Admirals stop Wave in fourth inning

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, the Green Wave of Long Branch hosted the Admirals of Henry Hudson in a Shore Conference B Central softball game. Unfortunately for the hosts the game only last four inning with Henry Hudson getting a 20-1 victory.

The Admirals improved to 1-2 overall and are also 1-2 in the division. Long Branch has slipped to 0-3 overall and are 0-2 in B Central action. It has been a struggle for the Green Wave as they have been outscored 55-4 this season. But even with such a hard start, there are signs that the Lady Wave can be competitive.

“Long Branch varsity softball was playing our game against Henry Hudson with six starters who all had less than three games of varsity experience,” said Shawn O’Neill, head coach of the Green Wave.

The City of Long Branch does have a feeder program run by Long Branch Little League, which caters to boys and girls ages 4 to 16. However, softball is not one of the major athletic programs that young female athletes are involved in. That results in players at the high school level with little or no experience. “Going into this game many players were in new positions and stepping up with very little experience due to various circumstances including a senior starter out on a college visit,” said O’Neill. The coach added that he likes his players to practice in more than one position so they are ready for anything. “It gives us more flexibility when we have players out. I expect each player to have at least two positions that they can play in any situation.”

Henry Hudson scored six first inning runs, eight in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth. Long Branch was able to plate a run in the bottom of the second inning. However, in accordance with NJSIAA rules, the Admirals had such a big lead that the game was called official after the fourth inning.

“With many new players in new positions, we did make two excellent defensive plays from Mia Popo at third base and Chloe Vafiadis at catcher. In both instances there was a runner on third and a ground ball was hit to Popo who fired the ball to Vafiadis, who had home plate covered and got the runner out. It was a risky play going home instead of getting the routine out at first base,” said O’Neill.

Starting in the circle for the Green Wave was Cindy Astacio-Gomes, junior. It was her first varsity game as a pitche, and she struck out two Henry Hudson batters. “She helped herself on offense by getting on base twice and having three steals, and scored our only run,” O’Neill said. The coach added that she scored that run because junior Gianna Melendez hit her home. That gave Melendez her first varsity RBI. “Gianna Melendez has really stepped up this year moving up from the junior varsity. She is going to play a key role in the outfield for the varsity.”

Also getting praise by the coach was Cindy Astacio-Gomes, s a junior in her first year going out for softball, and O’Neill said she is making an immediate impact. “She can pitch, play third base, hits and runs very well. She and Melendez are going to play pivotal roles this year. They play hard, never complain, always give it one hundred percent and lead by example,” said O’Neill.

O’Neill hopes to get some starters back for their next home game against Keyport on April 18. He stated that Keyport looks to be a much better game competitively than their pervious outings. “One thing about Long Branch softball is we never give up and always give it our best. We are always looking to improve every day and are excited for our chances against Keyport,” added O’Neill.

