City of Long Branch Taking Extensive Legal Action, Increasing Police Presence in Response to Unauthorized ‘Pop Up’ Parties

The Office of the Mayor and Office of the Director of Public Safety released a joint statement that the City of Long Branch is continuing to take extensive legal action against organizers and promoters of unauthorized “pop-up” parties. Additionally, this weekend, residents and visitors will experience a significant police presence. These “pop-up” parties have been seen all along the Jersey Shore, causing crowding and capacity limits, leading to public safety concerns for the community.

One “Pop-up” event, scheduled to take place this Saturday, June 8th, was advertised on social media. During the past several weeks, the Police Department and Monmouth County Prosecutors Office have identified three of the promoters who originally organized the event. The City’s legal department has issued cease and desist letters to the promoters and continues to put anyone who shares and promotes these events on notice that the events have been declared by the court to be illegal. The City will hold any and all organizers and participants civilly and criminally accountable.

“The City will not tolerate these unsanctioned pop-up parties,” Mayor John Pallone said. “Our Police Department, along with county and state agencies, have been extremely successful in finding those who create and share these posts. We will identify and hold responsible anyone who does not follow the law. As Mayor, I have authorized our Office of Public Safety and Office of Emergency Management to utilize all resources available to us from state, county, and local partnerships to ensure the safety of our residents.”

“Residents and visitors should expect a large police presence this weekend,” Public Safety Director William Broughton said. “All parking regulations will be strictly enforced and illegally parked cars WILL be towed.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation for June 8th and coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our community,” Broughton continued. “There will be zero tolerance for any disorderly activity. Period.”

The City says that it will enact a curfew and state of emergency if a situation calls for one. Residents and visitors to the City should expect many law enforcement agencies throughout Long Branch on Saturday. Along the beachfront, all bags and coolers will be checked prior to entering the beach.

“We want our residents and community to know that we have taken every legal and tactical action possible to stop these types of gatherings, and if one should arise this Summer, we are prepared to take appropriate action,” Director Broughton said.