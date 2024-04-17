Slow start, big finish for Lady Green Wave

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

April 15, the Lady Green Wave of Long Branch High School hosted the Scarlet Fliers of Neptune in a Shore Conference Independence lacrosse game. Long Branch started the game a bit slowly but exploded for a 9-3 victory and improved to 4-1 overall and undefeated at 3-0 in divisional action.

“After a slow 2-1 start against Neptune, the Lady Wave took off in the beginning of the second half and never looked back,” said head coach Amanda Olsen. This is her second year leading the girls’ lacrosse program and they are off to one of their best starts ever. “Senior captain, and Kutztown University commit, Kaliya Bernard, led the team to victory. Starting strong on the draw and finishing the game with three goals.”

Olsen said that Bernard knew where she wanted to place the ball on the draw, and directed the three rotating middies. “Senior captain Samanta Ramirez-Posades, senior captain Shirley Munoz-Lopez and senior Jenifer Ariza were in place to receive the draw from Bernard. “Collectively, the four of them won 12 draws. Ramirez-Posadas won four, Munoz-Lopez and Bernard had three, and Ariza had two,” said Olsen.

Ramirez-Posadas, committed to Kean University, ended the game with three goals and one assist. Ariza scored two goals and had one assist. Romina Revelo, junior, scored her first varsity goal off an assist from Roselin Reyes-Lopez, junior. “Our offense played with a lot of patience and composure against Neptune’s backer defense, and waited for the perfect moment to make moves towards the goal,” added Olsen. When they made their move Long Branch had tremendous speed and stick skills.

The other side of the field, defensively, Long Branch held the Fliers to only three goals. “Senior goalie Natalie Galicia-Herrera made eight crucial saves. Last year, she changed positions from defender to goalie when we were in need due to injuries,” Olsen said. Galicia-Herrera now has almost doubled her saves from last season in only five games. She has 32 saves and only allowed 18 goals scored against her.

Also on the defensive side of the action are seniors A’layah Vincent and Daniela Herra, sophomores Emily Lopez-Cota and Giana Anechiarico, and Ashley Martinez-Garcia. “They all played a solid game and forced turnovers before Neptune was able to set the ball past midfield, Olsen said. She added that Anechiarico and Martinez-Garcia are a duo to be reckoned with when approaching our defensive end of the field. Both girls are natural athletes who have an innate ability to anticipate passes and read the field before the ball crosses over the restraining line. Olsen said that the defense is the backbone of the team when Vincent collected three ground balls and forced five turnovers. Herrera collected three ground balls and also forced five turnovers. Lopez-Cota collected two ground balls and forced three turnovers. Anechiarico collected four ground balls and forced four turnovers. Martinez-Garcia collected two ground balls and forced two turnovers.

Olsen added that the Lady Wave took 25 shots on goal, scored nine, had three assists, collected 39 ground balls, forced 35 turnovers and won nine draw control wins. “It amazes me how determined this group of young women are to be better than the year before. Their love for the game, and even more, their love for their teammates, is undeniable. They come to practice and games on a daily basis with a smile on their face, just happy to have the opportunity to play,” said Olsen.

Long Branch opened the season with a 7-2 win over Jackson Liberty, then 4-3 over Monmouth Regional, lost 10-6 to Middletown North, had an 11-1 win over Manchester and now the 9-3 victory over the Fliers.

