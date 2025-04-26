RWJBarnabas Health Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at State-of-the-Art Ambulatory Medical Pavilion with Rutgers Health 

Facility is a destination for highest levels of care from New Jersey’s top academic specialists on the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital campus

New Brunswick —March 11, 2025 —RWJBarnabas Health cut the ribbon today on its largest academic ambulatory outpatient facility, located on the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) campus. Starting in April, the 15-story Ambulatory Medical Pavilion at 210 Somerset Street will become home to New Jersey’s top clinical experts from Rutgers Health, as part of the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.

Patients with the most complex conditions from across New Jersey and the region will have access to medical and surgical experts from Rutgers Health specializing in Heart and Vascular Care, Neuroscience, Digestive Care/Gastroenterology & Colorectal Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Ear, Nose and Throat care and Head & Neck Surgery, including Audiology and Speech Pathology services. RWJUH’s Non-invasive Cardiology and Neurophysiology programs have also relocated to the new building from the main hospital to provide greater convenience for its outpatient services.

This new facility boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of New Brunswick, Middlesex County and the Manhattan skyline from its exam rooms and it is also equipped with state-of-the-art specialized procedural rooms. It represents a significant advancement for specialty medicine in the outpatient setting, designed for optimal patient comfort and clinical efficiency. The Ambulatory Medical Pavilion is evidence of evolution of the deep partnership between RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health that has accelerated since its formal relationship was announced in 2017, forming New Jersey’s largest academic health system. In July of 2020, clinicians at Rutgers Health joined the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group, making it one of the largest medical groups in the nation.

Bill Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of RWJUH and Executive Vice President, RWJBarnabas Health, remarked, “The opening of the Ambulatory Medical Pavilion marks a transformative moment in our commitment to establish a destination for patients from across the state and the region who have complex conditions that require access to care in an academic medical setting. This facility houses cutting-edge medical technology and experts at the top of their fields from Rutgers, and it prioritizes our patients’ comfort, convenience and healing. We have created an exceptional experience for patients and clinicians at this new facility and at the soon-to-open Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center. The investment in our academic medical center in New Brunswick reflects our vision of patient-centered, multidisciplinary care that will benefit communities across New Jersey.”

New Brunswick Mayor James M. Cahill added, “New Brunswick’s emergence as New Jersey’s premier healthcare city is made possible through the successful collaboration of a wide range of public and private partners like AST, RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers University. I am deeply proud of the work that has been done to expand access to the nation’s top experts at this beautiful new facility. I am confident that this is another significant piece of our region’s healthcare delivery network.”

“Our Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School faculty have a state-of-the art new environment to deliver evidence-based, compassionate care. The Ambulatory Medical Pavilion provides residents, fellows, and medical students with outstanding opportunities to learn and care for patients in an advanced ambulatory setting,” says Amy Murtha, MD, Dean of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

“The faculty providers at Rutgers Health, as a part of the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group, are setting a new standard of care in this state-of-the-art facility. Their expertise and dedication ensure that patients experience the excellence of academic medicine, together, we will continue to advance healthcare innovation and surpass expectations,” states Michael Prilutsky, President & CEO, RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.

The Ambulatory Medical Pavilion has a dedicated Central Sterile Processing department designed with the latest sterilization and processing equipment to ensure the highest standards of infection control. The building also features a modern ground floor lobby with a micro-café and is connected to the municipal parking deck at 20 Plum Street. Valet parking is also available at the building entrance. For more information visit rwjbh.org/rwjuhamp.



About RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive academic health system, caring for more than five million people annually. Nationally renowned for quality and safety, the system includes 14 hospitals and 9,000 affiliated physicians integrated to provide care at more than 700 patient care locations.

RWJBarnabas Health partners with its diverse communities to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. It provides patient-centered care in a compassionate and equitable manner and is the state’s largest safety-net provider and leader in addressing the social determinants of health. RWJBarnabas Health provides food to the hungry, housing for the homeless and economic opportunities to those most vulnerable.

RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to enhancing access to care includes a transformative partnership with Rutgers University, including the Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.