are learning that the old confrontational style of treatment is not working. There is no “One Way” to reach recovery. For instance, Medically Assisted Treatment used to have negative connotations, where now it may be the most effective form of treatment. The best and only way to serve the person is to meet them where they are. To that end, Shannon will share her perspectives on the changes in harm reduction approaches, based on her years in active addiction and her vast experiences through her career and her own recovery!

Shannon received her bachelor’s degree from Kean University and has been working in addiction and mental health treatment for over 25 years. Sh e joined the team at Middletown Medical in July 2022 as a Counseling Intern while finishing her CADC. Shannon was born and raised here in NJ where she has spent the better part of her career as anadvocate and a voice of empowerment for those affected by substance use.

Shannon’s career path began in mental health when she worked as the Substance Abuse Specialist for one of the first PACT teams in the state and was Liaison to Ancora State Psychiatric Hospital. She moved over to addiction when Turning Point, Inc. started a Co-Occurring team and she was brought on for her experience working in mental health.

Shannon also worked at Mrs. Wilson’s Halfway House for Women where she had the opportunity to work with women and was eventually promoted to Intake and Marketing Coordinator for the agency.

Shannon’s approach is strength based and client centered. She works best in a team setting and believes in a humanistic approach stressing unconditional positive regard and describes herself as “a little bit Carl Rogers and a little bit Mr. Rogers”

—

Family Addiction Network

www.familyaddictionnetwork.org

familyaddictionnetwork@gmail.com

Google Voice (862) 803-0288

“You are NOT alone…”