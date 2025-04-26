Grace Ascolese throws Shore past Long Branch

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

April 23, the Lady Green Wave varsity flag football team hosted the Blue Devils of Shore Regional in a Shore Conference Central divisional game. It was also senior night for Long Branch where they recognized Maria Andrade-Barbosa, Leomary Diaz-Merino and Michelle Perez.

Rules for flag football has seven players on each side, and the field of play is 80 yards long by 40 yards wide. The game has two 24 minute halves with a five minute halftime. Each team gets two time-outs, and there is no overtime if the score is tied. If a team is up by 19 or more points with five minutes remaining, the mercy rule takes effect and the game is stopped. If a team scores a touchdown, they can go for a one, two or three point conversion. No extra point kicks, they have to be either a run or pass. If you go for one point the ball is placed on the one-yard line. Two point conversion starts at the 10 and if you try for three points it’s from the 20.

Something that is lacking in the game, is protective equipment. Even though it’s flag football, the girls are running hard and blocking. During the game on Wednesday night, one player from Shore Regional suffered an obvious broken nose and might have had a concussion.

“We have a lot of young players, mostly sophomores and juniors,” said Julie Thornton, one of the two coaches for the Blue Devils. Shore took a 13-0 lead after the first 24 minutes. “We return two All-Shore players from last year in Kimi Sayson and Addison Vincelli, who are two talented athletes.”

Grace Ascolese, a sophomore, was the starting quarterback for the Blue Devils. Her first pass of the game resulted in an interception by Leomary Diaz-Merino of Long Branch. However, Ascolese then came back out and completed a game-high 8 of 12 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Shore used two other quarterbacks in the win, both seniors for the Devils. Camille Mandil completed 1 of 3 passes and Kimi Sayson threw one pass for a 17 yard touchdown. “This was Kimi’s first game of the season as she was in the Philippines playing basketball for her native country. She makes a difference with her dynamic athletic ability and leadership on the field,” said Rich Bohnert, the other coach for the Blue Devils.

Sayson had four catches for the Blue Devils going 108 yards and two touchdowns. Vincelli had two receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown and Mandil also had two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

On the turf, Mandil had three rushes for 17 yards, Vincelli had one run going 15 yards and Ascolese also ran once for 12 yards. “Overall, we are both pleased with the work ethic of the group and the growth they’ve made from the start of the season,” said Thornton. Both coaches credit the captains, Mackenzie Lockwood, Mandil, Sayson and Lauren Davis for their leadership.

Defensively, Dixie Smith, sophomore at Shore, had two interceptions in the win over Long Branch. Sophomores Natalie Harris and Vincelli each had one interception. “Defense is young and aggressive led by our junior captain Mackenzie Lockwood. She also had one punt returned for 33 yards and applied constant pressure on the Long Branch quarterback the entire game,” said Bohnert.

With the win the Lady Blue Devils are now 2-3 overall and in the division. That record has them sitting in fifth out of seven teams. Long Branch drops to 0-3 on the season and in sixth position. “The scoreboard didn’t show it, but the heart, hustle, and growth we’ve seem from this team is undeniable,” said Manny Itzol, first-year head coach at Long Branch.

The Green Wave started the season against two of the better programs in the Shore Conference. They lost to Trinity Hall and Rumson-Fair Haven. “The game against Shore didn’t end the way we hoped, but the effort these girls give day in and day out is something to be proud of,” said Itzol. The coach added that the Wave had some very good plays and moments that showed how far they have come. “It wasn’t the game we planned, but I’m incredibly proud of all our seniors and every player on this team. The journey continues, and we grow stronger together.”

To view additional photos of this game please visit www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports