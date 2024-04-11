Local Obituaries

Courtney D. Ponsi, 41, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

She received a black belt in karate from the Atlantic Karate Academy and was a member of Park Church in Tinton Falls. She was an assistant teacher and loved teaching and playing with children. She had a part in raising numerous family and friends’ children which in turn affectionately called her Aunt Courtney.

She was predeceased by her father, Donald Ponsi.

Surviving is her mother, Margaret; brother, Adam Ponsi and his wife Linda; niece, Julianna and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and “nieces and nephews.”

Visitation will be from 9-10:30 am Monday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral service will start at 11:30 am at Park Church, 31 Park Road, Tinton Falls followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

James S. Cattanach Jr. 97 a lifelong resident of Long Branch passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on April 8, 2024.

Jim was born on November 27, 1926, and raised in Long Branch to Dr. James and Mrs. Bessie Cattanach Sr. He was a volunteer for the Long Branch First Aid Department as well as the West End Fire department. He enlisted in the Navy on his eighteenth birthday November 27, 1944, and received an honorable discharge in 1948. He finished high school and then graduated from Monmouth College, now Monmouth University.

He married Irene Glennon on August 18, 1951. In 1960 they designed and built their dream home in Long Branch where they raised three children. His entire life was dedicated to loving and taking care of his family; vacations, road trips, camping trips and water skiing. His favorite phrase “we’ll have one before we order dinner.”

Once established firmly in employment he quickly moved up working for several companies selling aluminum ingot and billet; in 1985 he founded James S. Cattanach Jr. Consulting. With his employment, he was able to travel extensively around the world. After their children were grown, Irene and Jimmy traveled together though out the world exploring many different countries and cuisines.

Jimmy was a storyteller and loved to talk about their worldwide travels. Italy, Greece, Scotland Ireland, Portugal, and Mexico were some of their favorite destinations, often incorporating golf into their trip.

Jim was the most independent person. He loved his golf game as much as he loved the beach and swimming. He swam 40 laps five days a week at Monmouth University until he was 92. He would ride his bicycle to the beach and every winter and spring he would drive to and from Florida by himself in 2 days.

In 1981 he joined Deal Golf and Country Club, somewhat of a joker, he would show up to formal dinners in Bermuda shorts, knee socks and a tux jacket. One of his fondest memories is when he won the Deal Masters with his foursome and then got to don the coveted “Green Jacket”.

His faith was very important to him. He was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church receiving all his sacraments at St Michael’s. People might remember his saying “Peace Brother” to those nearby.

Jim was predeceased by his wife Irene in 2001, his in laws, Charles and Marjorie Glennon, his sister-in-law Catherine, his parents Dr. and Mrs. James Cattanach Sr, his sister Jane C Poole and her family.

Surviving are his daughter Jaye C. Morton and husband William, two sons, James S. Cattanach III and his partner Patricia Cheek, Gregory C Cattanach and his wife Teresa. Teresa was Jim’s medical advocate for the last three years and took on the role of medical advisor. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jake and Gina Cattanach.

Visitation Monday April 15, 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial, Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 am at St. Michael’s RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jim’s favorite charity, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the charity of your choice.

Damiano Foderaro, age 90 of Oakhurst, NJ died on April 3 2024 at his son’s home in Sandpoint, Idaho, where he was convalescing. He was born in Long Branch, New Jersey to the late Rocco Foderaro and Mary Pascucci. He met and married his lifelong soulmate of almost 60 years, Pauline Procopio on October 18, 1958. He had joined the US Army in 1956 and served two years in Transportation in Stuttgart, Germany, where he learned to cut hair. He passed the Barber’s exam and cut hair in Little Silver, Matawan, and eventually opened Dom’s Hairstylist in the West Park Town Center Ocean, NJ in 1966. In 1980, he built Dom’s Plaza and moved his business there, where he cut hair until 2015. He attended the Police Academy and become a Special Police Officer as well as becoming a volunteer Fireman for Oakhust, NJ. He was one of the original founders of the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean.

He will be remembered most for his warm and welcoming personality. He became a familiar face around town not only as the town barber, but in all his volunteer work. He even made house calls to cut hair for those unable to travel. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was very involved in supporting his sons’ education and sport participation. He purchased a Winnebago and changed his schedule to have Saturday’s free to watch them play football in high school and college.

He was deceased by his parents, Rocco and Mary Foderaro, his sisters Lucy Rapolla, Catherine Post, and Angelina Eberle; his brothers Leonard, Rocco, and Russell Foderaro; his wife Pauline Foderaro. He leaves his two sons, Rocco and his wife Ann Marie Foderaro; Frank and his wife Holly Foderaro; and 9 grandchildren and spouses, Amanda Foderaro, Nicole and Frank Nastro, Joseph and Jessalyn Foderaro, Michael and Ariana Foderaro, Sarah and Wyatt Brookshire, Sonia Foderaro, Joshua Foderaro, Serena Foderaro and Frank Foderaro Jr, one great grandson Ezekiel Brookshire, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14 from 1-5 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Monday, 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Jerome Church in West Long Branch. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

A master of spokes and sprockets, Manny was a bicycle mechanic whose passion for two wheels was only surpassed by his love for laughter and lending a hand. His knack for brightening rooms was as reliable as his ability to fix a flat tire. Manny’s generous spirit often saw him diving into projects, learning on the go, and ensuring everyone rolled smoothly along life’s path.

Leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter are his son, Manuel “little Manny” Sirianni, daughters Heather Sirianni and Michelle Santos, and his adoring grandkids Gage, Cataleyah, Beatriz, Bernardo, and Benjamin. His siblings, Abilio Bagagem, Afonso Bagagem, Cristina Anastacio, and Laurinda Marques, as well as a peloton of nieces and nephews, will miss his guiding light. Manny reunites with his pit crew in the sky: his parents Joaquim M. Bagagem and Matilde R. Ligeiro, his brothers Joaquim, José, Armindo, Leonel, João, and Jaime, and his loving partner, Eileen Sirianni.

The final bell rings for Manny’s Celebration of Life, which will be held on Sunday, August 14th, from 12 noon to 3 pm at the Long Branch Portuguese Club, 191 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Guests are encouraged to share stories, laughter, and perhaps a bike ride in memory of a man who never tired of going the extra mile for others. Manny’s spirit will continue to wheelie through our hearts forever. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Herman “John” Ferullo – warm-hearted husband, father, uncle and friend – passed away at home on Monday, January 1, 2024, surrounded by his family.

John, as he was called by most, was born in Newark, NJ, the third of Eva and Herman Ferullo’s five children. He grew up in Newark and Point Pleasant, NJ before becoming a long-time resident of Brick,NJ and later, West Long Branch, NJ. John retired to Conway, SC in 2021.

A graduate of Point Pleasant Boro High School, John went to work for Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ as an information technology analyst in 1972 and retired from the same employer after 49 years of dedicated service. He was a friend to all and admired by colleagues and coworkers for his loyalty, easy going demeanor and genuine kindness.

John is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Eva Ferullo, whom he cared for during their chronic illnesses later in life, and his older brothers David Ferullo and Michael Ferullo Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 wonderful years, Terry (Sorrentino) Ferullo and his daughter Kelly, whom he cherished, both of Conway, SC. He is also survived by his brother Stevan Ferullo and sister Connie DeJong, along with 12 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews, who enjoyed and loved him greatly.

John truly enjoyed golf, but you would never hear him bragging about his score or his highly coveted hole-in-one accomplishments. He enjoyed spending time with his canine companions Lucy, Missy and Bauer, whipping up his mother’s passed down favorite recipes and coaching his daughter Kelly’s soccer, basketball and softball teams. A fan of golf, the New York Yankees, and the New York Giants, you could often find him relaxing watching all, or some on most weekends. Perhaps what many people remember about spending time with John was his love for a good back-yard pool party, especially the well-known 4th of July celebrations in Brick and in West Long Branch, NJ, attended by family and friends. His door was always open and you could count on his wit and dry sense of humor to lighten your mood.

A memorial service honoring John’s life will be on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at the Damiano Funeral Home from 12 pm until the time of the service at 1:30 pm. Friends and family are invited to remember John’s kindness and easy-going spirit by paying the same forward in his memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (http://www.michaeljfox.org).

“Baby, You’re the greatest.” — Ralph Kramden, “The Honeymooners”

Patricia Gehman Vatter of Middletown, New Jersey died on Monday, April 8, at age 93.

She was married to Gilbert W. Vatter for over 71 Years. She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harold B. And Zola Gehman. A 1949 graduate of J.P. MacCaskey High School she received her B.A. degree from Millersville University.

She worked as a kindergarten teacher in the Lancaster city schools and after raising her family, she returned to teaching as a nursery school teacher for 19 years at Christ Church Nursery School in Middletown.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Holmdel, New Jersey where she was an active member of several operating committees. She was a soprano soloist in church choirs and many civic choruses her entire life. Other hobbies included needlework, gardening, reading, and travel.

Surviving are two daughters, Carol E. Vatter of East Meadow, New York, and Julia Tibbett of Roosevelt, New Jersey, and two grandsons, Kirkham S. Tibbett of Nashville, Tennessee Liam E. Tibbett of Freehold, New Jersey.

A memorial service will be offered Saturday, May 4th at 11am. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. 112 Middletown Road, Holmdel.

In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 112 Middletown Road, Holmdel, N. J. 07733 or Bayshore Lunch Program, P.O. Box 686, Keyport, N.J. 07735.

John Alphonse Marrotta departed this world for eternal peace and paradise on March 31, 2024, from his cherished community in Jupiter, Florida. A committed man of faith, his unexpected passing on Easter Sunday, the holiest of days, is a testament to the purity of his soul and close communion with God. John’s life began on July 22, 1937, in Long Branch, New Jersey as the second of four children and sole brother to three sisters he profoundly adored. The loss of John’s father at the age of 12 from a tragic fire, which shaped him into the strong, sensitive, and supportive man he was not only to his mother and sisters but also to the countless aunts, uncles and cousins whom he lived alongside in his youth.

His stories of life on Jeffrey Street colored our worlds with memories of times gone by, when possessions were spare but family was abundant. John would certainly tell you his happiest days were spent raising his family and later his grandchildren with the love of his life Gina, who he met on the beach in Sea Bright in 1956.

Throughout his life he became a father of four, grandfather of ten, and a friend to all. He wore many hats, and bore many names: Father, Brother, Daddy, Uncle John, JohnJohn, Mr. Marrotta, and best of all, simply “Pop.”

John spent his days as a meter technician at Jersey Central Power & Light and his nights making pizzas to support his family. In his limited free time he bowled in a league with his Belford friends on a team whose name has been withheld for the sake of John and the team’s esteemed reputation.

A famously hard worker, Pop never truly retired. When his JCP&L days concluded, he started a painting business with a dear friend, and painted schools and houses well into his eighties. Up until his very last days, he worked as a ranger at Jupiter Dunes Golf Course.

He had a lifelong affinity for sports, from his days playing soccer and basketball at Long Branch High School, to coaching youth sports, to his travelling bocce league in retirement and of course, his love of golf. As a little league baseball, basketball, and soccer coach he left an indelible mark on the lives of countless children whom he not only taught how to play, but also imparted his love of the game. In retirement, he achieved legend status at the golf course as a Jupiter Dunes Bandit for two decades, making nine career hole-in-ones. He gained notoriety for his knack for finding golf balls, which he collected in his shed to the tune of thousands. He cleaned them up, organized them into egg cartons, labeled them and saved them for his family, friends, and anyone he met who answered yes to his favorite question: “You play golf?”

A prolific jokester, to know Pop was to be teased by him. His good-natured kidding spared no one, whether neighbors, coworkers, strangers nor friends.

He treasured his family above all else and placed no value in material possessions – Pop’s only wish was to be surrounded by family and spend time with those he held dear. Adored by his children and many grandchildren, he put them first in everything he did, and maintained a special and unbreakable bond with each and every one of them. His legacy of faith and love lives on in those he leaves behind, especially his devoted wife of 63 years, Virginia “Gina” Marrotta, whom he lovingly referred to as “my bride” well into their final days together.

His memory also carries on in his four children and their families: His eldest son, Joseph Marrotta, his daughter-in-law Denise Marrotta of Hampstead, NC, and granddaughters Marlee Caregnato and Rena Marrotta; his younger son and namesake John Marrotta, daughter-in-law Laurie Marrotta of Oceanport, their four children Katie Erbe, TJ Carton, Nicholas and Jake Marrotta, and two great-grandchildren Teddy and Wyatt Erbe; his oldest daughter Donna Walters of West Long Branch and her children Taylor and Cooper Walters; his youngest daughter Gina Onesti and son-in-law Ernie Onesti of Farmingdale, and their two children Ernie Onesti Jr. and Christopher Onesti. He’s also survived by his loving sister, Raffella Graziano, and her family. In leaving this world behind, John is now reunited with his sisters whom he has missed so dearly and who were taken too soon from him here on Earth, Patricia “Patti” Cataldo and Barbara Jean “Bobbi” Fischer, and his beloved parents Patrick and Amelia “Millie” Marrotta.

To everyone whose life he touched, John was ever reliable, the first to show up to help with anything that needed doing with a willing heart and able body. The embodiment of “Whistle While You Work,” his life emulated the words of John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” To be in his presence was to feel weightless, joyful, and incredibly special. Seldom bothered, always content, and ever grateful, John was fulfilled by the blessings life afforded him, never wanting or asking for more. We will remember his patience, his mischievous smile, and the warmth of his loving touch with longing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association and/or Tunnels to Towers. To honor John’s legacy, we urge you to call your loved ones regularly, and never miss an opportunity to tell them “I love you.”

Luis “Gino” Fusco, 71, of Long Branch, passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his family at Monmouth Medical Center.

Gino was born in Italy but raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In his 20s, he would move to Australia by himself, with only $100 in his pocket and no knowledge of the English language – a testament to the scrappy determination that defined his life. 10 years later, he immigrated to the United States, with fond memories of his time down under, a slight Australian accent and a love of Marmite.

Upon arriving in the United States, he began working at Attilio’s Villagio Restaurant in Lincroft. Within a few months, he purchased the business with his cousin Jose and owned it until his death. Until recently, he was a fixture behind the counter, and a regular sight for Attilio’s many longtime customers.

Gino loved to travel – most recently to Italy, Brazil and Florida – and was exceptionally handy, teaching himself how to build and renovate multiple homes. His financial prowess and business acumen was unrivaled. But above all, Gino’s greatest love was his family, cherishing every moment spent with his wife and children – from a day in New York City to the most routine Sunday dinner at home.

Gino is survived by his wife Eleude; his children Joseph Fusco and wife Elizabeth of Colts Neck, and Paul Fusco of Brooklyn; his stepchildren Hudson Bohr of Manhattan, Robson Borba of Long Branch, and Wallyson Borba of Long Branch; his siblings Ana Maria Fusco Garcia and her husband Pedro, Antonio Fusco and his wife Jeannette Bravo Fusco, and Amelia Fusco and her husband Daniel Gasal; his nieces and nephews Pedro, Veronica, Sabrina and Adrian; and his beloved baby granddaughter Rosemary.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 6th from 9:00AM-12:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell St, Long Branch, NJ 07740. A service will be offered at the funeral home at 12:00 PM followed by a burial at Mt. Carmel cemetery.

James M. Alexander, age 92, of Monmouth Beach, died peacefully on April 4, 2024. Born in Red Bank, he lived in Monmouth Beach for the past 60 years, and recently at The Chelsea at Tinton Falls Assisted Living. He was a United States Army veteran, a member of the Monmouth Beach Fire Department, and parishioner of the Roman Catholic Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach.

He obtained a Masters Degree in engineering from Newark College of Engineering, and was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School. James was an electronic engineer for Electronic Associates, Eatontown NJ and General Electric, Philadelphia PA before retiring, and was a successful real estate entrepreneur. James is predeceased by his sister Eileen A. Herman and parents Bridie and Joseph Alexander. Surviving are his nieces Mary Nardiello and Eileen Herman and nephew Joseph Herman, eight grand nieces and nephews, and seven great-grand nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his hard work and generosity to his family.

Interment will be at Mt. Olivet cemetery, Middletown. Services are private and the family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute / Guestbook link.

William H. Eckert III, 54, of Eatontown, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024 doing what he loved most, riding his motorcycle.

He was born at Fort Monmouth and lived in Red Bank, Long Branch and West Long Branch before moving to Eatontown 10 years ago.

He worked as a warehouse manager at Value City Furniture in Middletown until he began to struggle with heart complications in 2013. William was the president of the Never Forget Motorcycle Club, which he founded. He served in the US Army in his late teen years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Adele and William H. Eckert, Jr.

Surviving is his wife, Debbie; his son, Alex; brother, David Eckert and sister, Susan Luongo.

Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 21 at Oceanport United Methodist Church, 50 Main Street in

Oceanport from 3-4 pm with a repass to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Deborah Hospital.

Ryan Nicholas Vehling of Ocean Township, NJ, passed away on April 4, 2024, at the tender age of 22. He was born on April 24, 2001, and graduated from Ocean Township High School in 2019.

Ryan’s journey led him to work as an Electrical Technician for PLV Electric in Tinton Falls, NJ, where he earned certifications. Later, due to his love of animals, he dedicated his time to Pompano Pet Lodge in Pompano Beach, FL.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Ryan was a remarkable young man who touched the lives of many. His kindness, passion, and bright spirit illuminated the lives of those around him. He particularly loved skateboarding and listening to his music.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his mother, Mary Kay Menell-Vehling of Ocean Township; his father, Paul Vehling of Brick; his sibling, Brandon L. Vehling; his step-sister, Olivia Camporeale; and his grandfather Paul A. Vehling (wife Theresa). He is also survived by his uncles Raymond Menell (wife Robin) and John Menell (wife Emely), aunt Barbara Vehling, many dear cousins and special friends, and his four dogs. He also leaves behind his girlfriend Erin Tierney of Tinton Falls.

Ryan was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother and grandfather, Katherine and Raymond Menell Sr., and his grandmother Maureen Vehling.

In his short time with us, Ryan touched the hearts of many and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 4-7 pm on Monday, April 15, at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. A viewing will take place at 10 am on Tuesday, April 16, at the Church of Saint Anselm, 1028 Wayside Rd, Tinton Falls, NJ, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11

am. Interment will be held at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Neptune, following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ryan's memory may be made to Jersey Pits Rescue, Inc (https://www.jerseypitsrescue.com/).