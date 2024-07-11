Pickett says change is a good thing

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Most people find change to be discomforting, while others have severe anxiety and panic attacks when change hits their life. However, for Kenny Pickett a former Ocean Township resident, he embraces change.

The Link had the opportunity to interview Pickett at Shore Regional High School in West Long Branch this week. He was one of the guest speakers at The Champion Mindset Symposium, sponsored by All In.

Over the last two years, his world has changed drastically. In his senior year at the University of Pittsburg, he was one of four national football players to be considered for the Heisman Memorial Trophy. He didn’t win that award, but on April 28, 2022 he was the 20th overall pick in the NFL draft. “That night, when I received the call from the Pittsburg Steelers, I knew that everything I worked so hard for was about to pay off and I would have to work harder,” said Pickett.

Pickett had a dream since he was in fifth grade to be an NFL quarterback. “I remember telling people when I was in fifth grade, sixth grade, that I would be playing Division 1, and that I would be in the NFL. Many didn’t believe me or thought I was a little bit crazy,” said Pickett. As a freshman at Ocean Township High School, he was starting quarterback at 5’6” and 130-pounds. He didn’t have too many believers. Pickett started all four years at Ocean Township High School, throwing 4,670 yards with 43 touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 873 yards and had 17 touchdowns.

As the quarterback at Pitt, he is the schools all-time leading passer with 12,303 yards. Pickett completed 1,045 passes and had 81 touchdowns through the air. He also owns the school record of 16 games throwing 300-yards in a single game. He also has five games at 400-yards and is the winningest quarterback in the schools history. He broke every record that was held by Dan Marino, who graduated Pitt in 1982. Marino played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins for 17 years.

“You know, I chased my dreams, and I’m still chasing it,” said Pickett. Immediately after he was drafted, he went to the Steelers camp to get ready for the 2022 season. That skinny little freshman back in Ocean Township is now 6’3” tall, weighs 220-pounds and achieved his goal as a quarterback in the NFL. He made his NFL debut for the Steelers during the second half of the week four game.

The Steelers were playing the NJ Jets that day, and his first NFL pass was picked off. But he finished the game completing 10 of 13 passes for 120 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. The three passes he didn’t complete were all interceptions. However, his mindset was focused and he learned lessons from that night.

In his first NFL start on October 4, 2022 against the Buffalo Bills, Picket completed 34 of 51 passes for 327 yards and had one interception. Steelers lost that game 38-3, but he was developing. “Everyone can have a bad day, a bad game. But you need to work through it, learn from it and stay positive,” Picket said.

His biggest game of his entire football career occurred in week 17. Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Steelers were facing their arch rivals, the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in a nationally televised game on NBC. A teammate shared a quote with him before the game, which stuck with Picket. “You never rise to the occasion, you fall back on your preparation,” Picket stated. And he was prepared.

Steelers were down 13-9 with just over four minutes to play. Picket, as the rookie quarterback, led his team on an 11-play, 80-yard drive which ended with a touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds left to play. The Steelers won the game 16-13.

“I’ve been in plenty of big games, where we have the two-minute drill. I don’t think too much, because it’s all the preparation I had leading up to the week and before that. I’m never trying to psych myself up or get myself too worked up, because I put so many hours in to get to that point, I’m just out there playing. The preparation is so key to becoming successful at your game,” said Pickett.

Pickett recalled a conversation he had with his dad, Ken (who was an All-American linebacker at Kutztown University) saying he didn’t want to be 30-years old looking back and saying what if I did a little better. “Playing against Baltimore on Sunday night, winning a game in a two-minute drill, playing for the Steelers? That’s stuff that people dream of, that’s what I dreamed about doing,” said Pickett.

His career as a Steeler ended just after two seasons. Last year he had several injuries that had him sidelined. He had a 14-10 record as a starter, threw 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and had 4,474 passing yards. There were rumors about attitudes and acquisitions in Pittsburg, but Pickett has stated he was not worried about what was being said. “The world has enough doubters,” said Pickett. He however choses to focus on something else. “Coaches, family members, if you turn your mind around and try and prove them right and what they believe in you, you’ll be in a more positive mindset.”

Pickett will now be playing quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL quarterbacks are a very small and tight community. Pickett was asked if any current or former QB had reached out to him and offer and suggestions. “I speak a lot with Terry Bradshaw. He offers a lot of advice and wisdom, and I’m extremely grateful,” said Pickett. Bradshaw was the Steelers first round pick in 1970, and retired in 1983. He was a four-time Super Bowl Champion and a two-time Super Bowl MVP. Bradshaw has 212 touchdown passes and 210 interceptions as a Steeler.

“Growing up I was always an Eagles fan. I’m very excited to be wearing the emerald green and black,” said Pickett. March 16, 2024 the Eagles traded with the Steelers to acquire Pickett. He will be backing up Jalen Hurts, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, who is 25 years old and has five years in the league. “He has been great, and I am excited to learn and play in Philadelphia,” said Pickett.

Going from one side of Pennsylvania to the other is a change that Pickett does not find stressful.