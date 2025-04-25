Oceanport Public School District Public Hearing Notice

On Tuesday, March 11, RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health cut the ribbon on their 15-story Ambulatory Medical Pavilion. Starting in April, the Ambulatory Medical Pavilion will be home to New Jersey’s top clinical experts from Rutgers Health, as part of the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group. Shown from left to right cutting the ribbon are: Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) President Alan Lee; New Brunswick Mayor James Cahill; Middlesex County Board of Commissioners Director Ronald Rios; RWJUH Board of Directors Chair Jack Morris; Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Dean Dr. Amy Murtha; RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group President and CEO Michael Prilutsky; RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Mark E. Manigan; and RWJUH Chief Executive Officer and RWJBarnabas Health Executive Vice President Bill Arnold.