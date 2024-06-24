‘UTTERLY UNACCEPTABLE’: PALLONE BLASTS AMTRAK’S LATEST SERVICE DISRUPTIONS

LONG BRANCH, NJ – In light of new reports of Amtrak service disruptions, Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. today expressed his outrage with the current state of Amtrak services, calling the recent disruptions “utterly unacceptable.”

“Commuters have faced an appalling week, with repeated disruptions that have severely impacted their daily lives. Service to and from New York Penn Station was suspended yet again due to overhead wire problems, forcing Midtown Direct trains to be diverted to Hoboken and causing chaos for thousands,” Pallone said.

“This comes on top of an already disastrous situation: just yesterday, a wildfire near the New Jersey Turnpike and NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor line led to a suspension of service for over two hours. Earlier in the week, commuters endured multiple disruptions, with NJ Transit detailing Amtrak’s responsibility for the ongoing issues,” New Jersey’s 6th District Congressman continued.

“Furthermore, extreme heat has compounded these problems, with high temperatures affecting every part of the railway system and causing additional delays. This is a dire situation for commuters who rely on public transportation to get to and from work. Immediate action and better coordination are needed to prevent such disruptions and to ensure a reliable transit system for the public. My constituents deserve better, and I will continue to fight for improvements to our transportation infrastructure,” Pallone emphasized.

In a letter sent to Amtrak officials on May 24, Pallone demanded answers from Amtrak following an electrical malfunction that stranded thousands of New Jerseyans during their evening commute. In his letter, Pallone emphasized the significant federal investments made to ensure reliable train service along the Northeast Corridor. He highlighted that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and recent federal spending bills have allocated billions to Amtrak for infrastructure upgrades. Pallone urged Amtrak to prioritize these funds to improve performance and prevent future delays, ensuring dependable service for New Jersey commuters. Read his full letter here.

On June 10, Amtrak sent a response to Pallone acknowledging the recent service disruptions but fell short of addressing the urgent needs of commuters. While Amtrak’s letter expressed regret and outlined plans for future improvements, the response lacks immediate solutions for the ongoing issues. Despite acknowledging coordination efforts with NJ Transit, the letter did not offer concrete actions to prevent these problems from recurring in the short term. Read the full letter here.