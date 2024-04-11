Ocean Twp. Students Impress at Innovation Night

Coming Together to Fight Autism in AprilApril 11, 2024
The Spartan Players were full of drama.
The Ocean Township School District hosted its annual Innovation Night recently, showcasing and celebrating the innovation that takes place in the schools, district wide from grades Pre-K through 12th. It is a celebration of creativity, ingenuity, collaboration and the spirit of discovery that thrives within Ocean school communities.
Student work was showcased throughout the evening, including collaborative performances by the TOIS/OTHS Jazz Band and the TOIS/OTHS choir. The OTHS Drama club, TOIS Deeply Rooted Step Team and the Double Dutch Club also performed. Elementary and OTIS STEAM Tank projects were presented by students throughout the night. The Spartan Schools of Technology, VPA and Business and Finance were showcased. Attendees were also able to participate in hands-on activities like creating sustainability projects, Lego Engineering, Snap Circuits, OZO Bots, Virtual Reality Goggles and much more.
Ocean Township students Ella and Gloria show Wanamassa 4th graders Kennedy and Rosie how to make catapults out of popsicle sticks.
Coleton and Sawyer with Miss Pepper the hedgehog
Students learning about electronic snap circuts
OT Middle School Technology Coach Kristin Gasser shows students how, by grabbing the white wire on “Makey Makey Arcade” they complete the circuit to play a video game.
