Gabby O’Brien and Kendall Bennett get 6 of 11 for Shore

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Saturday morning the Blue Devils of Shore Regional hosted the Raiders of Hillsborough in a non-conference girls’ lacrosse game. Shore dominated the game with an 11-6 victory and improved to 8-1 overall.

The game started with a blistering pace for the Blue Devils who clearly had the faster players with greater stick skills. Shore was able to control the draws and were making crisp passes to take a 3-0 lead after the first quarter.

During the second quarter, Shore added two additional goals and only allowed one to slip past Sofia Merten, senior goalie. Going into the break, the Blue Devils had a 5-1 lead. The second half of action was a bit slower for the Blue Devils as they scored two and allowed two. The final quarter had Shore outscoring Hillsborough 4-3.

Leading the Blue Devils in scoring were senior Gabby O’Brien and Kendal Bennett. Both had three goals, O’Brien assisted on three scores and Bennett had one assist. Marielle Montenegro, sophomore, had two goals and one assist. Cami Grella, Teagan Harmon, both seniors, and sophomore Ava Matthews each had a single score. Harmon also notched an assist on one goal.

Shore Regional also had 15 ground balls, with Bennett, Grella, and Harmon each picking up three. Matthews had two, while O’Brien, Montenegro, Aubrey McGrade, junior, and Braelyn Dalia, sophomore, had one each.

Shore Regional controlled the draws with 14. O’Brien led the way with six, Bennett had three as did Matthews, and Montenegro finished with two. In the goal, Merten finished with seven saves.

The only loss this season for the Blue Devils occurred on April 10, when they lost 7-6 to Red Bank Regional.

Shore plays in the American division of the Shore Conference. Currently, Rumson-Fair Haven is on top at 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the division. Shore Regional sits in second at 8-1 overall and 2-1 in division action. They are followed by Trinity Hall, Middletown South, Red Bank Regional, Southern and Manasquan.

Even though Red Bank Regional beat Shore, they have two divisional losses; Middletown South and Rumson-Fair Haven, that’s why they are currently behind the Blue Devils. Up next for Shore Regional is Lenape at home on April 21, at 10:00 a.m. Divisional leaders Rumson-Fair Haven will host Shore Regional on April 29, at 6:00 p.m.

Additional photos can be viewed at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports