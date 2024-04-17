Senior Citizens Activities Network Celebrates National Older Americans Month with 6th Annual Senior Expo and Fashion Show

Eatontown – Senior Citizens Activities Network (www.scannj.org) New Jersey’s premier non-profit 501© 3 organization serving people fifty-five and older is pleased to announce its 6th Annual Senior Expo and Fashion Show. The 2024 Event Sponsor for the Senior Expo and Fashion Show is Chefs For Seniors, Central Jersey (https://chefsforseniors.com/central-new-jersey/).

The event will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024, from 11am – 3pm at Monmouth Mall in front of Macy’s. SCAN holds the event each May in conjunction with Older Americans Month (OAM). The 2024 theme for OAM is Powered by Connection, which recognizes the profound impact that meaningful relationships and social connections have on our health and well-being.

The event will feature over forty vendors, each showcasing helpful products and important services, specifically for the senior community. Approximately three hundred visitors are expected to attend.

The Senior Expo also includes the Fashion Show beginning at approximately 1:30pm. The popular event features models who are fifty-five and older who walk the runway outfitted in the latest fashions by Macy’s Monmouth Personal Stylist.

“We’re excited once again to celebrate SCAN and Older Americans Month with our Senior Expo and Fashion Show,” said Mike Ciavolino, Executive Director of SCAN. “This year’s theme, Powered by Connection embodies everything that SCAN is about. Engaging with new people and exploring new interests and ideas and delving deeper into the things you are curious about happens every day at SCAN.”

The Expo and Fashion show will be held in “Townsquare” lounge area in front of Macy’s. The Fashion Show will be emceed by Lou Russo and Michele Pilenz, morning show hosts on 94.3 The Point.

Sponsors to date for the 6th Annual SCAN Senior Expo and Fashion Show include Chefs for Seniors, Braven Health, Imperial Healthcare, New Jersey Natural Gas and the SAVEGREEN Project of NJNG, Garden Savings FCU, Waypoint Legal, Alegria Senior Care, RWJ Barnabas Health, Always Best Care, Hackensack Meridian Health and Beacon of Life.

For more information or to register for the event as a vendor or attendee, contact SCAN at 732-542-1326.

###

About SCAN: Senior Citizens Activities Network (SCAN) serves the 55+ community in Monmouth and Ocean counties enriching their lives with programming to promote healthy lifestyles, continuing education, and access to community and economic resources to keep them active, healthy and connected. Visit them at https://www.scannj.org

About CHEFS FOR SENIORS: Chefs for Seniors provides an exciting new alternative to senior meal delivery services or meal kits with our one-of-a-kind in-home personal chef service! Across the US, our highly skilled personal chefs are ready to prepare delicious, home-cooked meals right in your own kitchen. Chefs for Seniors, CNJ serves Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, Monmouth and Somerset Counties in New Jersey. For more information visit: https://chefsforseniors.com/central-new-jersey/