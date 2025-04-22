Gopal, Donlon and Peterpaul Statement of the Death of Pope Francis

TINTON FALLS – Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul issued the following statement on the death of Pope Francis.

“We are greatly saddened by the death of Pope Francis. He was a uniting force for peace and humanity in a world that seems to become more divided every day. Pope Francis stood up for the poor, oppressed, and marginalized people everywhere. He brought a world view to advocating for people and the environment, and promoted kindness, acceptance, and equality. Pope Francis leaves a legacy of compassion, humility, humanity, and hope. “The world has lost a great leader.”

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committees; Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture, Aging and Human Services, and the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committees They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly