Rain :

The Sun is shining through the clouds, spotlighting this spectacular Senior Pittie. I’m Rain, an 8 ½ year-old lady weighing 79 pounds of perfection. Despite my age, I’m truly young at heart. I love to play with toys, splash around in water, chase wildlife, and end the day snuggling up on the couch. I could maybe go home with another co-existing canine.

Begonia :

Grow your family garden with Begonia! I was part of a local hoarding case of around 40 cats and I’d love to get a little more personal time!

I’m a 1 1/2 year-old sweet little lady who would love a mellow home. I love affection and will gladly be petted and played with. I’ll be a joy to have around and I know I’m just the one for you.

I’m open to making some new cat friends but will be fine as an only pet as well. Bring me home before someone else does!