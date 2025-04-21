Spartans Boys Baseball Win Sixth Straight

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

April 19, the Ocean Township High School varsity baseball team hosted and beat Hillsborough 6-2, winning their sixth consecutive game. With the victory, the Spartans improved to 7-1 overall and are 2-1 in the B North division of the Shore Conference.

Ocean had just returned from a tournament in South Carolina where they beat Bridlebough of New York 12-2, then Tallwood of Virginia 11-7, and their final game was a 5-0 victory over Chesterfield of South Carolina.

Ocean’s only loss this season was game two, when they were beaten 7-0 by Monmouth Regional, who is a divisional rival. In that game, Ocean was not in the hitting groove. Spartan bats are alive now, and they are running and throwing like champions.

In the win over Hillsborough, Ocean had three pitchers take the mound. Michael Martin, a left handed junior, did a majority of the throwing. He threw 69 pitches in five innings, striking out four, walked three and gave up four hits.

Tommy Kowaliwsky, senior, threw 41 pitches in one and half innings. He took down three on strikes, walked three and had one hit. Finishing the game on the mound was senior Ben Robinson. He only threw five pitches, but struck out the Hillsborough player.

Robinson also had a great afternoon at the plate. He had two at bats, both resulting in doubles. He scored twice and was responsible for three RBI’s. He was also hit by a pitch during the game. When he is not on the mound, he is playing short stop for the Spartans. He made two great stops and throws to first during the early innings.

Also getting hits for Ocean was Will Walsh, sophomore. He was 1-of-2 in the game. Conner Tongring, the senior catcher who directs the Ocean defense, was 1 for 3 in the win. He had two deep hits that were caught by Raider players in the outfield. Michael Martin and Dillon Schneider also had hit in the victory.

Currently the team standings in the B North have Colts Neck on top followed by Ocean, Rumson-Fair Haven, Howell, Shore Regional, Monmouth Regional and Matawan.

Monday, April 21, Ocean will travel to Middletown South for a 10:00 a.m. meeting in the first round of the Monmouth County Tournament. Their next home game is April 22, against Matawan with a 3:45 p.m. start.

