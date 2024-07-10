Local Obituaries

Frank C. Scarlata Jr., aged 70, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2024, at Jersey Shore Hospital in Neptune, New Jersey. Born on July 20, 1953, in Long Branch, New Jersey, Frank dedicated his life to education and community service. He began his career as a physical education teacher in the Long Branch Public Schools before transitioning into roles as a student advisor, guidance counselor, and eventually the District Parent Liaison, a position he cherished until his retirement.

Frank was a man of deep faith, where he was an altar boy by regularly attending Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. His positive outlook and love for the outdoors were evident in his hobbies, which included walking on the boardwalk with his friend Joe, fishing aboard his beloved boat, The Reel Obsession, and spending sunny afternoons at Monmouth Park Racetrack. A lifelong fan of the Yankees and Miami Dolphins, Frank also took great pleasure in watching his favorite teams play.

He was a devoted husband to his wife, Cathy, and a loving brother to JoAnn and brother-in-law to Anthony Pasquale. Frank was also a cherished stepfather to Christy Hauser and her fiancé, Chris Petrocelli. His family extended beyond immediate relatives, including numerous cousins who will miss him dearly.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank C. Scarlata Sr. and Ann Palumbo Scarlata. His legacy of kindness, dedication, and community involvement will live on through the many lives he touched.

A visitation will be held at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch from 3-7 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2024. A mass to celebrate his life will follow on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch, NJ. Interment will be a Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.

Carol A. Bongiovi, (nee Sharkey) Entrepreneur, Playboy Bunny, and U.S. Marine died on Tuesday, July 9, three days short of her 84th birthday at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, New Jersey. Mrs. Bongiovi was an entrepreneur operating several businesses and the founder of her son’s eponymous band’s fan club. Born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania Carol enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1959, she served her country honorably and met her future husband, John Bongiovi, Sr. The couple moved to Sayreville, NJ where she and her husband raised their family. Eventually, the family settled in Holmdel, NJ where she resided until the time of her passing.

Surviving is her husband of 63 years, John Bongiovi, Sr. along with three sons and daughters -in-laws, Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi of Middletown, NJ; Anthony and Nina Yang Bongiovi of Los Angeles, CA; Matthew and Desiree Bongiovi of Holmdel, NJ; as well as her eight loving grandchildren.

All funeral services will be private. Holmdel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Jon Bon Jovi said: “Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”

Joseph P. Johnson, 62 of Long Branch died at his home. Joe retired as the Captain of Uniformed Fire Fighters Division, Long Branch Fire Department, Captain Johnson was passionate about the fire department and its members.

He was an exempt member of the Independent Engine and Truck Co., Long Branch Volunteer Fire Department, where he currently was serving as President. Joe was an honorary member of the Phil Daly Engine Co. and the Deal Fire Department He was a member of the Long Branch Elks Lodge and served as the Treasurer and served as the social chairman of the Long Branch Ice Boat and Yacht Club, Long Branch.

Joe was a member of the Emerald Society as well as the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh. He along with his brother Willie earned his Eagle Scout as a young man. He was a season ticket holder of the Miami Dolphins as well as a fan of the New York Yankees and Nascar, particularly a fan of Dale Earnhardt. Joe enjoyed a nice cold glass of the King of Beers, Budweiser. Currently he was working as a part time firefighter at Monmouth Park.

Joe was pre-deceased by his parents, Doris and Donald Johnson and his sister Doris Johnson.

Surviving is his brother, William J. Johnson, Long Branch and his sister, Margaret Johnson, West Long Branch; three nieces, Lauren, Shannon and her husband Ryan Howe and Kimberly.

To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Joe's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Immacolata “Imma” Gabrieli, 91, of West Long Branch, died on Thursday, July 4th.

Imma was born and raised in Naples, Italy to the late Angelina and Roberto Migliaccio. She and the love of her life, Valentino, married in Naples before she emigrated to the United States. She and her husband lived in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and finally West Long Branch.

Imma loved cooking, especially her favorite Italian recipes including pasta e fagioli, calzones, eggplant, and rice balls. She also loved to travel to warm and sunny places, and enjoyed relaxing at Cottage Place beach. When she wasn’t out, she was home with her family, enjoying a glass of wine and watching her Italian soap operas or HGTV.

Imma is predeceased by her beloved husband Valentino Gabrieli, and her sister, Rita Migliaccio.

She is survived by her children Antonietta and her husband Gary Schoelkopf of West Long Branch, and Roberta and her husband Joseph Lipanovski of Tinton Falls, her siblings Ada Birch, Lucia Grundy, Gina Lanfredi, Carlo Migliaccio, and Mario Migliaccio, and two grandchildren Alec and Jack.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Imma’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to the Monmouth County SPCA (www.monmouthcountyspca.org)

For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Imma, please visit her page of tribute at www.WoolleyBoglioli.com

Thomas Joseph Liptak, known affectionately as “Big T,” passed away on June 30, 2024, at the age of 71 in Long Branch, NJ. Born on February 9, 1953, in Tarrytown, NY, Thomas was a remarkable individual known for his smart, funny, and energetic nature. He was deeply family-oriented, fun-loving, competitive, and was generous to a fault.

Thomas’s educational journey was unique, attending four colleges over ten years before earning his BS in Business. His most important decision, however, was attending SUNY Albany where he met the love of his life and wife of 49 years Ann. Tom and Ann were experts at having fun and always lived life to the fullest. While we wish we had another lifetime with Tom and he was taken from his family way too soon he ensured everyone had endless experiences and memories to cherish.

His career began at the Bank of NY, where he formed lifelong friendships. He later entered the commercial real estate sector with Merritt and Holby, eventually founding Liptak Commercial Realty. He ran his business with passion and deeply cared for his devoted employees, Liz Neverman, Laurie Barraco, and Rodriguez Lima.

Tom absolutely loved live music going to local shows like favorite Pat Guadagno, 15 years of Austin City Limits music festival, concerts in NYC and even traveling to Copenhagen last year with Ann and Kristen to see Bruuuuuuce. He was also a die hard sports fan cheering on the Jets, Knicks, Mets and Army football both at home and in person with amazing tailgates with friends and family. He loved to travel to visit extended family but also exploring new cultures with Ann including Italy, France, Portugal and Morocco. Tom loved happy hour and a good party and was known to all of his family, friends and neighbors for his bartending skills and mixology creations. He also loved the beach spending many years enjoying LBI with his family until moving to his beloved Sea Bright, NJ where he enjoyed long walks, sleeping on the beach, playing rummikub and bocci ball, enjoying cocktails with friends on the sea wall and playing in the ocean with his grandkids. Above all, Thomas cherished spending time with his family including his beloved siblings and their families but especially his grandchildren. He was the best Papa any of us have ever known. Tom was immensely proud of his kids and grandkids and would do anything in the world for them. They were the light of his life and they will always keep his memory alive.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ann; children, Kristen (Sean) of Austin, TX, Daniel (Marisa) of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Matthew (Kayla) of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Maddie, Mina, Kassidy, Lilly, Owen, Finn, and Sophie; siblings, David (Nancy), Nancy (Joe), Susan (Guy), and James (Susan); and nephews, Brian, Kyle (Kelsi), Nick (Alexa), Brett, Quinn, Joseph, and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his nephew Michael and his parents, Jean and Joseph.

A private celebration of life is being held to honor Thomas. Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisting the family during this time. Thomas’s life was full of love, laughter, and dedication, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to generationserve.org or holeinthewallgang.org

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to generationserve.org or holeinthewallgang.org

Stephen William Fischer, 39, of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, was called to his eternal rest on June 7, 2024. Born in Red Bank, NJ, on December 18, 1984, he was the cherished son of Stephen P. Fischer and Donna R. Fischer. Stephen’s formative years were spent in the nurturing environment of Ocean Township, where he attended local schools before continuing his education at Brookdale Community College.

Embodying the virtues of diligence and dedication, Stephen committed his professional efforts to the field of heavy construction as a laborer for Locals 472 and 172. His work ethic was matched only by his boundless generosity and compassion, which found expression in his unwavering assistance to all in need, whether they were family, friends, the less fortunate, or God’s creatures.

A loyal congregant of Calvary Chapel in Old Bridge, NJ, Stephen’s faith was a cornerstone of his life, guiding his involvement in the church’s men’s groups. His leisure time was joyously spent playing soccer, a passion that began in his youth and continued through his school years. Stephen’s love for the outdoors shone through his fondness for fishing. A car enthusiast, he found pleasure in maintaining his collection of BMW automobiles. His devoted companionship with his dog, Charly, reflected his tender-hearted nature.

Left to honor Stephen’s memory are his loving parents, his devoted sister, Maggie C. Brown (nee Fischer), and his cherished nephew, Aiden Fischer Brown. Stephen was welcomed into the arms of his heavenly family, preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Josephine Fischer, along with William Feeny and Judith Post.

In keeping with Stephen’s humble spirit, a formal service will not be held. A future gathering to celebrate his life will be announced, allowing those who loved him to share memories and fellowship. The family kindly directs any memorial contributions to Fulfill Food Bank, 3300 Rt 66, Neptune, NJ 07753, an organization close to Stephen’s heart.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

The beautiful, Barbara Bartee Lennon, was born on October 19, 1938, in Long Branch, NJ, to the late Augustus and Dorothy Mae Bartee. She was the first child of 6 siblings. Barbara was the epitome of beauty, class, and grace throughout her life. As a child, she was baptized at Second Baptist church, in Asbury Park, NJ. She stood in her faith in Christ, as a child of God.

Barbara’s childhood education was completed at Long Branch High school where she made history as the first Black cheerleader in the 1950s; and she was also crowned Queen of Monmouth County in 1954. These were notable historic moments and crowning achievements.

After high school, she moved to NYC, later met Charles Lennon, and they soon married. Through this union, they had four children: Tracey, Tanya, Turia and Tyra.

Barbara eventually moved back to Long Branch, NJ and worked at M.C.C.A.P., a community action program and worked as an administrative assistant for several years. She later worked as a legal administrative assistant for Shea and Gould law firm in NYC for several years before she retired.

Barbara had many hobbies that included: traveling abroad to Paris jazz festivals in Europe, seeing Broadway shows, and spending time with her family and friends. She never met a stranger and became lifelong friends with so many people along her travels around the world. Barbara’s favorite vacation place was Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, where she frequented every summer. She loved to cook and host fabulous parties for family and lots of friends. Barbara had a love for decorating with extraordinary taste. She enjoyed painting and was quite artistic.

Barbara also loved to shop and knew the locations of every Macy’s, Lord and Taylor’s, and Bloomingdale’s. She had a distinct love for the arts and often organized trips to Alvin Ailey dance theater and Broadway shows that family and friends looked forward to attending with her. Through the years, she enjoyed going to the Long Branch library weekly. Overall, you could always find her enjoying moments with her grandchildren, four daughters, sisters, family and friends.

Barbara had a wealth of wisdom, a great sense of humor that kept friends and family laughing all the time. She had a kindhearted spirit and was quite the conversationalist.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles and a brother George Bartee.

She leaves to cherish her memory her legacy of four daughters: Tracey Lennon, Tanya Lennon, Turia Lennon and Tyra (Kevin) Walker; Three Grandchildren: Omar Smith, Imani (Brianne) Trent, and Nia Walker; 4 siblings: Joan Minor, Gloria Wright, Carole Lawrence, and Gus Bartee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Stephan H. Secol passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday afternoon, July 2, 2024. He was less than two months shy of his 90th birthday.

Steve was an only child born and raised in Brooklyn by loving parents, Kitty and Milton “Pop” Secol, but since the age of nine months, spent every summer at the Jersey Shore, eventually moving here after attending Lycoming College at the age of 21. That summer, as a lifeguard at Loch Arbour beach, he met Dorothy, who would become his beloved wife of nearly 65 years.

Steve opened the first automatic carwash at the Jersey Shore and a started a small chain of women’s dress shops called Pic-a -Dress. His career remained in the fashion industry as he shifted into wholesale women’s footwear as the 4th generation in his family to be in the footwear industry where he worked along side his father. He also opened 3 women’s footwear stores called Kit’s Korner, which was named for his mother who managed them.

He and Dorothy raised their daughter, Steffanie, and son, Geoffrey, in Ocean Township and were part owners of the former Elberon Surf Club. They then spent every summer at Breakwater Beach Club, where Steve was a fixture and friendly face at his cabana. Winter vacations in Ixtapa, Mexico and winter weekends at their home in the Poconos, where they skied and enjoyed family happy hours were a special part of Steve’s life. An avid sports fan of all sports and many teams, his beloved Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts were his favorites, along with the NY Giants, Rangers, Knicks & St. John’s Red Storm.

He was also a collector of watches, stamps, pens, model trains and coins, yet his collection of special times spent with family and friends surpassed any material possessions. His four grandchildren made him especially happy, too. Steve was a real people person and was known for that beautiful head of hair and the smile he wore for everyone. Steve’s life was one well-lived, and lived by his terms. He worked hard, played hard and he will be missed terribly by all who were lucky enough to know him.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Secol, daughter Steffanie Secol Bronstein and husband Erik Bronstein, son Geoffrey Secol and wife Jamie Secol, grandchildren Jonathan Naiberg and wife Carolyn Lacroix, Morgan Naiberg, Evan Naiberg, Raven Secol and sister-in-law Susan Wechsler.

Donations in Steve's memory can be sent to The Jackie Robinson Foundation (https://jackierobinson.org/)

David M. Sinclair, 89, of West Long Branch, NJ, died peacefully at home, where he lived with his daughter, Shawn, and son-in-law, Brian, on Thursday June 27th 2024.

David was born 5/25/35 to Louis and Garcia Sinclair. His beloved home for 81 years, joyfully surrounded by family & friends, was Battle Creek, Michigan. He attended Lakeview HS, Western Michigan University, served in the Army and was honorably discharged. He married Katie Faye Revis/Sinclair, lovingly raising a family together for 16 yrs. After marrying Suzanne Herman/Sinclair, his family was again lovingly extended. He retired from the State of Michigan after a successful career as a Probation Officer. His proudest accomplishments, however, were the many years he worked in the Juvenile Court System & as the Director of the Juvenile Home in Marshall, Mi. His dedication was admirable.

In 2016, following his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, David moved to New Jersey to be close to his daughters & their families.

He had a passion for golf, for laughing, for socializing, & most definitely for non stop snacking. His love of music and dancing was fierce: the sounds of Frank, Sammy, & Dean, his favorite. But he could also dance to M&M like nobody’s business. “Don’t Worry Be Happy” he claimed as his personal theme song. A lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers and Lions, he proudly put on his Tiger’s cap each day and considered it every bit as essential as putting on his glasses.

A quite delightful & very gentle man, whose zest for life, love for family, connection with God, he never failed to share, remaining fully on display throughout his final days. So blessed was he. So blessed were we.

He was sadly pre-deceased by his wife, Suzanne Sinclair; his first wife, Faye Sinclair; brother, Robert Sinclair; sister, Suzanne Gallaway; stepson, Rod Bennett; son-in-law, Robert Dunn.

Surviving are his daughters and their husbands; Shawn and Brian Geiger, West Long Branch, NJ; DeLynn and Gary Schecher, Oceanport, NJ; Bernadette and John Smith, Battle Creek, Mi. Cherished grandchildren; Justin David Geiger; Audrey Kate and husband, Giancarlo Simonetti; Garrett Schecher and wife, Kierstan; Max Schecher and wife, Alania; Grace Faye Schecher; Alexis, Brianna, Kristin, Kaila, & their families. Cherished great grandchildren; Luca and Valentine Simonetti, who consistently brought so much brightness and happiness to his daily life the past few years, into his home and into his room; Henry Sinclair Schecher; Alana, TJ, Dawson and Koleson. Along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday, July 15th, 4-7pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral Mass, Tuesday July 16th, 10:30am at St. Michael's RC Church, Long Branch. David will be laid to rest in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be me in David's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or Memorial Sloan Kettering Colon Cancer Research. To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence, please visit David's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

James L. Sullens, 81, passed away on June 24, 2024 in Long Branch. Born on August 4, 1942 in Ainsworth, Nebraska, he was a respected figure in his community and a devoted family man.

James graduated from Woodlake High School before furthering his education at the University of Nebraska. He later attended DePaul University for graduate studies. His academic pursuits laid a solid foundation for his successful career.

Serving honorably in the US Navy from 1964 to 1970, James dedicated six years to military service, during which he developed a strong sense of discipline and commitment. His time in the Navy was marked by a steadfast adherence to duty and an unwavering support of his fellow servicemen.

Following his military service, James embarked on a notable career in the banking industry, eventually rising to the position of VP and Trust Administrator at Harris Bank in Chicago, Illinois. His professional achievements were characterized by integrity, diligence, and a deep understanding of trust administration.

James was a devout member of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch, where he was actively involved in various church activities. His faith played a significant role in his life, providing him with comfort and guidance.

James’s life will be remembered and celebrated by all who knew him, both for his contributions to his community and his unwavering love for his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne Sullens, and his sons, Chris, Matt, Jeff, TJ, and Jackie, who will all cherish his memory as a guiding light in their lives.

Daniel R. Crisci, known affectionately as “Dapper Dan,” passed away on June 24, 2024, at the age of 89 in Red Bank, New Jersey. Born in Long Branch, he was a man known for his zest for life, embracing every moment with enthusiasm and style.

Dan’s passions were as vibrant as his personality. He had an unyielding love for Italian cuisine, an adventurous spirit that found him skiing across the globe, and a fondness for fast cars. A charming individual, Dan was also known for his appreciation of beauty, which resonated through all aspects of his life.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and memorable adventures, survived by his children, Dana Dominy and Ashley Crisci, sons Frank and Kyle Crisci, and grandsons Led, Miles, Lucas, Tristan, and Ross. Dan was preceded in death by his family members Victor, Mike, Eva, Joe, Ida, and Delores Crisci.

Robert Earl Stoveken, known to most as Bob, passed away peacefully and with dignity on June 30, 2024, at the age of 83, in his community of Red Bank, NJ. The son of Earl Albert and Dorothy Louise (Both) Stoveken, Bob was born in Jersey City on December 26, 1940, which made him a member of the Silent Generation—yet he was anything but that. Outgoing and boisterous, with a zest for life, a joyous laugh, and an uncanny knack for good-natured teasing, Bob was beloved by virtually everyone he encountered.

Bob was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, and in his later years he enjoyed going to the class reunions and reconnecting with his fellow classmates, lamenting that each year their number was diminished, but excited that the next one was to take place at the high school itself, providing college scholarships to current high schoolers in need.

Bob honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Engineering Corps and was stationed in Korea. He has the unique distinction of being perhaps the only soldier in U.S. military history who felt that the food in the army was actually good. He subsequently attended Newark College of Engineers and worked for twenty years at DuPont in Parlin, New Jersey.

Bob met the love of his life, Ruth Ellen Benson, in Orange, NJ. He asked for her phone number, declining to write it down and insisting that he would remember it—and remember it he did, leading to their eventual nuptials on July 16, 1966.

Not afraid of hard work, Bob became a partner in a commercial lobster fishing business in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, and took his boat out into the challenging waters off the Jersey coast to drop and retrieve his traps. He and Ruth worked tirelessly for 5 years in this venture before Bob went back into engineering.

Once Bob and Ruth had had enough fun and freedom, they decided to begin a family. Their daughter, Sheryl Lynne, was born in 1969, and later, they happily welcomed another child, their son, Scott Robert, in 1979. Bob is survived by Ruth and Sheryl and Scott; as well as his son-in-law Theodore Allen of Montclair; grandson Benjamin Allen; granddaughter Nina Allen; sister Jane Kuhl and her husband Jim of Toms River; eight nieces and three nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Susan Ball; and brother-in-law William Ball.

Bob was a member of numerous clubs and organizations, including the Republican Club and the Running Buds, and served as a committeeman in Greentown, PA. Bob was vigorous and astonishingly active his entire life and enjoyed running, biking the Hudson trail, swimming, shooting, golfing, sailing, playing games, and spending time with his grandchildren as they struggled to keep up with a man more than six decades their senior.

Bob was amazingly mechanically minded, and was undaunted to take on nearly any home improvement project. He was extremely generous with his time to help out anyone who needed his skills and passed along his vast knowledge, refinishing multiple basements, bathrooms, and kitchens along with his family.

His other activities included coaching baseball and basketball, volunteering for various Veterans organizations, participating in half a dozen marathons and multiple triathlons, and kayaking. He also enjoyed sailing with his family on his boat, the Benina, on Lake Wallenpaupack in Pennsylvania for many years.

Bob also started and operated his own business for many years, RES Tax and Investment Services. He was so considerate and helpful that many of his clients became friends as well, and they would call him at all hours to ask for not only financial advice, but also to hear his friendly voice asking after them and their families. Bob was always kind and patient, willing to offer his thoughts and advice on any subject—even when the phone rang during his backswing.

The guy was a legend. He will be missed by so, so, so many.

A service of remembrance will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17th, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Those who wish to make donations in his memory may do so to the Fisher House Foundation (fisherhouse.org.)

Maria (Anastasio) Eilers, aged 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 in Long Branch. Born on January 14, 1954 in Long Branch, she was a life resident. Maria was a cherished member of the community and a beacon of kindness and passion.

Maria dedicated her early career to education, serving as a Special Education teacher from 1977 to 1979. In 1973 she joined KMART in West Long Branch where she remained for 47 years. She worked in various roles from cashier to office lead, until her retirement in 2020. Her commitment to her work was paralleled by her love for crocheting, reading, enjoying the beach, and listening to Bruce Springsteen, which brought her immense joy throughout her life.

She was a devout attendee of Holy Trinity Church, where she found great solace and community.

Maria is survived by a loving family: her sister Phyllis and brother-in-law Ken Katz, daughter Melissa and son-in-law Jake Campbell, granddaughter Abigail, brother-in-law David Eilers and sons, numerous cousins, distant relatives, and close friends. Her cherished pets, Jaxx and Sylvester, also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Paul Anastasio, and her husband, Mark Eilers.

Many in the community affectionately knew her as Mom and Nonna a testament to her nurturing spirit. Maria’s legacy of kindness, dedication and love for life will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.

Michael James Vacchiano passed away very unexpectedly on June 17, 2024, at the age of 40 at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ. He was born on June 27, 1983, in Long Branch, NJ. In 2014, he met and fell in love with Meghan (Stropoli) and in December of 2017, they married. He has left behind two beautiful children, Tessa (5) and Nicholas (18 months) with shattered dreams.

Mike lived most of his life in Wanamassa and was a high school graduate of Ocean Township High School (2001) and later graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor’s in Liberal Arts (2010).

A man of simple pleasures, Mike was always ready with a pop culture reference or witty pun. He enjoyed date nights with his wife which often consisted of a movie and popcorn, without extra butter. His love for Batman and WWE was evident and he enjoyed attending shows with his “bruddahs” whenever possible.

One of his greatest pleasures in life was being involved in various fantasy football leagues. He always enjoyed it, but loved it even more when he won! Mike often contributed commentary on his favorite podcast, “The Bob Culture Podcast”, which was a venture started by his best friend, Rob Crowther, IV. He was also a staff writer for the digital pop culture and entertainment magazine, “The Pop Break”. Being a huge TV and movie buff, he was very excited for the opportunity and loved to write an honest review about the shows and movies he saw.

He was a long-time employee (16 years) of the Long Branch Board of Education as an Instructional Assistant at Long Branch High School, focusing one-on-one with specific students with learning disabilities. Mike was also a keyholder at Ocean Wine & Spirits for 12 years.

Mike adored his wife and two children, but working two jobs took away a lot of quality family time. On his days off, he would bring the kids to a local park and had plans to spend time at the community pool in their neighborhood throughout the summer.

While he loved his entire family, he held a very special place in his heart for his niece and three nephews who have referred to him as “Yayo” from the time they could speak.

Mike is survived by his spouse, Meghan, his children Tessa and Nicholas, his parents, Denise and Frank, his sister and brother-in-law Maria and Daniel Joyce, his nephews Frankie, Danny, Joey, his niece Giuliana, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, childhood friends, co-workers, students and customers. Mike has left his memory imprinted on each and every one of them.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Russell and Jeanne Bodine and his paternal grandparents, James and Vina Vacchiano.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sharing Network Foundation at 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974, web https://www.sharingnetworkfoundation.org/contribute, by contacting (908) 516-5566 or email at contactus@sharingnetworkfoundation.org.

Rest in peace, Mike. Your memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved you.

Rest in peace, Mike. Your memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved you.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Miriam Penta McLain, 102, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away peacefully with family on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

SHe was predeceased by her husband, Jack McLain. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Minnie Penta; sister of the late Elizabeth Penta, Angela Penta, Ida Penta and Anne Graniero.

Surviving are nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews and great-great-great nieces.

Arrangements are private by the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences to the family, please go to www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Jose Montenegro, 48, of Long Branch, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024

He was born in the Guatemala City, Guatemala and lived in Deal and Long Branch.

He was self-employed.

Surviving is his wife, Veronica Martinez; son, Werner Manuel Montenegro; parents, Werner Montenegro and Aleyda Perez; sisters, Yesika, Damarys and Sharol Montenegro and 2 angels who assisted him, Letty and Camila.

Visitation will be from noon to 4 pm Sunday at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences to the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Debra (Debbie) Ann Campbell was born on August 28th 1983 and passed on June 28th 2024. Debbie was full of life. If you knew Debbie you were blessed. She could light up any room and always knew just what to say. The biggest joy of her life was her three children who she will forever live through. She had an incredible love for music and her smile could brighten up anyone’s day. She will be greatly missed by many. She graduated from Shore Regional High School and worked at Rockafellers Pizza where she was loved and admired by many.

She was predeceased by her beautiful mother Debra Campbell. She is survived by her loving father Michael Campbell, her husband Julio Nunes, her amazing children Juliana, Benjamin and Francesca… her sister and other half Toni Campbell and her children Eric and Kayla; her brother Michael and Stacey Campbell and their children Michael and Alex; her brother Joseph and Megan Campbell and their boys Lincoln, Landon, and Larkin; her brother Stephen and Collen Campbell and their children Stephen, Serephina, Axel and Ophelia; her brother Thomas and Amelia Campbell and their son Emanuel; her mothers sister, Aunt Joann and Uncle Vincent; her mothers brother Uncle Tony; her dads sister Aunt Pat and many wonderful cousins. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com

Carmen R. Davila, also known as Nani, went home with the Lord on June 26, 2024, at the age of 66. Her departure has left those she leaves behind with an enormous void. During her time here, she became a mother of nine, a grandmother to twenty-seven and a great-grandmother to nine.

Many people would say she was a blessed woman, but really we, her family, were truly fortunate to have had her to love us, guide us, and pray over us the way she did. Carmen was a woman of God. With that she taught her family to remain strong in their faith and to trust in His mercy. It is through her faith that we navigate this tremendous loss. Knowing she is at peace and rejoicing with Christ our Lord and Savior. Though we know she is in a better place, she will truly be missed by all of us. As scripted in Matthew 5:4 “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” We take solace in knowing she is free.

Carmen is laid to rest at White Ridge Cemetery in Eatontown.