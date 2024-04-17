Local Obits

Marianne Vincelli, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully at home, on April 14, 2024, in Ocean Township, NJ, at the age of 78. She was born on May 29, 1945, in Long Branch, NJ.

Marianne attended Long Branch High School. She retired from Continental/CNA Insurance Company, Neptune then Cranbury, NJ, in 1994, where she was a Database Analyst. Prior to Continental/CNA, she worked as an Insurance Claims Specialist at DeCamp Camassa Insurance/Real Estate in West Long Branch, NJ. Marianne worshipped at Saint Dorothea’s Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering at their Food Pantry.

She loved her family with all her heart, especially her grandchildren, who she enjoyed spending as much time with as possible. Marianne loved cooking, baking, gardening and hosting holidays. She enjoyed all her friends at Primrose Place and made very special memories with them at the pool, working the front desk, hanging out in the Great Room and walking the halls for exercise. She was loved by many and will always be fondly remembered. She was a vibrant and generous soul who had a smile as beautiful as her heart. Marianne enjoyed crocheting, poetry writing, and as a devout Catholic, she was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cenacle of Prayer.

Marianne is survived by her daughters, Michelle (nee Bozza) Maroney, Genine (nee Bozza) Nealy, and their spouses, Mike Maroney and David Nealy, her step-daugher, Melissa Tomaini, step-daughter in-law, Nicole Tomaini, her brother Louis Vincelli and sister-in-law Tricia (nee Oxley) Vincelli, and her ex-husband, Louis J. Bozza. She was a loving grandmother to Raymond L. Rivera, Michael A. Maroney, Alyssa H. Maroney, Nicholas M. Tomaini, Heather Tomaini, Ashlynn Tomaini and Matthew E. (Matty) Tomaini. Marianne has several loving nephews and nieces who she adored, Nick Vincelli, Christina (nee Vincelli) Nieman (Darin), Michael Vincelli (Nicole), Peter Vincelli (Jenni), and Deanna (nee Vincelli) LiCalsi (Mike). Marianne was preceded in death by her mother, Ann J. Vincelli, father, Louis S. Vincelli, brother, Dominick Vincelli, her ex-husband Samuel J. Tomaini and her step-son, Matthew R. Tomaini.

A viewing will be held on Friday, April 19th, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Damiano Funeral Home,191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ. A Catholic Mass will take place on Saturday, April 20th, at 10:30 am at St. Dorothea’s Roman Catholic Church, Eatontown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research. The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisting with the funeral arrangements.

Ann Maher, 77, of Long Branch passed away, peacefully on April 12, 2024, with her husband and children by her side.

Ann was born in Newark to her parents, Irving Butler, and Catherine Butler (Comisky).

She graduated from East Orange Catholic High School in 1964 and was a proud graduate of Rutgers University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in nursing science. Ann was a leader in her profession: She was a licensed family nurse practitioner and certified as an orthopedic nurse. She made significant contributions, internationally, to the nursing and health services fields as an editor of several professional books, an author of a range of articles in peer-reviewed journals, a contributor to book chapters as well as a being a sought-after lecturer and presenter. Ann was a longstanding editor of the Journal of Orthopedic Nursing. She also was a professor of nursing at the County College of Morris and a consultant on nursing in healthcare for Resource Applications.

Ann was a Parishioner of Christ the King Parish for 23 years. Ann had an avid love for life, learning, and enjoying the company of others. She had many interests, ranging from her enthusiasm for travel, especially her affection for London and its culture. She had a passion for theater and music in London, New York, and elsewhere. However, her greatest joy came from spending time loving and supporting her family, particularly her adored three grandchildren.

Ann is predeceased by her parents. Ann is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles Maher; her children, Jennifer Bania and her husband David and Brian Maher and his wife Cynthia; her brother, Thomas Butler, her sister, Florence Butler, and her grandchildren, Aidan, Sean, and Christopher.

Visitation Thursday, April 18, 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial, Friday, April 19, 11:00 am at Star of the Sea RC Church, 101 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch. For messages of condolence, please visit Ann’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com

Odessa Dangler born, February 24, 1937, in Vidalia, Georgia to the late Odell and Tiny Hargrove. After graduating from high school, Odessa relocated to Long Branch, NJ in 1954, where she then met and married Lorenzo J. Dangler Jr. to whom she was married to for 54 years before his passing. To that union four children were born Billy, Todd, Derrick, and Marcus.

Odessa was one of the first Black woman entrepreneurs in Long Branch. There she and her husband owned and operated a Business “Dangler’s Friendly Grocery Store” for ten years. She worked 30 years as a corridor aid for the Long Branch Board of Education.

Odessa was well known throughout the state of New Jersey for her outstanding Catering services and her astonishing Wedding Cakes and Pies. She was a member of Second Baptist Church, Long Branch, NJ for more than sixty years. There she served on the Pastor’s Aid Ministry, and was also one of the founders of the infamous Kitchen Circle now known as the Culinary Ministry for Second Baptist Church, Long Branch, NJ. She also was a member of the colanthians. Odessa is preceded by her husband Lorenzo, and two of her sons Todd Alan and Derrick Jon. She leaves to cherish her memory four daughter in-laws, Theresa, Karen Monica, and Bridgett; seven grandchildren Brandy, Jermaine, Todd, Morgan, Jason, Xavier, and Mylan; two great grandchildren Mayila Myles and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Odessa’s greatest joy was serving the lord and being surrounded by her grandchildren. VISITATION- Saturday 4-20-2024, Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty St., Long Branch, NJ 07740, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Funeral Service 10AM ENTOMBMENT, Woodbine Cemetery & Mausoleum, 14 Maple Ave., Oceanport, NJ

Timothy James Kelly, age 61, of Long Branch, passed away on Tuesday February 27, 2024 in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. He was a life long resident of Long Branch, a graduate of Long Branch High School and attended Mira Costa Community College. He was an Alpha Board Supervisor at Monmouth Park Racetrack for 37 years. Tim was an avid surfer, loved the beach. He enjoyed traveling, cooking and golf.

He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Anna Kelly. He is survived by his siblings and their families, Ellen Spirito, her husband Gino, their sons Robert and Joseph; Tom Kelly, his wife Johanna, their children Anna and Tommy; Kathy Kelly Coons, her husband Bob, their sons Rob and Brendan; Patti Mankoff, her husband Alan, their children Jacob and Jillian.

Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, April 22 at 10:30am at Saint Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in West End, Long Branch. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Timothy’s memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to support Dr. James Smithy’s research, http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/timkelly. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, LONG BRANCH, NJ, Monday, April 22nd, 2024, 10:30am

Mary “Pat” Patricia Collum (nee Houlihan) passed away peacefully on April 10, 2024, in Oceanport, NJ, at the age of 88. She was born on June 11, 1935 in New York, New York, to the late Michael and Kathleen Houlihan.

Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She cherished spending time with her Irish group, engaging in their outings, and indulging in word games and crossword puzzles. Mary lived a vibrant life filled with joy and will be deeply missed by her family and many close friends.

Mary leaves behind her daughters, Patricia (Jerome) Cevetello and Deirdre (Mark) Sternberg; grandchildren, Gabriele (Zachary) VanMourik, Jerome (Alena) Cevetello, David, Liam, and Amy Benning; great-grandson, Michael Cevetello; sisters, Kathleen Timmes, Eileen (John) Zurell, and Shelia Houlihan; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her dear friends Stuart Cassel and Liam Guidry

She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Houlihan; sons, Thomas (infant) and Liam

Mary graduated from St. Michael’s High School in Manhattan, NY, and went on to have a fulfilling career as an Administrative Assistant at Orlovsky Moody Schaaff and Gabrysiak in West Long Branch, NJ.

She found solace and community at St. Dorothea’s in Eatontown, NJ, and dedicated her free time to being part of Daltai na Gaelige.

A funeral service was held at St. Dorothea’s on Broad St in Eatontown, NJ, at 10:30 am on April 16, 2024, followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel Hill Rd in Middletown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Marist Brothers at 1455 Broadway, Esopus, NY 12429, or online at Maristbrotherscenter.org.

Penelope K. Arvanitis, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12 lovingly surrounded by her adoring family.

Penelope, or Penny as she was often called, was the beloved daughter of Louis and Helen Karagias. She was the sister of older brother, George, and younger brother, Demitiri, and spent much of her youth in the company of her extended family, the Pappas and the Plasteras families. From an early age, she worked at her family’s restaurant, The Criterion, located on the Asbury Park Boardwalk. The Criterion later became Criterion Candies, which is still in operation and remains famous for its chocolates and saltwater taffy. The family then opened a newer restaurant, The Marine Grill, which was located on the ocean in Loch Arbor. A true local beach girl at heart (she would never refer to it as “down the shore”, for it was always simply “the beach”), she held a lifetime love of being near the water.

Penny attended the Asbury Park school system, graduating from Asbury Park High School where she excelled academically especially in English literature and French. She spoke often about her father’s appreciation for higher education and his insistence that she attend college – however, much to her chagrin, such a college could not be too far from home. She attended Georgian Court College, where she made lifelong friends, and once again excelled academically. Upon graduation, “Miss Karagias” became a first-grade teacher in Wanamassa.

In 1954, Penelope married her beloved George. At some point, early in their marriage, George dubbed Penny his “Lad”, a moniker reserved solely for his affection. Thus began a love story spanning more than 66 years, 4 children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Penny and George raised their family (and more than a few St. Bernards) in their turn-of-a-century home on Palmer Avenue in West Long Branch. It was here that Penny displayed her real talents for elegance, graciousness and generosity of spirit. Her culinary talents were unsurpassed and her meals became legendary. Long before “Cooking with Julia” became popular, Penny would effortlessly serve Bouillabaisse or Coq Co Vin to whomever happened to be sitting at the table. Her Saturday night seafood dinners became the coveted invite as lobsters, soft shells crabs, grilled tuna and salmon made the weekly rotation. Penny thoroughly enjoyed the company of extended family and friends, as well as her children’s and grandchildren’s friends, and over time became fondly known as “Mrs. A.” or “Aunt Penny”. After more than 25 years, Penny and George moved to a home they built together, quickly dubbed “Club A”, in West Allenhurst. For the next 30 years this home would also be filled with family and friends alike creating memories including, among so many others, clambakes, summer parties, regular cousin sleepovers, and the annual Family Arvanitis’ Olympics.

Penny and George enjoyed travelling throughout the United States and Europe, making yearly trips to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Charleston, Savannah and Sea Island, Georgia. Together they enjoyed tackling the New York Times Crossword, although George would often hand it over to his “Lad” for completion. They also enjoyed many weekend trips to see Broadway shows, museums and dinners in New York City. The love, respect, friendship, and humor that comprised their marriage has been a legacy beyond compare.

Penny possessed a keen mind and a strong intellect. She laughed often and easily (an attribute that was often on display once George started to tell one of his long tales). She was humble and self-deprecating, often deflecting any attention no matter how well deserved. Penny made everyone in her company feel respected, appreciated, and welcomed.

She was a longtime member of Deal Golf and Country Club playing in the Ladies 18 golf group where she enjoyed lasting friendships. Despite being a high handicapper, she did have a hole-in-one on a cold and rainy fall day. True to her humility, she talked more about the horrible weather rather than the accomplishment of one of golf’s greatest joys. A lifelong reader of diverse interests, she enjoyed the poetry of Robert Frost, the New York Times (particularly the Op-Ed section) and novels of many female writers, particularly Edith Wharton and Maya Angelou. Likewise, her musical interests spanned decades and genres as she enjoyed Edith Piaf and Perry Como just as easily as Cat Stevens and Bruce Springsteen.

Once her children were grown, Penny continued her education at Monmouth College (now University) earning a Master’s Degree in Liberal Studies with Honors. She also earnestly pursued her lifelong love of painting, needlepoint and knitting. Penny was as generous with her heart as well as with her time and talents. She served on the St. George Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos Society for many years and was one of the women to organize and publish a Greek Cookbook. As part of the cookbook fundraiser, Penny also donated numerous handmade needlepoint bookmarks. Later in life she was one of a handful of ladies from Deal GC who volunteered knitting scarves, hats and other items to be sold at charity golf outings. The organization, A Stich Fore Time, raised thousands of dollars for breast cancer research.

Penny was predeceased by her husband, George, in 2021, her daughter, Victoria Jenks, in 2023 and her brother, George, in 2018. She will be lovingly remembered by her three children and their spouses: Michael and Kristin Arvanitis (West Long Branch), Alexandra and Robert Faccone (West Long Branch) and Melissa and Jim Keale (Fair Haven). One of her proudest roles was that as a “Yiayia” to her 12 grandchildren: Sophia, Eleni and Zoe Arvanitis, Victoria and Rich Fini, Robert Faccone Jr. and fiancé, Julie Minnish, Kara and fiancé, Matthew Coscia, Margot, Elise and Christian Keale, and Alexandra, Andrew and Patrick Jenks. Penny was especially thrilled to have welcomed her two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Piper Fini. Penelope is also survived by her brother Demitri and his wife, Helen Karagias, sister-in-law, Mary Karagias, as well as her sister-in-law and dear friend, Eva Arvanitis. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life. She adored and was adored in return by many nieces and nephews, as well as friends. She leaves a legacy of love, graciousness and kindness to be embraced by all who knew her.

Penelope’s family will be celebrating her life with a private service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to her memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Avenue, Ocean Township, NJ 07712. Additionally, her family encourages all to celebrate her memory in the most fitting way – to enjoy a home cooked meal surrounded by loved ones while holding hands and giving thanks for all of life’s blessings.

Herman “John” Ferullo – warm-hearted husband, father, uncle and friend – passed away at home on Monday, January 1, 2024, surrounded by his family.

John, as he was called by most, was born in Newark, NJ, the third of Eva and Herman Ferullo’s five children. He grew up in Newark and Point Pleasant, NJ before becoming a long-time resident of Brick,NJ and later, West Long Branch, NJ. John retired to Conway, SC in 2021.

A graduate of Point Pleasant Boro High School, John went to work for Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ as an information technology analyst in 1972 and retired from the same employer after 49 years of dedicated service. He was a friend to all and admired by colleagues and coworkers for his loyalty, easy going demeanor and genuine kindness.

John is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Eva Ferullo, whom he cared for during their chronic illnesses later in life, and his older brothers David Ferullo and Michael Ferullo Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 wonderful years, Terry (Sorrentino) Ferullo and his daughter Kelly, whom he cherished, both of Conway, SC. He is also survived by his brother Stevan Ferullo and sister Connie DeJong, along with 12 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews, who enjoyed and loved him greatly.

John truly enjoyed golf, but you would never hear him bragging about his score or his highly coveted hole-in-one accomplishments. He enjoyed spending time with his canine companions Lucy, Missy and Bauer, whipping up his mother’s passed down favorite recipes and coaching his daughter Kelly’s soccer, basketball and softball teams. A fan of golf, the New York Yankees, and the New York Giants, you could often find him relaxing watching all, or some on most weekends. Perhaps what many people remember about spending time with John was his love for a good back-yard pool party, especially the well-known 4th of July celebrations in Brick and in West Long Branch, NJ, attended by family and friends. His door was always open and you could count on his wit and dry sense of humor to lighten your mood.

A memorial service honoring John’s life will be on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at the Damiano Funeral Home from 12 pm until the time of the service at 1:30 pm. Friends and family are invited to remember John’s kindness and easy-going spirit by paying the same forward in his memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (http://www.michaeljfox.org).

“Baby, You’re the greatest.” — Ralph Kramden, “The Honeymooners”

Adrienne Johnson Beatty, 51, of Holmdel, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12th, 2024.

Adrienne was born in Perth Amboy and brought warmth to every place she called home, including her cherished years in Metuchen, where she cultivated lifelong friendships. She embarked on her educational journey at Rutgers Preparatory, where her passion for the arts began to blossom. This passion led her to Roger Williams University in Rhode Island, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theater, igniting a lifelong love affair with the stage.

Although her professional path led her to the world of green cosmetics, Adrienne’s heart always remained tethered to the theater, where she found solace and inspiration. Her creative spirit illuminated every aspect of her life.

Over a decade ago, Adrienne made Holmdel her home. It provided the perfect backdrop for nurturing her beloved daughter, Valerie, who was the light of her world. Adrienne found immense joy in supporting Valerie’s passion for horseback riding, fostering not only a love for the sport but also cultivating deep and lasting friendships within the equestrian community. Her love for animals was evident in her devotion to their cherished pets, King Louis and Prince Harry, who brought endless joy and companionship into her life.

Adrienne’s spirit was as vibrant and her generosity boundless. She enjoyed staying active and loved the camaraderie of the tennis court, but her true joy was found in the bonds forged through her daughter’s equestrian pursuits. She also delighted in hosting family gatherings, her kitchen overflowing with love and laughter.

The stage was one of Adrienne’s true passions, shared with her daughter Valerie. Her magnetic personality could fill any room, her energy infectious, her wit sharp, yet also gentle. But above all, Adrienne will be remembered for the unwavering love and devotion she poured into her role as a mother and a beacon of inspiration to her beloved daughter.

Adrienne is reunited in peace with her father, Allan Johnson, leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter cherished by her adoring daughter, Valerie Beatty; Valerie’s father, John Beatty, and his fiancé, Nina and her daughter Colette; her beloved mother, Claudia Johnson, of West Chester, PA; her sister, Jennifer Johnson, and her husband, Jeff Bernstein, of NY, as well as cousins Gretchen Feola and James Grubel. Her absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of sharing in her light.

Visitation to celebrate Adrienne’s life will be held on Sunday, April 21st, from 1-5 pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel. In honoring Adrienne’s wishes, burial services will be held privately. To share a cherished memory or convey a message of comfort to the family, please visit Adrienne’s tribute page at holmdelfuneralhome.com.

Claire Diane (Fontana) Farrell passed away surrounded by her family and loved ones on Friday, April 12, 2024. Claire was born in Jersey City on October 21, 1937 and later resided in Iselin, NJ; Toms River, NJ; Clearwater, FL; and Tinton Falls, NJ.

Her family was her life. Claire is predeceased by her parents, Richard and Mildred Fontana, and her husband, William Farrell. Surviving are her siblings, Shirley Miller of Clearwater, FL and Richard Fontana and his wife, Eileen, of Jackson, NJ; her children, Dennis Dowd and his wife, Loretta, of Iselin, NJ; James Dowd and his wife, Dawn, of Colonia, NJ; and Diane Conte and her husband, Chris, of Lincroft, NJ; her grandchildren, Kelly Dowd and her husband, Dave Harker; Katharine Dowd; Allison Petruzzelli; Brianna Dowd; Brett Petruzzelli; and Victoria Dowd; and her great-grandchildren, Ramona and Nolan Harker; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who were like family.

Claire was full of life, love, and humor and had unending energy. She is best known for her incredible tap dancing, her sparkling blue eyes, and her ability to talk with people and make friends wherever she went. Her idea of a perfect day was sitting at the beach with her family. She loved going to plays, cooking for her family, and performing. She tap danced with the Happy Hoofers, performed on television during Ted Mack’s Original Amateur Hour, and choreographed and tap danced with Claire Farrell’s Dancers at Greenbriar Woodlands in Toms River, NJ for many years. She was a devoted Catholic and had a professional career at various companies, and retired after working many years at SeaLand.

A Catholic mass in memory of Claire will be held on Friday, April 19 in Tinton Falls, NJ at the Seabrook Village in the Town Square Auditorium at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations would be greatly appreciated to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07740 Web: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/ or Humane Society, 2960 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls NJ 07753 https://ahs.givecloud.co/give. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, Madeline Farrow Nelson surrounded by loved ones peacefully transitioned from her home in Eatontown, NJ to her heavenly home.

Madeline was born in Long Branch, NJ on June 26,1947 to the parents of Theodore J. Farrow and Sarah (James) Farrow. Madeline was the fifth child of six siblings: Theodore “Jake” Farrow, Nathaniel Farrow, Janice (Farrow) Stathum, Walter Farrow, and Floyd Farrow.

Madeline graduated from Long Branch High School in 1965. A few years after graduating she started her family and had 2 daughters – Zetra S. Farrow and Alisha Nelson-Smith who were her greatest joys in life. The three of them were best of friends.

She was baptized by the late Reverend C.P. Williams and was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Long Branch, where she was on the Young Adult Usher Board for several years.

Madeline enjoyed helping others, so it was no surprise she began her career at Monmouth Medical Center working as an Aide Coordinator for 30 plus years until her retirement in 2017 from Hackensack Meridian Rehabilitation Center in Shrewsbury, NJ.

Madeline enjoyed family gatherings, going to Atlantic City, and playing Pokeno with all of her old friends. She played to win and that she did! She also enjoyed good music with a glass of wine. As a matter of fact, she was a member of the local singing group from the early 1960’s: The Exceptionals.

Madeline is predeceased by her parents Theodore and Sarah Farrow and her three brothers Walter, Nathaniel, and Floyd. She is also predeceased by Robert “Ducie” Riley and her former husband Al Nelson.

She leaves to cherish her life her daughters Zetra S. Farrow, Eatontown, NJ; Alisha Nelson-Smith (Chris), Toms River, NJ; grandchildren, Rayonna Pridgen, Eatontown, NJ; Zhane Alston, Eatontown, NJ; Kierra Smith; Toms River, NJ; two great-grandchildren, Kamorah Drayton and Damari Randolph; her brother Theodore “Jake” Farrow; sister Janice Stathum; cherished nephew Theodore “TJ” Farrow, New Haven, CT; godchildren Sirett Fuller and Todd “TJ” Stathum, Jr. and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends too many to name.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Madeline Farrow Nelson https://diabetes.org/ or American Parkinson Disease Association in memory of Madeline Farrow Nelson – https://www.apdaparkinson.org/