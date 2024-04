Local Obituaries

Courtney D. Ponsi, 41, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

She received a black belt in karate from the Atlantic Karate Academy and was a member of Park Church in Tinton Falls. She was an assistant teacher and loved teaching and playing with children. She had a part in raising numerous family and friends’ children which in turn affectionately called her Aunt Courtney.

She was predeceased by her father, Donald Ponsi.

Surviving is her mother, Margaret; brother, Adam Ponsi and his wife Linda; niece, Julianna and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and “nieces and nephews.”

Visitation will be from 9-10:30 am Monday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral service will start at 11:30 am at Park Church, 31 Park Road, Tinton Falls followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

James S. Cattanach Jr. 97 a lifelong resident of Long Branch passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on April 8, 2024.

Jim was born on November 27, 1926, and raised in Long Branch to Dr. James and Mrs. Bessie Cattanach Sr. He was a volunteer for the Long Branch First Aid Department as well as the West End Fire department. He enlisted in the Navy on his eighteenth birthday November 27, 1944, and received an honorable discharge in 1948. He finished high school and then graduated from Monmouth College, now Monmouth University.

He married Irene Glennon on August 18, 1951. In 1960 they designed and built their dream home in Long Branch where they raised three children. His entire life was dedicated to loving and taking care of his family; vacations, road trips, camping trips and water skiing. His favorite phrase “we’ll have one before we order dinner.”

Once established firmly in employment he quickly moved up working for several companies selling aluminum ingot and billet; in 1985 he founded James S. Cattanach Jr. Consulting. With his employment, he was able to travel extensively around the world. After their children were grown, Irene and Jimmy traveled together though out the world exploring many different countries and cuisines.

Jimmy was a storyteller and loved to talk about their worldwide travels. Italy, Greece, Scotland Ireland, Portugal, and Mexico were some of their favorite destinations, often incorporating golf into their trip.

Jim was the most independent person. He loved his golf game as much as he loved the beach and swimming. He swam 40 laps five days a week at Monmouth University until he was 92. He would ride his bicycle to the beach and every winter and spring he would drive to and from Florida by himself in 2 days.

In 1981 he joined Deal Golf and Country Club, somewhat of a joker, he would show up to formal dinners in Bermuda shorts, knee socks and a tux jacket. One of his fondest memories is when he won the Deal Masters with his foursome and then got to don the coveted “Green Jacket”.

His faith was very important to him. He was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church receiving all his sacraments at St Michael’s. People might remember his saying “Peace Brother” to those nearby.

Jim was predeceased by his wife Irene in 2001, his in laws, Charles and Marjorie Glennon, his sister-in-law Catherine, his parents Dr. and Mrs. James Cattanach Sr, his sister Jane C Poole and her family.

Surviving are his daughter Jaye C. Morton and husband William, two sons, James S. Cattanach III and his partner Patricia Cheek, Gregory C Cattanach and his wife Teresa. Teresa was Jim’s medical advocate for the last three years and took on the role of medical advisor. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jake and Gina Cattanach.

Visitation Monday April 15, 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial, Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 am at St. Michael’s RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jim’s favorite charity, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the charity of your choice.

Damiano Foderaro, age 90 of Oakhurst, NJ died on April 3 2024 at his son’s home in Sandpoint, Idaho, where he was convalescing. He was born in Long Branch, New Jersey to the late Rocco Foderaro and Mary Pascucci. He met and married his lifelong soulmate of almost 60 years, Pauline Procopio on October 18, 1958. He had joined the US Army in 1956 and served two years in Transportation in Stuttgart, Germany, where he learned to cut hair. He passed the Barber’s exam and cut hair in Little Silver, Matawan, and eventually opened Dom’s Hairstylist in the West Park Town Center Ocean, NJ in 1966. In 1980, he built Dom’s Plaza and moved his business there, where he cut hair until 2015. He attended the Police Academy and become a Special Police Officer as well as becoming a volunteer Fireman for Oakhust, NJ. He was one of the original founders of the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean.

He will be remembered most for his warm and welcoming personality. He became a familiar face around town not only as the town barber, but in all his volunteer work. He even made house calls to cut hair for those unable to travel. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was very involved in supporting his sons’ education and sport participation. He purchased a Winnebago and changed his schedule to have Saturday’s free to watch them play football in high school and college.

He was deceased by his parents, Rocco and Mary Foderaro, his sisters Lucy Rapolla, Catherine Post, and Angelina Eberle; his brothers Leonard, Rocco, and Russell Foderaro; his wife Pauline Foderaro. He leaves his two sons, Rocco and his wife Ann Marie Foderaro; Frank and his wife Holly Foderaro; and 9 grandchildren and spouses, Amanda Foderaro, Nicole and Frank Nastro, Joseph and Jessalyn Foderaro, Michael and Ariana Foderaro, Sarah and Wyatt Brookshire, Sonia Foderaro, Joshua Foderaro, Serena Foderaro and Frank Foderaro Jr, one great grandson Ezekiel Brookshire, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14 from 1-5 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Monday, 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Manuel "Manny" Bagagem, 67, pedaled his final mile to the great beyond on March 29, 2024, in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Born on August 16, 1956, in the scenic town of Rebolaria, Portugal, Manny's journey took him from the rolling hills of his birthplace to the close-knit communities of New Jersey.