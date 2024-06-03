Local Obituaries

Rosina Foggia MacStudy, age 88, passed away peacefully in her home on June 1, 2024. She was born October 30, 1935 in Long Branch, New Jersey. A lifelong resident of Oceanport, New Jersey where she had many wonderful times with her friends and family. She was predeceased by her parents Margaret and Felix J. Foggia, her husband William S. MacStudy, together since they were sixteen, and her daughter Phylis, who was her angel and gave her strength. Rosina is survived by her daughter Margaret (Peggy) MacStudy, son and daughter-in-law William E. and Deborah MacStudy, and son and daughter-in-law Michael and Molly MacStudy. She leaves behind her eight precious grandchildren; Ali, Michael, Mark, Danielle, Madeline, Jillian, Martin, and Jacqueline. Also survived by her two sisters, Marie Quackenbush and Margaret (Margie) Minnisch. She had many wonderful nieces and nephews across three generations. Her devoted companion, Denise, was by her side. She was a co-owner of her family business with her sisters for over 50 years. F.J. Foggia Florist was started by her parents in 1930. She loved being a floral designer and continued to show her love for plants and flowers throughout her life. A lifetime member of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish of Long Branch, Rosina served as past President of the Altar Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister. She also faithfully served the community volunteering with Monmouth Medical Center, Oceanport Senior Housing, and the homebound. She was a member of the Oceanport Senior Citizens and the Long Branch Senior Center. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. A funeral service has been scheduled Wednesday, June 5 starting at 9:30 at funeral home followed by am Mass at Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Donations to Holy Trinity of Christ the King Parish, 101 Chelsea Avenue Rear, Long Branch, NJ 07740 would be highly appreciated and flowers would be accepted. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosina Foggia MacStudy, please visit Damiano floral store.

Eleanor Grace Sparaco, 92, born in Brooklyn, NY, June 9, 1931. She died at Arbor Terrace, Shrewsbury, NJ. She worked as a schoolteacher at Holy Ghost School in Brooklyn, NY. Eleanor moved to East Brunswick, NJ, where she worked at Rutgers University main campus before retiring. Prior to living in Shrewsbury, she lived in Monroe Township with her husband of almost 60 years, Eugene, who passed away in 2014. She then moved to Seabrook, in Tinton Falls, and enjoyed walking the boardwalk in Asbury Park, socializing with her friends, and participating in various activities. Eleanor loved to read, and most importantly, loved her family.

She is predeceased by her brother, Rev. Peter Sparaco in 2016, and her sister Anna Slater in 2017.

Surviving are her two sons; Peter Sparaco, Pearland, TX, Eugene Sparaco, Ocean Township, NJ, her four grandchildren, Lisa Sparaco, Pearland, Tx, Jennifer Burch, Pearland, TX, Matthew Sparaco, Abingdon, MD, and Theresa Sparaco, New York, NY, and her great grandchild Estelle Burch, Pearland, TX.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22 from 9:45 am – 11am at the Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10:30 am at St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY.

In Lieu of traditional remembrances, Eleanor’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Norma Vail Smith, 94, of Tinton Falls, NJ departed this life on Monday, May 13, 2024. Norma was born on November 2, 1929, to Charles and Katherine (Toler) Vail in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Norma attended and graduated from the Middletown School system. Although she moved away for a while, Atlantic Highlands has always been home.

Norma retired from the Fort Monmouth Provost Marshall Office, where she was affectionately known as “The ID Lady.” She held many jobs prior to that, she worked as a nanny, worked in a doctor and dental office. She was a truancy officer for Neptune School system where she prided herself on the good of the children and their families. She would go to the homes of children that did not come to school and help them get ready, feed them breakfast, and get them off to school. That was the kind of person she was, which showed the caring and dedicated person she was with her soft-spoken voice and loving smile.

In 1955, Norma married Fernando J. Smith. They were married for 65 years until his passing in 2020.

Norma exemplifies the definition of a Missionary as she was always on the call of duty for anyone and anything that was needed. She was always at someone’s bedside to assist with prayers of comfort or with her delicious chicken divan as many of you may know.

Norma moved back to the Monmouth County area to continue her service with her childhood church family, Quinn Chapel AME Atlantic Highlands, NJ where she held numerous positions.

Norma herself is a 3-time Breast Cancer Warrior. She has been a long-time supporter of the American Cancer Society and has guided many through their journey with Cancer. She was a True believer of Early detection is key. She held many people’s hands.

She is predeceased in death by her parents, sisters, Beulah Vail, Josephine Vail, Sarah Hundley and husband, Fernando Smith.

She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Keyes (Lawrence), son Andre, daughters Leslie and Alison, grandchildren Jared and Jadah and great-grandchildren Zionah, Elijah and Carmiah as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Harold “Fuzzy” Irwin, 91, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on June 2, 2024. He was born on September 21, 1932, in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Alice Bartel.

Growing up as an only child, at the age of 9, Harold formed a lifelong friendship with John Stefura. After graduating from Snyder High School in 1950, he proudly served as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. Following his military service, Harold married his beloved wife, Dolly, and together they raised four children.

Harold was a dedicated employee of Public Service Electric and Gas for 35 years and also owned D&H TV. An enthusiastic sports fan, he passionately supported the NY Yankees and held season tickets for the NY Giants. Harold was a cherished grandfather to ten grandchildren, bringing joy and love to their lives. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy “Dolly” Irwin, and his lifelong friend, John Stefura.

After the passing of his wife, Harold channeled his love for her into something positive for the community by volunteering for Grace Healthcare Services for over 7 years – the very service that cared for her during her last days. Patients of Grace grew over the years to know and love Harold, as his company and many stories provided them with support and comfort. Harold was honored by Grace as the ‘Oldest Serving Veteran Volunteer’ as well as recognized by NJ 101.5 and American Senior Magazine as the first recipient of the ‘Salute to Seniors’ Award.

He is survived by his children Harold and wife Kathy, Michael and wife Diane, Steven and wife Trish, Laura and husband John, as well as his grandchildren Danielle and husband Keegan, Sean and wife Leslie, Alexis, Drew, Nicole, Alexa and fiancé Timothy, Jenna, Sara, Paige, and Ryan.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Harold to Grace Healthcare Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave, Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837.

Rest in peace, Harold “Fuzzy” Irwin. Your dedication to your family, community, and country will always be remembered. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Adelina O. Manrique, Our loving mother, Adelina passed away peacefully in her bed at Arbor Terrace in Middletown, NJ on Sunday evening, May 19th, 2024. Adelina Otilia Manrique (nee Martínez Diaz) was welcomed into this world on August 12, 1935 in the tiny mountain village of Santianes De Ola (Parish of Cangas De Onis) in the Province of Asturias, Spain. She was born into a very rural, poor albeit simple, beautiful and pastoral setting, in the same place her ancestors had lived and died for many, many generations. Her early childhood was lived in the midst of a very turbulent political and socio-economic time in a Europe quickly devolving into turmoil, fascism and war. Her earliest experiences and memories of that time immensely influenced and affected her for the rest of her life and ultimately tore apart her family. She never forgot the painful memories that were imprinted on her psyche from that time while also always retaining a sense of pride and love for the place she was born.

At age 6, as Spain had sunk into fascism allied with and emboldened by Nazi Germany, her and her mother boarded a steamship in Bilbao, Spain on the Bay of Biscay bound for Havana, Cuba as had tens of thousands before them escaping the terror and bleakness of Europe to build a new life in the New World. Her father, Luis had already left earlier to establish himself in Havana before bringing over his wife and daughter. Ultimately, many members of her extended family joined thousands of other exiled Spaniards in Havana creating a rich, cultural community of new “Cubans”.

Adelina lived a mostly happy middle class life in Havana, her father having an established a successful business. Adelina went on to graduate from High School in 1952, followed by Secretarial/Trade College in 1954. She met and married her loving husband Luis during this turbulent time in the 1960s. In 1969, once again she was forced to flee her adopted country along with her young family. Only this time it was on a jet plane bound for Madrid, Spain never to return to their beloved Cuba. In Spain, we waited patiently, while living with extended family, for over a year for the appropriate entry visas to the United States.

Our family began our journey to becoming citizens of our newly adopted country, The United States of America, on December 18, 1970 on a tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, NY. Our family shortly relocated to Boston, Mass then 4 years later to Elizabeth, NJ where we lived in the loving home where Adelina would reside for 42 years until transitioning to Assisted Living at Arbor Terrace in Middletown, NJ in 2020.

Adelina had a 30+ year career in working in hospital administration from Beth Israel in Boston to Elizabeth General Hospital and finally Alexian Brothers and Trinitas Hospitals all in Elizabeth, NJ. We said goodbye to our dearly departed father and loving husband on August 22, 2004. Adelina lived a quiet content life for the remaining 19 years in the company of her friends, family and cherished pets.

Adelina was genuinely loved and respected by all who knew her, describing her a kind, gentle, compassionate soul full of love and warmth for everyone around her. She was an animal lover, loved nature and the outdoors, especially flowers and mountain scenery; always a simple, country girl at heart.

Adelina will always be remembered with love and fondness by all of us, friends, family and former colleagues. We will miss her smile and sense of humor now and always.

Adelina is predeceased by her parents, Otilia Maria Martínez Díaz (d. 1998) and Luis Martínez (d. 1951), her younger brother, Luis Martínez, Jr. (d. 2017) and her adoring husband of 37 years, Luis C. Manríque (d. 2004). She is survived by her two loving sons, Javier Manrique and Ricardo V. Manrique, daughter-in-law, Nisuta Patel as well as her 4 grandchildren, Nicolas, Isabel, Olivia and Sofia Manrique.

Dr. Paul E. Richardson, 88, of Monmouth Beach, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on May 29, 2024. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, veteran, friend, colleague, professor, and business owner, who will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known him.

Paul was born to Eleanor and John P. Richardson in Washington DC, where he spent most of his childhood. He liked to recount memories of riding bikes up and down Pennsylvania Avenue with his friends, most of which he kept in contact with over the years.

He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1953 to 1957, and the reserves until 1961. He proudly wore his Coast Guard Veteran hat and loved striking up a conversation with people about it.

Paul held degrees in physics from the University of Maryland (B.Sc.), the University of Puerto Rico (M.Sc.) and Catholic University (Ph.D.), Washington, DC. As a graduate student he worked at the Nuclear Center in Puerto Rico, followed by a long career as a Physicist for the US Bureau of Mines.

He was widely recognized for his expertise in electrochemistry of sulfide minerals and precious metals. He was the editor of two conference proceedings volumes and the author/contributor of roughly 50 scientific papers. He also served as an associate editor to the International Journal of Mineral Processing, and as Chairman of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration’s (SME) Metallurgical Processing Fundamentals Committee.

After 30 years of government service, Paul retired and joined the faculty of Virginia Tech as a visiting Professor. Not one to remain idle, he then purchased and operated, along with his wife Lee, Bay Bridge Liquors in Annapolis, MD. They sold the business in 2005 and moved to Monmouth Beach, NJ, finally retiring for good, and dedicating his time instead to his family. He also kept in touch with his friends and professional colleagues through his final days.

He is survived by his wife Kyong Ok (Lee) Kim; his siblings Frana, Peter, Michael, and Carol; his children Caroline, Paul Kenneth and his wife Sandra, and Michelle and her husband Jonathan; his grandchildren Denise, Janice, Thomas, Santiago, Nate, Vivien, and Mia; and great-grandchildren Bethany, Eleanor, and Loretta. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, and sons Everett, and Frank Richardson.

A Memorial Service will be announced once arrangements with Arlington National Cemetery are finalized.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Amber Johnnaya Jones was born June 29, 1995 to Johnny and Gina Jones in Red Bank. She departed this life on May 15, 2024 surrounded by family, loved ones and friends.

Amber is survived by her loving parents Johnny and Gina Jones, her sisters Brittney and Kaysie, her son Tevon Jr. (TJ), his father Tevon, nephews Vincent (a.k.a. Pop), Jayce and Josiah, grandparents Rose and Ray Marczak, grandmother Annette Casatelli, Godson Justin Jr., and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents Alexander and Odessa Jones, and her grandfather Gaetano Casatelli.

Amber, also known as “Brown Sugar,” lived in Long Branch NJ most of her life until moving to Cliffwood NJ. Not there long after, she moved back to Long Branch with her family to help care for her up to the time of her passing.

Amber was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and friend to all. Her legacy is one of compassion and strength that will continue to inspire those who remain behind.

She was a true source of light to her family and friends. Her infectious smile and laughter will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew her.

Amber graduated from Long Branch High School in 2013 and Brookdale College with a Medicate Associates Degree in 2017. She continued her education at the Medical Career Institute in Ocean Township where she receiver her degree as a Surgical Technician in 2019.

She was employed by Jersey Shore Medical Center where she worked as an OB Tech, and the Eye Surgery Center where she worked as a Surgical Tech. Her compassion and endless patience made a difference in the lives of those under her care. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and being a devoted mother to her son TJ. In her spare time, she loved traveling, and going out with friends and cousins.

Though Amber was taken from us far too soon, she departed this world in the way she lived it, surrounded by her family, loved ones and friends knowing how much she was loved.

Joan Ann Hennessey, age 90, of Monmouth Beach, passed away on September 13, 2023. She was born on March 21, 1933, in Jersey City, NJ, to the late William Hennessey and Alice Finley Hennessey. Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Hennessey.

Joan dedicated her career as a Secretary with the Archdiocese of Newark, NJ, where she served diligently. She was a valued member of her workplace and touched the lives of many through her work.

In the 1970’s Joan moved from Jersey City “down the shore” to Monmouth Beach, where she happily resided for many years.

A longtime member of the Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach, NJ, Joan found joy and community in her parish. Her irrepressible faith was a guiding light throughout her life. Joan found supreme joy in spending time at her parish church, cherishing the company of the clergy and her fellow parishioners, whom she counted among her closest friends. Her beloved late brother, Thomas, a Korean War veteran and Hudson County Probation Officer, also had been a communicant at the Church of the Precious Blood.

Joan had deep pride in her Irish heritage, which she celebrated at every chance. It may have been Joan’s “Irishness” that fueled the constant twinkle in her eye, her ready laughter, and her kindness to all. A life’s dream of hers was achieved when she and her beloved brother Thomas made the trip back to Ireland.

Joan’s passion for animals was evident in the love and care she tendered to her cherished pets over the years, including her St. Bernard Brandy (full name: Hennessey’s Brandy), her dog Farfel, and her cats Sugar and Spice. Joan actively supported numerous animal-related charities and nonprofits, showcasing her compassion for all creatures.

The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Joan Ann Hennessey will be dearly missed by those who knew her. Her kindness, faith, and love leave a lasting legacy that will be remembered by all those whose lives she touched.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 10:30 AM at The Roman Catholic Church of the Precious Blood, 72 Riverdale Ave in Monmouth Beach. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Margarita Montalvo, born on February 20, 1938, in San German, Puerto Rico, passed away on May 15, 2024, in Long Branch, New Jersey, at the age of 86. She was a woman known for her strength, generosity, and big heart. Margarita was beloved by all who knew her, as she always put her family first and was greatly respected for her beautiful soul. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Montalvo and Daniel Montalvo. Margarita is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Montalvo. No services will be held as per her wishes. May Margarita Montalvo's memory be a blessing to all who knew her. Pamela Ann DelVecchio McGeddy Cohen, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully in her home on May 13th, 2024 in Monmouth Beach, NJ surrounded by her loving family and friends. Pam was an avid reader, loved boating, the beach, the ocean, the sun, the mountains… any place warm. Pam was always so glamorous and had the most beautiful smile that would light up a room. She went through life with a cup-half-full perspective, lived life to the fullest and always loved the finer things. Pam enjoyed traveling, dining out and having cocktails with family and friends on the regular. She listened to a wide range of music and enjoyed a variety of movies, but always had a few comforting favorites like Under the Tuscan Sun and It’s Complicated. Pam was born in Plainfield, NJ and grew up in Oceanport, NJ with her brother Warren (Del) DelVecchio and her parents Elizabeth (Betty) DelVecchio and Amorino DelVecchio on Pemberton Ave. While living on Pemberton Ave during her childhood years, Pam always had her brother’s back, defending him as only an older sister could. They often would tell stories about how she always gave her parents “a run for their money”. Her free spirit and independence was evident from the very beginning. She attended Wolf Hill School, the same as all three of her grandchildren (a proud fact she loved to share) and she was part of the first graduating class of Shore Regional High School in 1964. Pam married Gary J. McGeddy with whom she had her son, Gary J. McGeddy, Jr. In the early 1970’s after her divorce, she declared she was “moving to where the sun always shines”, and off to Fort Lauderdale, FL Pam and Gary Jr. went. She lived in sunny Florida for many years where she met and married her second husband, Michael Cohen, with whom she had her daughter, Carly Nicole Cohen Julio. While in FL Pam cherished every moment spent under the sun, lived life unencumbered and did everything her heart desired. Pam worked as a bartender for many years, followed by being a bookkeeper at Bahia Mar Marine Store, one of her favorite jobs that she always reflected on positively due to the many friends she made and the fun they had together. Pam continued to live in FL for several more years until her divorce when she moved to Serbin, TX to live with her brother and sister-in-law, Del and Sandy DelVecchio. Pam lived in TX for many years raising her daughter, working in the family business (Serbin Store), baking Pam’s Pies and spent many years alongside her TX family including Del, Sandy and their children, Dawn, April, Windy and Michael. In TX is where Pam met the last love of her life, Maurice Stricker. They spent several years together living, loving, laughing and riding his Harley wherever their free spirits would take them. In the early 2000’s, after the sudden passing of Maurice, Pam and Carly moved to Long Branch, NJ. For over 25 years, Pam worked at Nordstroms in the Freehold Mall in sales and inventory where she made more lifelong friends, until retiring in 2020. Pam was the most free-spirited woman you’d ever meet. She always lived life on her own terms and sought acceptance from no one. She loved and was loved deeply and profoundly by those in her life. If you ever needed to know how to navigate a difficult situation, all you had to do was ask Pam and she would give you the answer that was best for you; but not always the popular opinion. Everyone loved Pam for her straight-shooting ways, a quality that made her a very truthful and authentic person. Pam believed in those she loved. She inspired so many to be true to themselves – whatever that truth may be. There was zero judgement with Pamela – so long as you were true to what you wanted. If you were at a crossroads in life, as many of us have been and talked to Pam, and you weren’t quite ready to be true to yourself and make such changes yet, she would often advise and reassure you by stating, “you’ll know when you know”. Over the last 24 years Pam has been an amazing grandmother to Madison Faye McGeddy, Jeremy Stephen Julio Jr. and Owen Amorino Julio. Pam was very active in her grandchildren’s lives, always wanting to see them shine. From Madison’s dance recitals to Jeremy and Owen’s many sporting events. She was always their loudest cheerleader and was incredibly proud of their many accomplishments including numerous graduations and awards. Pam made sure she instilled not only in her children but in her grandchildren, Pam’s guiding rule: follow your own path, believe in the people you love and support what’s in their heart. This was the epitome of Pam and those who knew her felt this. Pam was always a fan of family dinners; cooking her father’s Sunday sauce recipe, baking pies the night before Thanksgiving (our family coined this evening as “Pie Night”) or family parties with apps and wine. Holidays were particularly special as she would hang tinsel strand by strand on the Christmas tree, she was in her element. Pam’s Sunday sauce, home-made pie crust and tinsel rituals are just a few of the traditions passed down from her mother and father that she has since passed on to her children and grandchildren. Pam was so spectacular in her sense of class and style. She was always the best dressed in the room from head to toe, likely rocking an Italian leather handbag, a show-stopping jewelry piece and one fabulous pair of heels. Pam always carried herself with such self-respect and class. When she entered a room heads would turn not just from her outer beauty but from the warmth she radiated from within. Pam was loved by everyone she encountered on the regular at her local spots including: “Fran’s” Atlantic Beach Grill, Caputo’s Bakery, Rooney’s for oysters, Nail Haven and Driftwood Beach Club. No matter which business Pam would frequent, as she had many other favorites, Pam spared no expense all the way down to how she tipped. Generosity and reciprocity were two of her many wonderful traits. Ask anyone for a word to sum up Pamela, it’s “Strong”. Pam was a fighter no matter what obstacle she had to overcome. Her most recent was her 10+ year battle with cancer. She went down swinging, deciding ultimately to live and leave this life on her own terms. Pam was not willing to experience life any other way than as the fullest version of Pam. So when that compromising time came, she took her last, classy bow, in a way only our Pam could. Our dear, beautiful Pamela will be missed more than words can convey. We lost a gem. May she forever shine through you. June B. McCarthy, 99 of Wayside, Tinton Falls, NJ, died on May 11, 2024. June was a home maker and worked for the Tinton Falls School System. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Robert L. McCarthy in 2008. Surviving are her daughter Susan Tesluk and grandchildren Linda, Kathy, Cliff and 4 great grandchildren all of Pennsylvania; her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Barbara McCarthy and grandchildren Thomas Jr. and Michael all of Wall.

All services are private. June will be buried next to her husband at Wayside Methodist Church Cemetery. We will all remember holiday dinners and pool BBQ's. We love and will miss you both.

Charleen S. Gallo (Fiore), born on August 30, 1949, in New York City, passed away on May 7, 2024, at the age of 74 in New Brunswick, NJ. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Charleen was known for her loving, kind, and caring nature. She always put others’ needs before her own and was generous to her family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. She spoiled her kids and grandchild and was always willing to go out of her way to help others.

She is survived by her husband, Corrado Gallo, her children Tiffany Gallo and Debi Johnson, Corrado and Laura Gallo, her siblings Mary Lou and Jimmy Mirarchi, Jane Fiore, her grandchild Aria Gallo, and many dear relatives including brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Charleen was preceded in death by her parents Grace and Frank Fiore, and her sibling Walter Fiore.

Charleen loved spending time with her granddaughter, family, and friends. She was an avid reader and creative writer. She had a passion for traveling and cooking and especially enjoyed sharing all of the goodies with everyone. Shopping, especially alongside her son, brought her joy.

Contributions in Charleen's memory can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Estelle Donato Nastasi, 92, of Ocean Township, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, John Nastasi, Sr.

She is survived by her children, Geraldine (BK), John, Jr. (Donna) and Thomas (Ysabel); six grandsons, John III (Shari), Joseph (Tiffany), Thomas (Lauren), Matthew (Jessica), Patrick and Andrew as well as seven great-granddaughters, Mya, Kayla, Kaitlyn, Audriana, Juliana, Leila and Siena.

She was a member of the Long Branch Elks #742 for 30 years and a member of the first group of women to be inducted into the Long Branch Elks and was a past president of the women’s auxiliary.

Relatives and friends were invited to visit from 4-8 pm Monday at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass followed at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in West End, Long Branch. Burial was at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.

James “John” DiNardo, dedicated husband, and loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on May 27, 2024.

John was born in Cokeburg, PA on February 27, 1939. He was a loyal husband and would do anything he could to provide for his family. He was always completing various duties around the house, whether that be climbing on a ladder to hang new artwork or folding the fitted sheets to perfection. Nobody could ever fold one as good as him. He was always there to be a listening ear, even with his limited hearing, and give a reassuring hug to anyone who needed it.

When he was not at home with his family, he spent much of his life committed to his work. He served as a high school math teacher for 37 years with the Edison Board of Education. John was passionate about his role as an educator and aimed to provide all of his students with success. It was evident through his work as a teacher and family man that he exhibited patience and kindness and prioritized devoting his time to others.

More recently, John spent his time between the Jersey Shore and the Gulf Coast of Florida, where he and his wife Loretta spent their days relaxing by the pool. He always adorned a sun hat and loved going on long walks with family and friends at the beach. His greatest talent was dancing and everytime he got on the dance floor a crowd would form around him. The quietest man often became the life of the party.

John is predeceased by his parents, Pauline and Pete DiNardo, and siblings Nicholas DiNardo and Carol Gerber. He will be missed deeply by his wife, Loretta DiNardo, sister, Cathy Caldwell, daughter Lisa Pontrella and her husband Joseph Pontrella, daughter Danielle Fitzko and her husband Mark Fitzko, and grandchildren Tyler Durkin, Jordan Durkin, and Gianna Fitzko.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that love is sent through donations to the Monmouth Medical Center Foundation at https://www.rwjbh.org/monmouth-medical-center/giving/give-now/.

Jackie Lucia, 61 of Deal, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. She was surrounded by two of her four loving children, her devoted husband of more than 30 years, and their five adorable dogs.

Jackie was born in Manhattan, New York to her parents, Jean and Mary Louise Arege, and was the first of their three children. During her early childhood, she moved with her parents to Deal and spent most of her remaining years in Monmouth County.

Following the sudden loss of her beloved father during her freshman year of college, Jackie supported her mother, assuming a caregiving role to her younger siblings, John and Michelle. Despite her father’s untimely passing, Jackie returned home and graduated on schedule from Monmouth University, where she met her husband and lifelong partner, Anthony (“Tony”) Lucia.

Jackie and Tony began their married life together in Manhattan, where Jackie enjoyed a career at EBEL and encouraged Tony to successfully pursue his goals in the fashion industry. They returned to Monmouth County to raise their four children: Alexandra (“Ali”), Michael, Charles (“CJ”), and Christopher.

Jackie dedicated her life to her family and will forever be remembered as a selfless, loving, and kind mother and wife.

She demonstrated each of these traits at every turn, most recently by spending every night by their side during her husband’s several-months-long hospitalization last July.

Jackie enjoyed caring for her family’s dogs: Rigby, Teddy, Piper, Balto, and Pongo. She also looked forward to welcoming her first grandchild, Vince, and to her family trips to Charleston, South Carolina—where Ali lives with her husband, Kyle; Christopher attended college; and where she spent a fondly-remembered year living with her husband, children, and dogs from 2021-2022. She proudly earned her real estate license on February 1, 2024 at the age of 60. Her son, CJ, was planning to be her first client!

She is predeceased by her father, Jean Arege; father-in-law, Charles A. Lucia; and brother-in-law, Louis R. Bianchini III.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Louise Arege; husband, Tony Lucia; children, Ali & Kyle Peters, Michael & Tenny Lucia, CJ Lucia, and Christopher Lucia; siblings, Michelle & George Coffenberg, and John & Geraldine Arege; uncle, Charles Trad; mother-in-law, Therese Lucia; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Sherald Bianchini, Charles & Geri Lucia, and Kristyn & Chris D’Ambrosi; and many nieces and nephews. She was expecting her first grandchild, Michael & Tenny’s son, Vince Lucia.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 4:00pm – 7:00pm at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Deal. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch.

Chester Thomas Cooper was born August 30, 1922 in Neptune, NJ at Fitkins Hospital, now known as Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Raised in Long Branch, Chester was the youngest of 5 boys.

Chester was a proud veteran. Having served in the United States Army, he was wounded in World War II. He also served alongside the Tuskegee Airmen. After his honorable discharge, Chester worked at Marlboro State Hospital in Marlboro, NJ, for 39 years.

Chester could hold a conversation with anyone on a wide array of subjects, from world affairs to politics to whatever the ‘blinkin’ Williams Sisters were doing on the ‘blinkin’ tennis courts. He loved to travel with his beloved wife of 68 years. Together they visited several islands, resorts and countries, including Spain and Portugal.

He is predeceased by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Christopher C. and Lida Cooper, his son, Larry E. Cooper, one sister, Delphine, and six brothers Jerry, Harold, Penrose, Josie, Johnny, and Charlie.

Chester is survived by his loving wife Mary; four Grandchildren Sherrod, Dashene, Caleb, and Shemika (Roger); six Great Grandchildren Sherrod Jr., Brandon, Jaela, Devyn, Victoria, and Caleb Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Chester was the patriarch of the family, and he is already sorely missed. May he forever rest in eternal peace.

FUNERAL SERVICE – was held at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch.

Nancy Deibert (nee McKnight) a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and nurse, passed away peacefully on May 26 at the age of 82 after a long and fearless battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Her departure leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved her, yet her memory will forever remain a source of comfort and inspiration.

Born and raised along the Jersey Shore, Nancy found joy and peace at the beach. She grew up in Asbury Park and, after nursing school and marrying her sweetheart Jim, went on to build a beautiful life in Ocean Township surrounded by an amazing circle of lifelong friends.

Nancy dedicated herself to the care and wellbeing of others, touching countless lives with her skill, compassion, and unwavering commitment. Nancy spent her final days under the care of the wonderful nurses at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, in the same building in which she began her career in nursing. Nancy held a number of nursing and leadership roles in the operating room and emergency room and went on to hold leadership positions in case management as well. In addition to receiving her nursing diploma, BA in Nursing and her MPA in Health Care Administration, Nancy also held numerous professional licenses and certifications.

Beyond her professional achievements, Nancy was most proud of her family. As a devoted wife, she shared a lifetime of love and partnership with Jim, creating a bond that stood the test of time. As a nurturing mother, she guided her children with love, wisdom, and unwavering support, instilling in them the values that would shape their lives. Nancy was a champion shoe shopper, chocolate connoisseur, devoted cat lover and lifelong learner.

Nancy was the daughter of Jack and Faustina McKnight and is survived by her adoring husband, Jim Deibert, her son, Todd Deibert (Tria), her daughter Kristin Garcia (Javier) and three beautiful grandchildren, Lily and James Garcia and Jack Deibert.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Monmouth County SPCA.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be hosted by her family on June 28, providing an opportunity for friends and family to come together, honoring her memory, and sharing stories about this remarkable woman.

Patricia Ann Van was born on July 10, 1949, in Long Branch, NJ to the late Harvey Sr. and Mary Jane Van. She was the second of four children from this union.

Patricia attended Matawan-Regional school district and remained a homemaker for the remainder of her life.

Patricia was raised in a Christian based home, where she accepted the Lord at an early age. She joined her home church, New Light Baptist in Cliffwood Beach, NJ where Reverend Jones was the founding pastor. She was a faithful servant of God and devoted member for over 50 years while serving on several boards including the Usher Board until she passed.

Throughout her life, Patricia was a social butterfly and was known for her remarkable sense of humor, bringing joy and laughter to everyone she encountered. Her kindness touched the hearts of many, as she always extended a helping hand, a prayer, and a testimony to highlight how “God is able to do all things no matter what you’re going through.” She maintained an unwavering positive outlook on life, even in challenging times, and her faith in God guided her every step.

Patricia is predeceased by her parents Harvey Sr. and Mary Jane Van, her brothers Harvey Jr and Michael Van.

She is survived by her sister Michelle Stephens (Thomas) of Cliffwood, NJ; daughters Yvette Van of Ewing, NJ and Tiela Gibbs (Nicholas) of Somerset, NJ; son James Van of Hazlet, NJ; one grandchild Shareeha Van of Sayreville, NJ; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and her church family. FUNERAL SERVICE – was held at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch.

Florence Amelia Johnson, a long-time Neptune, New Jersey resident, departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the age of 96 in her home surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy. Florence was born on September 9, 1927 in Millville, Kentucky, to the late William Harris and Cora Peter-Harris. She was one of fifteen siblings.

Ms. Florence was employed at Jersey Shore Medical Center as a surgical supply technician until her retirement. She met her life partner, Luther Spencer in Asbury Park and moved their family to Neptune, New Jersey where they raised their 11 children together. Florence possessed a strong spiritual foundation and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Red Bank, New Jersey with her siblings.

Ms. Florence attended Apex Beauty School of Newark, New Jersey, where she was renowned as the best hairdresser. One would consider her a pioneer in hair and fashion, for Ms. Florence was ahead of her time when styling her hair and those around her. She perfected the hot comb hair press and soft curls, which could be seen flowing on her beautiful crown, with not one hair out of place.

Ms. Florence was considered an avid dancer and, although shy, could be found doing a little two-step while grooving to some of her favorite Motown tunes. Her children and grandchildren inherited her love for dancing and music, which often went hand and hand with her other favorite past-time cooking!

Ms. Florence had a passionate love affair with cooking soul food. She had a gift for jazzing up the simplest dish. She embodied the essence of a true matriarch, opening her kitchen, the heart of her home, to everyone. She often had an extra plate of food ready for those who would stop by. Her delicious homemade rolls were in high demand, often left in the kitchen after church events for many to take home. On one occasion, a caterer once tried to claim Ms. Florence’s homemade rolls as her own but was surprised when one of her nephews told her that those rolls belonged to his Aunt Florence. Not only did she master the art of soul food, she was able to master anything she cooked. She often filled in as the head cook while employed at Green Grove Nursing Center. The family dinners each Sunday rivaled holiday meals with all the trimmings. Those memories are interwoven into the fabric of her large, close-knit family, and have evolved into traditions, leaving a footprint of her legacy; for it was not only the food but the fellowship, communion, and sense of belonging that brought them together.

Countless experiences have become the hallmark of her unique life-long journey. Her indelible mark is etched in the hearts and minds of those who knew her well. Ms. Florence leaves a legacy behind that speaks to her iconic journey of triumph, faith, and perseverance, having travailed through segregation and the civil rights era. She bore witness to the nation’s first Black president and lived a full and healthy life which afforded her the ability to not only live to see her 11 children, but also their children.

Florence Amelia Johnson, a loving mother, a caring sister, a devoted friend, and life partner committed to family. The family is extremely blessed to have been guided by her wisdom, strength, and intestinal fortitude during the monumental moments of their lives and are deeply grateful for the memories.

Florence is predeceased by life partner, Luther Spencer, nine sisters and four brothers, sons Michael and Douglas Johnson, daughter Melissa Green (Joseph), grandsons Yusuph Green and Keith Johnson.

She is survived by her children: Earleen Johnson of Atlanta, GA, Valerie Brooks of Los Angeles, Ca, Patricia Johnson, Neptune, NJ, Barbara Gorrell of Glassboro, NJ, Samuel Spencer (Donna) of Ocean Grove, NJ, Cheryl Hardy (James) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Larry Johnson (Wanda) of Meriden, CT, Luther Johnson of Neptune, NJ, Margaret Lawson (William) of Sumter, SC, Fannie McNeil of Sumter, SC, sister Ruth McKee of Lawrenceburg KY; her grandchildren: Keisha Marvin, Jamaul Green (Minda), Samuel Spencer, Kendra Johnson, Jarreau Brooks, Harry Carter (Mana), Charde Gorrell, Susanna Spencer, Steven Reyes, Josiah Spencer, Leslie Pihonak, Wesley Haynes, Terry Edwards (Kelvin), Elbert Mack McNeil (Kathy), Yvette McNeil Graves, Yvonne McNeil, Timothy Lawson, Joy Lawson, Ta-Tanisha Pierre, and Gena Cagle, and a host of great-grandchildren who continue her legacy.

Visitation was held at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch NJ.