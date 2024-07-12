Long Branch Chamber Celebrates 4th of July With Oceanfest

This year the Long Branch boardwalk and beach were as crowded as ever to celebrate the 4th of July with Oceanfest and then ending the night with fireworks. As always thousands showed up for the festivities.

Oceanfest was founded in 1990 by the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce, the brainchild of then Chamber Director Nancy Kleiberg and Susan Woolley. For 33 years the event, backed by The City of Long Branch, has brought hundreds of thousands of people to Long Branch in one day.

Current chamber director Ally Martin led the way this July 4th. “It’s a lot of work leading up to this event, but it’s amazing. We had so many volunteers and help from the city and Mayor John Pallone. They made everything go so smoothly,” Martin said.

There was live entertainment at the bandshell on the Great Lawn. The Promenade was lined with food vendors and new characters were wandering around the crowds to the thrill of kids and big kids alike. Woody and Buzz Lightyear were a big hit as were Bluey and Bingo.

A new addition this summer was a hotdog eating contest sponsored by The Windmill. The winner of the contest was Jahmai Cook of Eatontown eating 7.5 boardwalk hotdogs. Second place went to Brandon Kilroy of Oakhurst and third was Angelo Tracey of Freehold

“There’s always a couple of bumps at big events, but as far as the feedback I received, everyone had a good time,” Ally said. “All the work Chamber President Darrell Wordelmann and Oceanfest Chairperson Susan Collin did made this event such a great success! Thank you so much to all the volunteers and to the city.”