Local Obituaries

James E. Pemberton, Sr., “POPS”, passed away on April 13, 2025 in Ocean, New Jersey at the age of 69. He passed away at home peacefully with family and friends by his side after a long battle with cancer. Born on September 5, 1955 in Long Branch, Jimmy lived a life defined by service, devotion to family, and an unwavering commitment to his community.

A proud graduate of Ocean Township High School’s Class of 1973, Jimmy went on to attend Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. He built a strong and respected career as a Union Carpenter with Local 2250 out of Red Bank. Later in life, he served as Head of Security at The Headliner night club and worked alongside his sons at Pemberton’s Landscaping LLC—an experience that brought him great pride and joy.

Jimmy dedicated over five decades to the Wanamassa Fire Company, where he served with distinction as a five-time Chief and earned the honor of Life Member. His passion for firefighting was more than a duty—it was a calling that shaped much of his life. Whether responding to emergencies or preparing meals as a sous chef for firehouse events with his nephew Steven, Jimmy found purpose in giving back.

His generosity extended beyond the firehouse. Alongside his beloved wife Cindy—his partner in life for 38 years—Jimmy helped prepare over 100 meals a day for Fulfill, demonstrating their shared commitment to helping others.

Family was the heart of Jimmy’s world. He was always present—cheering from the sidelines at every sporting event and celebrating every milestone in his children’s lives. He coached Ocean Township Pop Warner football and took immense pride in watching his grand”babies”—Leo, River, Reign and Ella—grow and thrive. Whether playing with them or attending their activities, Jimmy cherished every moment spent with his grand“babies.” His greatest joy was earning the title of POP-POP.

A man of Catholic faith and deep-rooted values, Jimmy’s legacy lives on through the love he poured into his family and community. His greatest pride was always his boys—and the life he built with Cindy stood as a testament to enduring love and partnership.

James is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cindy Pemberton, and their sons: Gary, Brian (Aliza), and Joe (Crystal); grand”babies”: Leo, River, Reign, and Ella; sister: Phyllis and Bobby Sexton; brother Gary Pemberton and 8 nephews and 6 nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Joan and James Pemberton and his son James E. Pemberton Jr.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, April 16, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment will take place at 10 am on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Mount Calvary Cemetery, located at 2500 NJ-66 in Neptune. The repast will take place at the Pemberton’s residence at 2902 Appleby Dr. Ocean, N.J. 07712 immediately following the burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wanamassa Fire Company (in memory of James), 2001 Sunset Ave. Ocean N.J. 07712. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

May the memory of James E. Pemberton, Sr. “POPS”, bring comfort to all who knew and loved him.

With great sadness, we say goodbye to Marian Gregory Quigley, age 97, who passed on April 17, 2025, in hospice care at her residence in Tinton Falls, NJ. She was a long-time resident of River Plaza and Middletown.

Marian’s proudest accomplishment was raising her accomplished and independent children. These are Susan McDonald, who became a registered nurse and EMT; Tim Quigley, who became a residential architect with his own firm and an adjunct professor; Anne Quigley, who became an accomplished gardener and Nancy Mogavero, who became a legal para-professional. Spending time with her family brought her immense joy.

She had other accomplishments once her children had grown. First, working at Brookdale Community College, then at Ciba-Geigy Pharmaceuticals as a medical data coordinator (after a degree in Medical Records technology from Union County Tech), next in the Marlboro Public Library and finally at Roots in Red Bank as a salesperson, an experience she loved.

After retiring, Marian became a long-time board member and volunteer at the Women’s Exchange in Little Silver. Her fondest hobby was reading particularly local newspapers and The New York Times. She was an avid dog lover, a devotee of greeting cards (not a holiday would pass without one) and fond of pansies, cardinals, architecture, classical music, Danish kringle and angels.

Marian was born March 7, 1928 in Oshkosh, WI to Robert Law Gregory and Kathryn Roberts Gregory. He was a school principal and Army colonel, she a teacher in Racine, WI. During WWII, she spent her high school years at Ft Benning, GA and in Tyler, Texas. She then attended the University of Wisconsin, becoming a Delta, Delta, Delta sorority member and queen of the military ball before graduating with a BS in Home Economics in 1949.

At the UW, she met her future husband, Lawrence M Quigley. His corporate transfer brought Marian to NJ in 1955. She is predeceased by her husband of 73 years, her parents, two siblings, Ann Gregory Bennett and Jean Gregory Wood, and her daughter Anne (Mike).

She is survived by her daughters Sue McDonald (Lou) and Nancy Mogavero (Bill), her son Tim Quigley (Brenda Ewert), eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Memorial gathering Friday, April 25th 3:00-5:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, her family asks with gratitude that donations be made to the Seabrook Resident Care Fund, 3000 Essex Rd, Tinton Falls, 00753. Her family also wishes to thank her team from Executive Home Care, Sharon, Donna, Tavia and Ingrid, for the loving care and compassion shown to Marian. And a special thank you to Joanna Scoles, RN from Homeside Hospice for her exceptional care.

Marian advised “no tears, just smiles as you remember me in your thoughts and prayers”.

Manuel Antonio Pereira, known affectionately as Manny, passed away on April 17, 2025, in Mays Landing, NJ, at the age of 70. Born on December 22, 1954, in Beselga de Cima, Assentiz Torres Novas, Portugal, Manny was a dedicated individual known for his strong, hardworking, and sometimes stubborn nature.

Manny embarked on a career as a skilled welder and general handyman, where his dedication and hard work were evident in every project he undertook. Beyond his professional life, he was a devout member of the Star of the Sea Church, reflecting his deep faith and commitment to his community.

A lover of the outdoors, Manny found joy in gardening and was also an avid soccer fan, passionately supporting his favorite teams. These hobbies reflected his love for nature and sports, bringing him much happiness throughout his life.

Manny is survived by his daughter, Nelia Santos; son, Rogerio Pereira; son-in-law, Paulo Santos; granddaughter, Madison Santos; and sisters, Maria Clotilde Dias Pereira, Carminda Dias Pereira, Elvira Dias Pereira, Maria do Céu Lopes Pereira, and Maria da Luz Lopes Pereira. He was preceded in death by his father, António Pereira, mother, Maria Lopes Dias, and sisters, Cremilde Dias Pereira and Cesaltina Lopes Pereira.

Manny’s legacy of dedication and love for his family and community will forever be cherished and remembered.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Damiano Funeral Home, located at 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch on Wednesday, April 23rd from 4 pm until the time of service at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Manny’s memory.

Joseph (Joe) Emanuele of Lewes DE died at age 65 Thursday, April 17, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brooklyn in 1959 to Charles and Phyllis Emanuele into a large Italian family. In 1966, he moved with his parents and two sisters to Hazlet, NJ, where he would grow up attending St. Benedict School and St. John Vianney High School. He spent his childhood as an altar boy, playing little league, watching Star Trek, loving the NY Mets, and the NY Rangers. Family was central to his childhood and some of his fondest, most cherished memories were of the time spent with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins on weekends, family vacations and holidays. As a teenager in the 70s, his love for music and electronics emerged as the house often shook from Led Zeppelin blaring from the stereo system he built from a Heath Kit. Growing up with two sisters, Joe found his “brotherhood” at college, attending Stevens Institute of Technology and making lifelong friends through his fraternity and graduating as an electrical engineer. These formative experiences would become the foundation of his adult life. Nothing made him happier or prouder than the family he built with the love of his life, Florinda Confuorto (Flo). They moved to Freehold, NJ where they would raise their two children – Maria – his “Princess” and their son, Charlie. He was a devoted husband and an extraordinary father and indoctrinated them to all of his passions. The kids played ball and they are a family of avid Mets fans and crazed Ranger fans to this day. Their house was filled with music – Flo was an accomplished pianist, both Maria played piano and Charlie became an impressive guitar player. While Joe didn’t play, he shared his love for music with his family and attended numerous concerts together. He enjoyed a successful career in Business Development retiring from Stellant Technologies, requiring significant travel, which he greatly enjoyed. He also travelled extensively with his family, frequenting Aruba and Italy and taking numerous adventures abroad. Embodying a culture where love is synonymous with food and family, Joe loved to cook, and nothing made him happier than sharing a good meal and a bottle of wine (or scotch) with people he loved. Holidays were an especially happy time when he would quite literally spend all night cooking for Christmas and the house was filled with everything he loved – family, food, wine, music, and laughter. Most recently, he “retired” to Lewes DE where he unsurprisingly made more dear friends. He spent his time as Pop Pop by the pool with his grandchildren, playing poker and pool with Charlie and “the boys” and spending time with the people he loved. He would often extend a toast and say “Life is Good” and he meant it – His life was wonderful and he valued every minute, every person and every memory. Joe was a kind, good man; devoted to his faith and his family, a friend to everyone he met, loved by everyone who was blessed to have him in their life. He lived a life that mattered so deeply to so many. Joe lived a life of love. Joe is survived by Florinda, his loving wife of 32 years, his “Princess” Maria (Ethan) Skinner, his son Charlie (Marissa) Emanuele, grandchildren Ella and Enzo Skinner and “Baby Joey” (due 6/2025), as well as his sisters, Chris (Tim) Murphy and Patty (Peter) Inglese.

Gwendolyn Ricks departed this earth peacefully on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the age of 93. She was affectionally known as Gwen. Throughout her long fulfilling life, she touched hearts with resilience and unwavering love for her family. Gwen had a deep connection for the simple joys of life. As a devoted mother, she cherished her role in raising her children Donna and Kerby.

Gwen worked as a Physical Therapy attendant at Monmouth Medical Center where she retired after 20 years. She loved to read novels, New York Times newspaper, and thoroughly enjoyed watching gangster movies like The Godfather (all parts) and cooking shows. Loved a “good heavy pot” and a “good sharp knife.” Listening to recordings of Nina Simone, Roberta Flack, and Latin jazz was a favorite pass-time. She was also very creative with her fashion style.

She was predeceased by her father, Howard Williams, her mother Vanessa Williams, grandmother Willie Vernel Gray, her brother Howard Williams, II, and husband Nathan Ricks, Jr.,

She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Gus); son, Kerby (Patricia); grandchildren, Darrell Booker (Ernestine), Kayla Owens (Kevin), LeKisha Muhammad (John) and Tiesha Hill; great grandmother to Aniyah Booker, Madison Booker, Okami Owens, Nikai Hill, Jahdaya Gonzalas, Najah Muhammad, Zaynah Muhammad (Jalil) Aminah Muhammad, and Basir Muhammad; great-great grandmother to Qiyyama Muhammad, and her favorite nephew, Robert Parker, and many cousins.

Interment by Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services was private

She will truly be missed.