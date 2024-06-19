Local Obituaries

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Kilcoyne on June 16th in her home in Ocean, NJ.

Mary was born on February 20, 1936 on her family’s dairy farm in Castlebar, County Mayo, Ireland. Her family emigrated to the United States, and lived in Jersey City, New Jersey. In 2005, Mary, her brother Tom and sister Kathleen moved to Ocean, New Jersey.

Mary attended high school at St. Dominic’s Academy of Jersey City and graduated in 1953. She then graduated from Katherine Gibbs College in 1955 before beginning her career with the Soap and Detergent Association (SDA), where she started as an administrative assistant, then advanced to an executive leadership position.

Mary will be remembered as the ultimate caregiver; she spent decades looking after her mother, brother, and sister. She loved dogs and cats and spending time with her family. She was known for her generous spirit, quick smile and sharp sense of humor.

Mary was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Bridget, and her siblings Thomas and Kathleen. She is survived by Judith O’Neill, Judith’s children Walter, Mark, Michael, Donna, and Paul, their spouses Patricia, Victoria, Donna, Joseph and Sherri, and her friend Gina Crochet.

A gathering will be held on Saturday, June 22nd from 10am – 10:30 am at the Church of the Precious Blood, 72 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Mary’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to the Monmouth County SPCA www.monmouthcountyspca.org

Emanuel Efrain Enriquez, 81 years old, passed away on June 14, 2024 in Monmouth Beach, NJ. Mannie, born on April 1, 1943, in Chetumal Mexico, was a man with a smile that could melt anyone’s heart. He cherished life’s every moment, finding joy in playing guitar and keyboard, traveling, dining out, attending beach concerts and simply sitting on the marina watching beautiful sunsets with his wife. He was the life of the party, playing music and making margaritas for everyone around him. Over the last 16 years, Mannie hosted monthly karaoke parties in the summer at his Wharfside community in Monmouth Beach and brought joy to all his neighbors and friends.

Mannie was so loved by all, including his friends, family and all of the wonderful nurses and doctors who cared for him over the last 18 months. He has gone to heaven with no enemies.

Mannie is survived by his loving wife Patricia Enriquez of Monmouth Beach, his twin daughters Janine St. Clair and Nicole Enriquez of Philadelphia, his sons-in-law Shawn St. Clair and Patrick Edwards and his adored granddaughters Mina and Marielle Edwards. Mannie is also survived by his sisters Erendira Enriquez Medina of Guadalajara Mexico and Carmen Enriquez Frangos and brother-in-law Argiris Frangos of Athens Greece, his loving nieces and nephews in the United States, Mexico, and Greece. He is predeceased by his parents, Amalia Enriquez Jimenez and Raymundo Efrain Enriquez de Cruz.

Educated in Mexico and the US, Mannie graduated with a master’s degree in computer science from Stevens Institute in Hoboken, N.J. He had a successful career designing computer networks at ITT in Clifton, N.J. Mannie’s passion for chess led him to become the National Chess Champion of Mexico for four consecutive years in the 1960’s.

Visitation will be held to honor Mannie’s life at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, N.J. on Monday, June 24, 2024 from 1 pm until the time of the service at 4:00 pm at which words of remembrance and eulogies will be given. Contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 14 Commerce Drive Suite 301, Cranford NJ 07016 Web: https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Royal Ernest Fliedner, 94, of Brooklyn formerly of Long Branch, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Royal Ernest Fliedner was born in Long Branch on March 1,1930. He was the son of the late Royal Everett Fliedner and Isabel Dodd Fliedner. He was raised by his grandparents, the late Herman and Edith Fliedner and his aunts, Cora and Ethel, in Oakhurst, New Jersey. His uncle James Reilly taught him to fly in 1946. He soloed in June 1946 and received his private pilot’s license on his 17th birthday. He was one of the nation’s youngest licensed pilots. He graduated from Sayville High School in Sayville, Long Island, New York in 1948. He graduated from Monmouth Junior College (Monmouth University) in 1951.

Immediately after graduation, he joined the US Army. He attended leadership school in Fort Dix, New Jersey and he then attended the Infantry Officer’s Candidate School in Fort Benning, Georgia. He served in Korea with the Second Infantry Division, 23rd Regiment, Second Battalion, as a leader of the Intelligence and Reconnaissance Squads. He returned home in August 1953 and married his fiancé, the late Lois Ann Woolley, on August 22, 1953. They were married for 64 years.

After discharge from the Army, he went to work as a teller for John G. Lawley at the Shadow Lawn Savings and Loan Association, where he climbed the corporate ladder. He received a graduate diploma in Savings and Loan Management from the University of Indiana in 1960. He became President in 1979 and served in that capacity until his retirement in December 1991. During his tenure as President, he, along with the late Anthony J. Gaetano, expanded Shadow Lawn’s role from that of a single family mortgage lender to a complete home developer. Shadow Lawn purchased land, developed communities, and built and sold homes. One of Shadow Lawn’s biggest projects was the purchase of Deal Terrace, formerly the Walter Reade estate, on Deal Road in Ocean Township, which was developed into 97 single family homes.

During his career, he was a member of the Long Branch Exchange Club and served as its President in 1963. Later, he joined the Long Branch Rotary Club and served as its President in 1979. He was awarded the Rotary Club’s national Paul Harris Service Award.

He was a member of the Board of Trustees of Monmouth University in the 1980’s and was awarded the Monmouth College Distinguished Alumni of the Year award in 1983.

After his retirement in 1993, he and his wife Lois moved to Skytop, Pennsylvania, where he renewed his passion for flying. Lois and he returned to Monmouth County in 2004 and moved to Brooklyn, New York in 2014. He and Lois enjoyed sailing and often sailed into New York Harbor, up the Hudson River to West Point, and up the East River to the Long Island Sound leading to New England. They were also dog lovers, He had five great dogs in his lifetime; Puggy, Fonzie, Joshua, Jasper and Miles.

He is survived by his brother, William Fliedner, and his wife JoAnn of Wall, New Jersey; two sons, Todd and Marc, and son-in-law, Steven Fisher, New York City; his grandson Dylan and his wife Caylie, New York City and his granddaughter Julianna, Jersey City.

He was a member of the Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monmouth County SPCA.

Joseph D. Strollo, 86, of West Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2024. He was born on November 2, 1937, in Long Branch.

Joe’s fun-loving spirit and devotion to his family were evident in his passions for football, golf, cooking, Atlantic City, and Monmouth Park Race Track. He continued to meet with his Long Branch High School football teammates every Thanksgiving morning at All Seasons Diner, a testament to his enduring friendships. A true family man, Joe’s presence was a constant on the sidelines of his grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ sporting events, where he could be heard proudly cheering them on.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Judith G. Strollo, his children Joanne Strollo, David Strollo (Susan Agostini), Jill Strollo, William Strollo (Dexter Strollo), Joseph P. Strollo his grandchildren Shannon Canessa (Holly Migliaccio), Christopher Canessa (Alexandra Canessa), Jillian McCoy (Drew McCoy) and Jamie Van Brunt (Robert Van Brunt) his great-grandchildren Cailey, Sadie, Cameron, Quinn, Landon, Blake, Wesley and Emerson, as well as his siblings Nancy Rescigno (John Caruso), Michael Strollo (Anita Strollo), and Pamela Perez (Jeff Perez) and many, many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Dominic Strollo, his mother, Anna Strollo, and his daughter, Denise Strollo Burnette.

In honor of Joe’s memory, we invite you to contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/ a cause close to his heart, in lieu of flowers. We also encourage you to join us at a memorial service to celebrate Joe’s life, a time for us to come together and remember the impact he had on our lives. The service will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 3pm until the time of the service at 6pm at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Margaret Foggia Minnisch, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 6, 2024. She was a lifelong resident of Oceanport, New Jersey.

Margie, who she was known as to many, was predeceased by her husband, Frank C. Minnisch, her parents Felix J. and Margaret Foggia, and her sister Rosina Foggia MacStudy.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Frank P. and Paula Minnisch, daughter and son-in-law Gina and Anthony Brando, and her three beloved grandchildren; Frank J. Minnisch, Julie Minnisch and her fiance, Robert Faccone, and Matthew Brando. She is also survived by her sister Marie Quackenbush, and many nieces and nephews. Her devoted aide and friend, Donna, was by her side.

In her youth, Margie loved to travel with her husband, Frank. Along with her two sisters, Margie was the owner of her family business, F.J. Foggia Florist, which they operated for over 50 years in Oceanport, NJ. She had a love for florals, which was shared with her many lifelong customers and friends.

Margie loved a card game. She played with many groups of friends, and was the youngest member of the “CCBS & Giggle Club,” a group of close girlfriends who got together regularly to play cards and enjoy each other’s company. She enjoyed board games, going to the movies and spending time in Florida, her “Spring Break for Seniors,” where she had her Florida Family. Margie was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch. Margie enjoyed the Holy Trinity Bus Trips, hanging at the Oceanport Senior Club, and soaking up the sun at the pool during the summer. The “Foggia Compound,” was a well-loved summer destination for nieces and nephews. But the greatest joy of her life was her grandchildren, with her fondest memories being spending time with them.

She loved a party, to dance, to sing and of course, ice cream. If you pulled around the corner you could find her sitting at her coffee table, door open with Regis and Kathie Lee in the background, then later the Hallmark Channel.

Margie was a “ray of sunshine” dressed in the latest styles, glammed up in makeup and curls. She always had a camera, capturing the precious moments of her loved ones. Margie and Frank always kept the spirit alive, throwing an annual Christmas Brunch for 30 years, an open house gathering of friends, family, and Santa. It brought a smile to her face to have her home filled with all of her loved ones, food and presents. Her fun spirit will be fondly remembered and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation was Monday, June 10, at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

Gerard E. Bush, age 91, passed away on June 14, 2024, surrounded by his children and grandchildren at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Gerard (Jerry) was born June 29, 1932, in Staten Island, New York, to Eurotis Hastings and Margaret (Murphy) Bush.

Jerry spent his formative years growing up in Tilson, New York, where his father, an NYPD sergeant, was assigned to patrol New York City’s water supply during World War II. After the war ended, Jerry and his family moved to lower Manhattan, residing on Murray Street, where he graduated high school from St. George Academy.

Jerry was drafted into the US Army in September 1952 and served in Korea as a combat infantryman with the 27th Regiment (Wolfhounds), achieving the rank of corporal. He received the Bronze Service Star medal and a Combat Infantry badge for his distinguished service. After his 1954 discharge, Jerry returned to Staten Island to be closer to family and took night classes at Wagner College. In November 1957, he wed Helen Kenny, with whom he raised three children. They were married for 54 years until Helen’s passing. They moved to Lavallette, New Jersey, in 1998, and wintered in Vero Beach, Florida. Jerry resided in Lavallette until relocating to Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls, in January 2021.

Jerry was a Quality Control Engineer for JP Steven’s, a leading textile manufacturer with notable clients such as Levi Strauss and Brooks Brothers, working in Manhattan for over 40 years. As part of his quality control responsibilities, he frequently traveled to the production mills in the southern states forinspections to ensure product quality. He retired from BibbManufacturing Co. in 1996, as a member of the institutional sales division.

Jerry was a home maintenance specialist, doing all the painting and handiwork, inside and outside, to keep everything in tip-top shape. He and Helen were Broadway play enthusiasts, saving the Playbills as mementos. While living in Lavallette, Jerry was an active parish member of St. Pio of Pietrelcina. As a member of the Holy Name Society, he served as an usher at Mass on Saturday evenings. Jerry ran the summer 50/50 parish fundraiser and was a member of the organizing committee for the parish’s annual Oktoberfest event. He was also a member of the Lavallette Seniors. Jerry was an active member of his local VFW and American Legion posts, volunteering at events to support local families in need and adults with disabilities. He took up golf as a retiree and played regularly in Lavallette and Vero Beach. While residing at Seabrook, Jerry participated in all social activities, playing Bingo twice weekly and enjoying movie nights. He looked forward to the live entertainment and happy hour events each Thursday and was a faithful attendee at weekly Mass and Communion services. Jerry was an avid New York Yankee and overall baseball fan. He was the best father and a wonderful grandfather and doting great grandfather. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family, whom he saw multiple times each week.

Surviving Jerry are his son, Michael (Marion) Bush; his daughters, Kathleen Haggerty and Susan (John) Cizin; his six grandchildren, Katie and Christine Haggerty, Courtney (Tom) O’Toole, Kiley, John, and Norah Cizin; his great-grandson Callum O’Toole, and a sister, Sr. Marjorie Ann Bush, Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic. In addition to his wife Helen and his parents, predeceasing Jerry was his sister Mary (Betty) Hasson and son-in-law Sean Haggerty. Jerry was a loving uncle and great-uncle, and a long time friend to many.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Gerard’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org)

Joseph “Joe” Raymond Okuszka entered into eternal life on June 2nd, 2024 at the age of 89 while surrounded by his loving family at home. He was the beloved husband of Victoria (née Mazurczak) for nearly 67 years and the devoted father of Linda Hart (Robert), Joanne Prascsak (Wayne), Joseph Okuszka (Nicole), Douglas Okuszka (Theresa), and Nancy Vasquez (Juan). Affectionately known as “Grandad,” he was cherished and deeply loved by his ten grandchildren: Michelle (Zachary), Jeffrey (Jenae), Julie (Daniel), Jenna, Amanda, Melanie, Jasmin, Grace, Danielle, and Melanie. He was blessed to have known his four great-grandchildren: Sierra, Brooke, Daniel, and Avery. He was the dear uncle of many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Moreover, he was treasured by his many cousins. He was predeceased by his only sibling, his sister, Marianne Penszynski, in 2004. He was born on September 1, 1934 and grew up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York. Joe and Victoria moved to Long Branch, New Jersey in 1962 to raise their growing family.

Joe enlisted in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, working as a secretary, stenographer, and typist for the officers overseas in Europe. Until 2011, he was active in the Disabled American Veterans chapter at Fort Monmouth. He had many jobs throughout the course of his life, but most notably was his favorite occupation as the chief wastewater treatment plant operator for Gateway National Recreation Area at Sandy Hook. It was a career that fit him well, as he loved nature and being in the great outdoors, especially the waters surrounding the Sandy Hook Bay Area. He enjoyed biking, boating, camping, and crabbing, especially with his dear brother-in-law Charlie Penszynski along the Jersey Shore, Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers, and Assateague Island. At home, he was typically found birdwatching, listening to the radio, reading his magazines and newspapers in his chair on the back porch, and tending to his swimming pool. An inventor at heart, he was always carrying around his tools, tinkering with things, sitting at his workbench, and searching for unique ways to make life a little easier. Nothing went to waste; he saved every item that he thought would be of use to one of his inventions! One of his most prized possessions was his 1936 Ford, which he frequently worked on in his backyard garage to make it presentable for local antique car shows at the old Sitting Duck Restaurant.

As a person, Joe was the most good-natured man anyone could ever meet. He acted like the mayor of all the local supermarkets spreading cheer to employees and shoppers—while Vicki went searching for him. He had the uncanny ability to befriend strangers and lighten the mood of those around him. He had the best sense of humor and was quite the comedian and jokester. On vacations, during family dinners, and particularly at weddings, he loved to sing for an audience, especially his favorite songs, “Unforgettable,” by Nat King Cole and “Flamingo,” by Duke Ellington. He and Vicki loved to travel. They visited England, several European countries (including their ancestral Poland), and went on many cruises with their friends and relatives. His favorite place to be gathered with family was a longtime vacationing spot in the Poconos, as he also loved hiking in the mountains with his children and grandchildren. While he was truly an adventurer, he was most comfortable at home with his family. Faith was central to Joe’s life. He was a devout Roman Catholic. He was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch, where he was a collector and usher for the 4:00 Mass. He was deeply devoted to his Savior, and he longed for the day he would meet Jesus in heaven.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island NY 10306 Web: https://tunnel2towers.org/ or The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675-8517 Web: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=4320. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Richard Coplon, a devoted father and husband, passed away peacefully at his home on June 2nd at the age of 77. Born in Scranton, PA to Robert and Beverly Coplon, Richard was known for his love of travel and his intellectual curiosity.

Richard’s adventurous spirit led him and his family all over the world. With his wife, Lesley, Richard savored fresh coconut juice at Barcelona’s La Boqueria, cheered on Messi and Neymar at Camp Nou, and delighted in morning tequila “eye openers” in Key West, FL. With his daughter, Christina, he experienced the tranquility of the Costa Rican jungle, hiking the Arenal Volcano and swimming in pristine waterfalls. With his son, Daniel, he witnessed a thrilling bullfight at Madrid’s historic Las Ventas, and shared annual trips to new cities to watch the New York Giants, creating cherished memories despite mixed game outcomes.

Richard had a deep connection with plants and animals. He found solace in “forest bathing” in Hartshorne Woods Park in Highlands, NJ, where he loved to identify trees and listen to birds. He developed a late-in-life passion for cats, and trained his beloved cat, Gatito, to perform tricks. A fan of horse races, he frequented the Monmouth Park racetrack, even trying his hand at horse ownership for several years.

Richard was a dedicated editor and lifelong learner. He meticulously reviewed Daniel and Christina’s school papers, and insisted the family listen to audio lectures on famous composers, particularly Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Schubert, during road trips. He read “Moby Dick” front to back — on an iPhone — and never walked by a sculpture or museum artifact without reading the inscription on its plaque.

A former cross-country runner, Richard was also a fervent supporter of youth soccer. He enthusiastically cheered for Daniel, Christina, and his niece, Paige, at their matches. Other activities in Richard’s perfect weekend plan: cracking open fresh lobsters down the shore and trying his luck at the craps table in Atlantic City, NJ.

His academic achievements were exceptional. Richard graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Yale College and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School. His legal career spanned over four decades as a partner at Hellring, Lindeman, Goldstein & Siegal in Newark, NJ, where he made significant contributions, including arguing a landmark case in the Supreme Court of New Jersey that set a new precedent on shareholder rights.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Lesley; his children, Daniel and Christina; Daniel’s wife, Carly; and his cat, Gatito. He leaves behind a legacy of love and memories that will never be forgotten.

Joanne Durkin, loving wife, and beloved mother, grandmother, and friend quietly passed away on June 16, 2024.

Joanne was born on April 23, 1942, in Neptune, NJ. She was raised in Asbury Park, NJ, and enjoyed spending time on the beach with family from an early age to her later years. She married her life long love, John Durkin, in 1963 and first became a mother in 1968. Her children, John and Lisa, were her pride and joy.

Her greatest talent in life was cooking, and was always making her family delicious meals and sharing recipes. Nothing compared to her tomato sauce, or her famous meatloaf. These recipes will continue on within the family despite Joanne’s passing. Along with this, her greatest commitment in life was her family. Joanne was always making sure everyone got what they needed and has often been described by her grandchildren as “the epitome of a grandma”. Overall, Joanne was loving, funny, kind, and truly an amazing woman to get the privilege to call family.

Outside of the house, she had many other hobbies as well. Bowling was one of her favorites, along with playing cards with family and friends at the Cedar Village Clubhouse. Even though she was often found complaining about the hand she was dealt, she tended to win anyway. When she wasn’t playing cards, Joanne would often be found in her recliner catching up on the latest episode of her favorite soap operas, or game shows.

Joanne is predeceased by her parents, Patsy Isiola and Anna Isiola, sisters Carol Isiola and Patty Guirk, and her daughter, Lisa Durkin Dolan. She will be missed deeply by her husband, John Durkin, son, John Durkin and his wife Joyce Cataldo, and grandchildren Tyler Durkin, Jordan Durkin, Madison Dolan, and Riley Dolan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 4-7pm at Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ. A 10:30 am Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Saint Michael’s Church in Long Branch. Interment will follow at St. Anne’s Cemetery, Wall Township. That family requests that in lieu of flowers, those who wish to send love please give donations to the Breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes Foundation (JDRF) at this link https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/Donation2?2374.donation=form1&df_id=2374&mfc_pref=T

Mary Sniffen, 67, of Oceanport, NJ passed away peacefully with family by her side at Mt. Sinai Medical Center, NYC on June 11th, 2024. Mary was born in Red Bank, NJ and had a passion for teaching special needs children.

Up until her death, she was an after school program aide for Eatontown Public Schools. Mary was a strong Christian and loved reading the Psalms. She was a gentle, kind, selfless, and loving person. She loved music and watching her younger son play drums with his bands through the years. She was a devoted Nana to her three grandchildren, Addison, Noah, and Ella. She always made herself available for them.

Mrs. Sniffen was predeceased by her mother, Mary Boynton, husband, Albert Sniffen, and grandson Liam. She is survived by her two sons and daughters in law, Alan and Stephanie Sniffen of Tinton Falls, NJ and Bryan and Katie Sniffen of Farmingdale, NJ, sister Connie Baker of Gloverville, SC, brother Clancy Boynton of Bluffton, SC, and extended loving family.

Mary T. DeLisa, 87, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, passed away at her daughter’s home in Wall Township on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Mary was a communicant of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church (Christ the King Parish) in Long Branch where she was very active in the Altar Rosary Society, Bible study group, prayer group, the choir, and a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was also an active volunteer at the Long Branch Senior Center where she taught line dancing, ran bus trips, and answered phones. She loved the NY Yankees and her trips to Atlantic City.

She was predeceased by her husband, John; parents, Salvatore and Barbara DeVito; brothers, Joseph and Auggie DeVito; sisters-in-law, Marie and Julie DeVito; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rina and Tony Caprioni.

Mary was dedicated to her family and enjoyed spending holidays and special occasions together with them. She was a great cook and well known for her delicious meatballs.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna and son-in-law, Michael Briant; her two grandchildren, Thomas and Katherine Briant; brothers, Mario DeVito and his wife Helen and Robert DeVito and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Pat and Sue DeLisa and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3-6 pm Monday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Tuesday at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch followed by burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Parish in her memory.

Maureen McNamara, 76, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Trenton, she was a cherished resident of Allenhurst. Known affectionately as a mother to all, Maureen’s nurturing spirit and boundless kindness made everyone feel like family. Her home was a sanctuary where friends and neighbors found comfort, love, and an open heart.

A gourmet chef with an extraordinary talent, Maureen delighted in creating culinary dishes that brought people together. Her kitchen was always filled with the tantalizing aromas of her beef stew, london broil, meatloaf, chicken pot pie, mac and cheese and more, as she took immense joy in seeing others savor her dishes. Maureen’s love for cooking was matched only by her passion for hosting gatherings and parties. Her home was a vibrant hub of laughter, love, and shared moments, where every guest felt like the guest of honor.

Maureen also had a remarkable eye for decorating and design. Her impeccable taste was evident in every corner of her home, which was a reflection of her creativity and elegance. She had a unique talent for transforming spaces into beautiful, welcoming environments that exuded charm and style.

One of Maureen’s greatest prides was her beautiful front porch in Allenhurst. Lovingly adorned with seasonal decorations and cozy furnishings, it was a place of relaxation and joy for her and all who visited. The porch was a testament to her love for design and her desire to create inviting spaces that brought people together…

Maureen’s charity work included working with the Sheraton Hotel’s “Festival of Trees” where she won first place prize. Additionally, she was very involved with St. Andrew’s Church hosting a Craft Fundraiser for the new roof, and creating Decorative wreaths every Christmas, Easter, Summer and Fall.

Maureen’s legacy is one of love, generosity, selflessness, and beauty. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her, and her memory will be a source of inspiration and comfort. When God made Maureen, he certainly broke the mold. She was a one-of-a-kind and that’s why everyone loved her so much. She will be deeply missed, but her influence will continue to touch the lives of those she loved forever and ever.

Maureen was predeceased by her mother and father, Stephen and Ruby Panek.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John, Children Erin (Jason) and Jack (Gary), Grandchildren Jason Patrick and Alyssa, Sister-in-Law Ellen, and many other cousins and relatives that she loved and adored.

Reverend Girdie Belle Washington, a Godly woman of wisdom and love, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at her home in Neptune, NJ. Born to Blanche Sumpter and Leroy Washington, Sr. on February 12, 1940 on St. Helena Island, SC., Rev. Washington’s life was a tapestry of family, ministry and community service.

Rev. Washington was raised on St. Helena Island, SC where “the village’’ contributed to the person she became. She excelled academically and attributed this to her teachers at Robert Smalls Elementary and Junior High School in Beaufort, SC who educated and nurtured her in her early school years. This was her first introduction to nationally known singers, musicians and educators, Marian Anderson and Lionel Hampton among them. Her South Carolina education kindled her love of learning and set the expectation that she WOULD attend college. The family moved to Stamford, CT when she was 15 years old. Upon graduation from Stamford High School in 1958, Rev. Washington worked at a local dry cleaner’s and in food service at Stamford Hospital. In 1959, she enlisted in the United States Army Women’s Army Corp (WAC) and was honorably discharged after serving at Fort McClelland in Alabama, Fort Sam Houston in Texas, and Fort Meade in Maryland. It was during her service at Fort Meade that she met the love of her life, George W. Washington, a fellow military service member. Girdie and George married on August 7, 1961, and were married for almost 46 years before his passing in April 2007. They raised their family – daughters, Kelly and Audrey and son, Seth on several military bases in Germany, New Jersey, Japan and North Carolina, before settling in Neptune, NJ in 1971. These were merely the early stages of a colorful journey filled with excellent achievements wrapped in a deep sense of care for others.

Rev. Washington would become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and during her career worked for the Long Branch Schools, Red Bank YMCA, Bell Labs, and ended her career of service at the Mercy Center in Asbury Park, NJ. Her educational background includes an Associate of Arts Degree from Brookdale Community College in NJ, a Bachelor of Social Work Degree from Kean University in NJ, a Master of Social Work Degree from Fordham University in NYC and a Master of Divinity Degree from New Brunswick Theological Seminary in NJ. She also studied abroad at NBTS International School of Theology in the Netherlands and with the seminary’s Metro-Urban Ministry Program’s Travel Seminar in Cape Town, South Africa.

Rev. Washington was a member and Associate Pastor at St. Paul Baptist Church, Atlantic Highlands, NJ and was ordained under the pastorate of the Rev. Dr. Henry P. Davis, Jr. in 1997. She was only the second woman to be ordained to the Gospel Ministry by the Seacoast Missionary Baptist Association of New Jersey, in its nearly one hundred year history. She was instrumental in initiating the Women’s Ministry at St. Paul and during her time there, also served as interim pastor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Presbyterian Church in Neptune, NJ and Second Baptist Church, Asbury Park, NJ. She established a small business, “Spring into Life Seminars”, which provided seminars and lectures on topics that enhanced the quality of life, including lectures and presentations on her native home, St. Helena Island, SC, known for its rich Gullah culture and heritage.

Rev. Washington modeled for her children and family, a life of service and giving back. Her community service included leadership roles in the church, Boy/Girl Scouts, parent/teacher organizations and volunteering with the Red Cross. She was a member of the organizing committee for the African American Family Festival at Brookdale Community College and was secretary for the Alumni Association. She served on the New Brunswick Theological Seminary’s Strategic Planning Committee and volunteered for a presidential candidate and traveled with the campaign to New Hampshire. She was also a founding committee member of Neptune Township’s African American History celebration. Rev. Washington was a life member of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) and past president of the North Shore Area Section. She served a term on the Supreme Court of NJ, Ethics Committee.

Rev. Washington’s humanitarianism has been recognized by the Program for Acceleration of Careers in Engineering (PACE) as Outstanding Counselor; by the Modern Beautician’s Association of New Jersey for Community Service; she received the Women of Achievement Award for religious service from the Monmouth County Division of the Status of Women; was recognized for religious service by the Monmouth County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., NJ State Legislature Women of Achievement, and is cited in the 101st United States Congressional Record for her religious service. Rev. Washington was the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award and Community Service Award Wilbur Ray Scholarship Program both from Brookdale Community College; the Mahala F. Atchison award from the North Shore Area section of the National Council of Negro Women; and the Sojourner Truth Award from the Central Jersey Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Rev. Washington was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, George W. Washington, who was her love and partner; her beloved grandmother, Grace Sumpter; her father, Leroy Washington, Sr.; brother, Herman Jefferson; sisters, Edna Washington, Sarah Little, Marie Washington and Rosemary Washington; nephew Gregory Sumpter; grandson-in-law, Julian Michael Smith and a host of very dear friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory and build on her legacy, her daughters, Kelly J.W. King, West Orange, NJ and Audrey D. Washington, Bronx, NY, son, Seth E. Washington, Capitol Heights, MD, son-in-law, Kirby King, West Orange, NJ, grandsons, Nolan King, Baltimore, MD and Zalen King, Irvine, CA, and her mother, Blanche Sumpter, Stamford, CT. Additionally, her sisters, Rosa L. Thomison, Ethel L. Sumpter, Carolyn C. Frank, Joan M. Sumpter; brothers, George C. Sumpter, Nathan Sumpter, Sr., Leroy Washington, Jr., and CW4 (Ret.) Joseph Washington. In-laws, Laroy Washington, Linda L. Sumpter, Kenneth L. Frank and Colonel (Ret.) Gail McGraw; goddaughter/niece, Renee V. Sumpter; godson/nephew, Nathan Sumpter, Jr.; adopted granddaughters, Jordyn Richardson-Norris and Sydney Rose Kulesz; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends and her St. Paul church family and NCNW sisters.

Karl Romeo Muller Sr., “Big Karl” a retired Sheriff’s Department Officer, passed away unexpectedly on June 6th, 2024. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and a dedicated public servant who touched the lives of many throughout his lifetime.

Born on September 18th, 1966 in Brooklyn, New York, Karl grew up with a strong sense of duty and a desire to serve his community. He joined the Sheriff’s Department, where he worked tirelessly to protect and serve the people of Monmouth County for 20 years until his retirement.

As a family man, Karl was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Dianne, and a caring father to his children, Michael, William, Jessie, Karl, and Travis. He took great pride in his sons who followed in his footsteps of service, two of which are veterans of the United States Army, and one a law enforcement officer. Karl’s legacy of dedication and love for his family extended to his role as a grandfather to his fourteen grandchildren, Michael Jr., Eliza, Victoria, Mikayla, Gracie, Peyton, Hailey, Florian, Carter, Nick, Maja, Sophia, Lea, Colton whom he adored and cherished every moment spent with them.

Throughout his life, Karl’s compassion, kindness, and unwavering commitment to his family and community left an indelible mark on all who knew him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.

Karl is survived by his sisters, Antoinette (Muller) Yanis; Maryann (Muller) Sherman; and Thersa (Muller) Morris.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist with the funeral expenses. Contributions to honor Karl’s memory can be made at https://gofund.me/01ceb268.

Rest in peace, Karl Romeo “Big Karl” Muller. Your legacy of love, service, and dedication will live on through the countless lives you touched.

Felicia Yvette White, aged 47, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2024, after a courageous battle with kidney disease. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Felicia was born on September 6, 1976, in Long Branch, NJ, to Frank Sr. and Anthricia Elaine White. She grew up in Long Branch, where she formed lasting friendships and developed a passion for community service and uplifting youth in the city.

Felicia pursued a career as a caretaker for the disabled population for many years before she could no longer work full-time due to her illness. She was known for her dedication to her family and friends, especially her daughter, and her warm and caring personality. Beyond her professional life, Felicia was dedicated to her community, volunteering as a member of the executive board of Jacob’s Ladder and mentoring young children. She had a love for movies, and spending time with her family during the holidays and Sunday dinners.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Anthricia Elaine White.

Felicia is survived by her daughter, Ciara Brewington; her father, Frank White, Sr.; her sisters Falaine Wilkerson (Elijah), and GarNette White; her brothers, Frank White, Jr., John White (Andrea), Francis White (Kim), and Fernando White; 26 nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, and host of cousins, including her sister-cousin, Tasha Youngblood Brown (David G.).

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the DaVita Atlantic Artificial Kidney Center in Eatontown, NJ for their exceptional care and support throughout Felicia’s illness.

Rest in peace, dear Felicia. Our hearts are broken, you will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Anthony Stephen Vaughn was born in Long Branch on March 30, 1952. He was the eldest son of A.C. and Rosetta Vaughn of Cliffwood Beach, NJ where he was raised with his sisters and brothers. After attending Matawan Regional High School, Anthony enlisted in the United States Navy and sailed off to see the world. He received an honorable discharge from the US Navy, returned home, and joined his father as a member of New Jersey Heavy and General Laborers Union Local 472 where he worked in construction. After leaving construction, he worked as a Chemical Operator at Solar Compounds Corporation in Linden, NJ from 1985 – 2002 and later worked as a Carpenter for the Carpenter’s Union Local 119 for Woodbridge Housing Authority until his retirement.

Anthony loved music since he was a small child. His musical taste was broad, and he eventually built an eclectic music collection of various genres including R &B, Funk, Soft Rock, Folk and Gospel. He enjoyed listening to music and recording music CDs for family and friends. Anthony also had a melodious tenor singing voice and could often be found at home serenading his wife, Malinda, on an ordinary day. Anthony and Malinda had been happily married for 25 years at the time of his passing. He was a devoted husband and a best friend.

Anthony, affectionately known as Bubba, was a family man. He was a son, brother, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin, nephew, son-in-law, brother-in-law, and father-in-law. He considered raising his three children, Taleshia, Anthony, and Richard to be his greatest accomplishment and was very protective over his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved his family and was the glue that held his family together. He kept a current list of telephone numbers and everyone knew they could expect a call from Bubba on their birthday. He always encouraged the family to stick together and to keep in touch with each other. At the family cookouts, Bubba could usually be found cooking at the grill.

Anthony never met a stranger. He loved a good conversation and was never at a loss for words. He would strike up a conversation with anyone. If you ever met him, you automatically made a new friend. He always had a funny story or a word of advice to share. He was well-read, full of knowledge, and could talk extensively on many topics from history to current events. But no matter what the subject of discussion, it always ended with God and the Holy Bible.

Anthony departed this life and went to Glory on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at East Orange VA Medical Center in East Orange, NJ.

He is predeceased by his parents, A.C. Vaughn and Rosetta Warren Vaughn, one sister, Delores Wilson, and one great-grandson, Tyrone Johnson.

He leaves to cherish fond memories his wife, Malinda Leak Vaughn; one daughter, Taleshia Y. Vaughn-Good (Tracy) of Edison, NJ; two sons, Anthony D. Vaughn of Richmond, VA and Richard Leak of Keasbey, NJ; six grandsons, Yazier, Shawn Jr., Jalil, Curtis, Anthony, Gabriel; one granddaughter, Sanaa; five great-grandchildren, D’yana, Reginald, Diamond, Tia, Alaiyah; two special nieces, Malaika Walker-Winston of Matawan, NJ and Juanita Leak of Avenel, NJ; God-daughter, Alethia L. Johnson of Elizabeth NJ; two brothers, Arthur Vaughn(Alethea) and Ronald Vaughn (Crystal); four sisters, Linda Vaughn, Patricia Vaughn, Deborah Vaughn, and Marci Vaughn-Rush (Norman); and a host of extended family and friends.

Yvonne M. Alcott, 77, of Eatontown, passed away on Sunday June 2, 2024, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. She was born in Somerville, NJ to the late Chester and Rose (De Luca) Chartowich. Yvonne graduated from Governor Livingston High School and received her associate's degree from Mount Aloysius College. She adored all animals, especially all her dogs and cats over her lifetime. She had a love for all of nature. She enjoyed going down to the water, beautiful gardens and seeing the birds visiting in their yard. Yvonne dedicated her life to her husband, children and grandchildren. She meticulously maintained a warm and welcome home, with family meals and the casual comfort to all who walked through her door. But her best contribution to her family was the dedication and pure love she gave to her grandchildren. She spent countless years helping to raise all her grandchildren, creating beautiful memories and wonderful guidance for them to cherish for years to come. She is predeceased by her brother, Chester Chartowich Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband, David W. Alcott Jr., and her loving children, David. W. Alcott III, Stephen Alcott (wife Kimberly), Andrea (wife Katherine), and her cherished grandchildren, Justin (wife Mirella), Julia, Austin, Amelia, Aidan, Shane, Caitlyn, Megan, Brendan and Brielle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Yvonne's memory to the Associated Humane Societies.

Catherine (Petrilla) Holland, 69, of Eatontown, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2024. A personal message written by Catherine before her passing is shared below: If you are reading this then I, Cathy, have gone home to be with the Lord. I endured struggles, problems and also much happiness throughout my life. I climbed the hills, tried to avoid obstacles in my way and tried to live my life as the Lord wanted me to. I pray so often and received many miracles in my lifetime. The golden chain that held my life together, besides God, was my soulmate and husband, Billy. Also, on this chain I have four pearls, Shannen, Katie, Nicole and Derek, who I love so dearly. In the middle are my diamonds, my grandchildren, Aiden Richard, Hudson Grace and Brooklyn Marie. As for family, I have so many dear loved ones so will not list them all. If you know me, then you probably know most of my family. My three godchildren, I have planted God's seed with you – please water that seed. I love you all. You know the pages and chapters in my life you helped to write, and I thank you and love you all. As the saying goes, you can count your true friends on one hand, I was very fortunate and had many close friends that probably do not even realize the impact they had on my life. Thank you for being in these chapters of my life and I hope God blesses you all.

If there are tears in your eyes, let them be tears of Joy. For God has seen I am tired, and he decided to bring me Home. Like for every one of us, life can be so hard but there were so many wonderful times for which I am so thankful for. There is God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. All you have to do is reach out to them. Pray – prayer is so essential. Plant the seed of the Lord in your children. Read them children's bible books. Pray every day – while you're driving, while you're cleaning, whenever and wherever you are. Believe the Lord is listening to you always – because he is. God is real and alive, roaring like a lion. I will see you all later – when it's your time to walk on the road to heaven. Love you all. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in memory of Catherine at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/christcures

If there are tears in your eyes, let them be tears of Joy. For God has seen I am tired, and he decided to bring me Home. Like for every one of us, life can be so hard but there were so many wonderful times for which I am so thankful for. There is God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. All you have to do is reach out to them. Pray – prayer is so essential. Plant the seed of the Lord in your children. Read them children’s bible books. Pray every day – while you’re driving, while you’re cleaning, whenever and wherever you are. Believe the Lord is listening to you always – because he is. God is real and alive, roaring like a lion. I will see you all later – when it’s your time to walk on the road to heaven. Love you all. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Catherine at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/christcures To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Catherine Holland please visit our Sympathy Store.