Local Obituaries

Charles (Charlie) Nunzio Merla, 70, passed on to eternal life in Heaven on April 30, 2024.

He was born and raised in Long Branch, NJ, boasting he grew up in Woodrow Wilson where he said he had some of the best times of his life. Charlie was the respected owner and operator of Satisfied Service Center and Nunzio Motors, located in Long Branch. He learned the mechanic trade watching his father, Nunzie, which Charlie was often called. He was the man to go to when other mechanics botched a repair and was always able to find the solution to any vehicle issue. He towed for the police for 40 years in 3 towns, including, the cities of Long Branch, West Long Branch and Eatontown. He was also an Exempt member of the West Long Branch Fire Company #2. He had a special bond and mutual respect with all the local first responders due to the nature of his business. He enjoyed car shows with family and friends where he could not walk 5 feet without running into someone he knew. An hour event would always turn into four.

Unbeknownst to many, Charlie was an avid viewer of Hallmark movies which touched his heart. He truly had a heart of gold. He always took care of the elderly and the less fortunate.

He was very proud of his Italian heritage and was recognized by the Amerigo Vespucci Society. Mostly everything he owned was either made in Italy or had an Italian affiliation (in his mind). Charlie was bigger than life and is remembered as THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND. He is infamous for having the title of “The Strongest Merla.” There was a grand sense of pride being a Merla. He frequently encouraged his family to excel or overcome challenges by saying “YOU’RE A MERLA!”

Charlie was an expert at basketball and football. He coached his children’s recreation and AAU basketball teams. He had his own personal chair wheeled out between the stands at his children’s Shore Regional High School basketball games. You could always find (and hear) him on the sidelines at any of their events. He later exhibited the same enthusiasm for his grandchildren playing sports. He was the ultimate fan and would proclaim them to be “All World.”

He adored his children and grandchildren. He was proud of all they did. He beamed with joy and never hesitated to share their accomplishments. One could not leave a conversation without him sharing pictures of his family. His wife Diane was the love of his life. He extolled her achievements and expressed she could be President of the United States one day. All who spent time with him knew and loved his “Charlie-isms” and “Charlie stories.”

He was predeceased by his parents Nunzio and Rita (Cannon) Merla, his sister Terry Garvey, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Bill and Juanita (Sexton) Krzan, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kathi (Krzan) and Rich Orsi, and his brother-in-law Benny Grandinetti. He is survived by his adoring wife Dr. Diane (Krzan) Merla, his devoted children Dr. Alyssa (Dr. Kevin) Lambrese, Nunzio (Melissa) Merla, Vito (Julissa) Merla, and his idolizing grandchildren Bentley Lambrese, Violet Lambrese, Charlie Merla, Cooper Merla, Caelynn Merla, Charlotte Merla, his loving sisters Donna (Louie) Politan and Rita (Benny) Grandinetti, as well as many nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Visitation will be held Friday May 17th: 3pm-7pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell St. Long Branch, NJ and a Mass of Christian burial, Saturday May 18th, 10:30am at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Long Branch, NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 113 Wall St, West Long Branch, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Fire Company #2, 15 Oceanport Ave, West Long Branch, NJ, 07764 or The Frank S. Caltabilota Jr. Scholarship, c/o Dr. Diane Merla, 97 Parry Dr. Hainesport, NJ, 08036.

Leslie Clairice Stahl (nee) Siegel, 78 of Oakhurst, New Jersey passed away on May 2, 2024. A lifetime resident of the Jersey Shore area. She was a Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. Leslie went through the Long Branch School System and graduated Long Branch High School. She then met the love of her life and was married September 17, 1966.

Leslie worked for the West Long Branch School System as an aide for 24 years. After leaving the West Long Branch School System, Leslie moved onto caring for children at The Little School in Long Branch, where she found joy in helping children. Later in life Leslie worked as an elder caregiver for seniors at the Home Instead and also helped in raising her grandchildren.

Leslie is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Allen Stahl, 3 beautiful daughters and 3 wonderful sons-in-laws, Ivey and John Bettigole of Colts Neck, Courtney and Anthony Rea of Eatontown, Lauren and Kevin Hayes, Jr. of Tinton Falls; 7 grandchildren who she loved dearly, Zachary, Isabella, Aidan, Evan, Liam, Charlotte and Brandon; her sister and best friend Lenore Stinnett of Ocean Township and many nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the Eastern Star Ocean Township Chapter 214 and the Red Hatters of Ocean Township. She was an avid bingo player, she loved attending gift auctions, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and will miss everyone who has touched her life.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9 from 4 pm until the time of the funeral service at 6:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to I Pink I Can is a NJ 501(c)3 New Jersey Non-Profit.

Our mission is to remove barriers to care for patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. This patient care fund has helped patients tremendously-from assisting with transportation, covering the cost of life-saving medications, to allowing women keep their hair during chemotherapy by funding scalp cooling. For those that have not been able to continue working due to the rigorous demands of treatment, we have helped ease the burden by assisting with expenses related to medical bills, supportive care, and more. We want all to receive the same exceptional level of care regardless of financial status. This organization is a volunteer organization with 100% of funds raised going directly to patients fighting breast cancer in Monmouth and Ocean County.

Checks are appreciated and may be made payable to I Pink I Can, 3405 Allaire Road, Wall Township, NJ 07719 or alternatively Venmo contributions can be made to: @ipinkicanbeatcancer

Catherine A. Celli, 61 of Tinton Falls, died at her home on Wednesday, May 1st, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born and raised in Carteret, NJ and was a graduate of Carteret High School. She was a graduate of Monmouth University with her undergraduate degree, along with her MBA. Cathy was a professional businesswoman, owning and operating Prestige Real Estate Brokers, Inc.

Cathy was a former runway model and an NCAA athlete. She was a member of the Deal Golf and Country Club and the Trump National Golf Club, where she spent many days playing golf with her friends and her husband Mike Celli. She had a love of animals, gardening, flowers and life. She and her husband Mike were avid travelers. Cathy was a gourmet cook.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Audrey and Joseph Kaschak and her father-in-law, Michael G. Celli, Sr.

Surviving Cathy is her husband Judge Michael G. Celli, Jr.; her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Carolyn Kaschak; her mother-in-law, Dr. Mary Jane Celli; as well as several nephews and many relatives.

Visitation Monday May 6th, 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial, Tuesday, May 7th, 10 am at Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch.

Ramon J. Morris, 72, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30th, at his home.

Ramon was born and raised in Long Branch; and was a graduate of Long Branch High School class of 1971. There he was on the gymnastics team, president of the Drama Club and a member of The Westwood Players. After high school he pursued his passion in acting and theater, attending American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NY, and traveling to California where he performed stand-up comedy. He co-founded the Dunbar Repertory Co. in 1987 with Darrell Willis where he was well known for his many performances in their yearly production of “The Meeting” as Rashad, Malcolm X’s bodyguard. Over the years Ramon performed in over 100 shows as a member of Dunbar, Sabona Production Co., and Over the Rainbow Production Co.

Ramon married Susan Schulz, and they raised their family in Long Branch. He worked at Warshauer Electric until his retirement in 2017. Ramon enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and was a movie buff. He could always be counted on by his neighbors, friends, and family to help wherever needed.

Ramon is predeceased by his mother, Doris, and his siblings Patricia, Robert, Donald “Joe Beady”, and Diana “Tillie.”

Ramon is survived by his wife Susan Morris, his children Mark, Kristina “Dina”, Ramon “Reggie”, and Kevin; his brother Milton “Charlie”, his Aunt Lorraine; and his grandchildren Mark, Zach, Alex, Dylan, Hailey, and Leah.

A visitation will be held Sunday, May 5th from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ, 07740. A short service will be offered at the funeral home at 4:30 PM.

Justiliano “Tito” Rivera, 83, of Long Branch, NJ, passed away on April 29, 2024. He was born on September 5, 1940, in Comerio, Puerto Rico. Justiliano was also known as “Gus” in his early years of employment here in Long Branch and then later was known as Justin.

Justin was a beloved father survived by his children Nilia “Lily” Rivera, Jose A. Rivera Sr. “Tito” and his wife Maria, and MaryAnne Galloway. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren: Kimberly, Justin, Tony, Miguel, Joann, Mia, LillyMarie, Tre and Jesse. Survived are also his 9 great-grandchildren, and his sister AnaJulia Gonzalez and her husband Manuel. Justin was predeceased by his loving wife, Juanita Rivera.

Justin, known as “Papi” to his family, was a funny and courteous gentleman with a sweet tooth for Werther’s candies and TicTacs. He was a devout Catholic who prayed consistently for his loved ones and had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh that could make anyone laugh. Justin was a hard worker with an impeccable work ethic.

In his career, Justin worked at ILVENTOS West End Manor for about 20 years, starting as a busboy and ending as a Pastry Chef. He then worked at Monmouth University in the Maintenance Dept. for another decade, always performing his duties proudly and to the best of his ability.

He worshipped at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and later at Star of the Sea. Justin enjoyed bowling, fishing, and was a dedicated METS and Giants fan. He loved spending time outdoors, singing, and playing games like dominoes, Briska, and Rummy 500.

Visitation was held on Friday, May 3, at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 9am at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch followed by the interment at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Damiano Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Mary F. Nichols (DeVito), 80, of Rumson (West Park), New Jersey, passed away on April 19, 2024, in New York City, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 16, 1943 in Long Branch, New Jersey. Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who brought joy and laughter to all those around her.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert Nichols, her children Catherine Ottaviano (Nichols), Frank Nichols, and Ann Nichols, along with their spouses Joseph Ottaviano, Karen Nichols, and Jesse Olea. She was a loving grandmother to Maria Ottaviano and her husband Peter Andreula, Vincent Ottaviano, Sarah Nichols, Kristen Gomez and her husband Anthony Rodano, Alexander Nichols, James Gomez II, and Jesse Olea. Mary is also survived by her brother John DeVito, his wife Marie DeVito, her best friend Michelle Troccoli, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother Louis DeVito, her mother Maria Santa DeVito, and father Francesco DeVito.

Mary was a graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven High Regional School and Ocean County College. She excelled in her career as a skilled professional in the EMS field, serving as a dedicated MONOC Paramedic for 27 years and volunteering with the Rumson and Highlands First Aid Squads. Mary’s commitment to her community was evident as she was elected Captain of the Rumson First Aid Squad from 2014-2015 and again in 2018-2019. Mary also dedicated her time as an EMT at Monmouth Park Racetrack. Mary has inspired, saved, trained, served, and shown kindness to many.

She found solace and community at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Rumson where she worshipped. Mary enjoyed day trips to Harrah’s Casino in Atlantic City and Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut, betting on horses at Monmouth Park Racetrack and visiting family in Boston. Spending time with her best friend Michelle and husband Robert over morning coffee was one of her favorite pastimes. Mary loved spending time with her family and traveling around Monmouth County. Her favorite days of the year were Groundhog’s Day and hosting Christmas Eve at her home. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, specifically Italian delicacies, as well as reading and completing puzzles in her free time.

Mary’s warm smile, kind heart, and dedication to her family and community will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Jennifer Jane Throckmorton, 33, of Long Branch, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3rd surrounded by her loving family.

Jennifer was born to Kenneth and Annette Throckmorton on May 17th, 1990 in Long Branch, New Jersey. She graduated from Long Branch High School in 2008 and worked as an instructional assistant for the Long Branch School District. She had a love for her family, friends, and her two cats (Socks and Stella).

She was a loving daughter, sister, cousin, and friend to many. Jennifer left a lasting impact on everyone she met. She had a passion for caring for children and you could always find her with a child on her lap. She can be remembered for her infectious smile, kind heart, and love for cooking.

Jennifer is predeceased by her father, Kenneth Throckmorton (Sr.), grandparents Jane and Joseph Acquaro and grandmother Amelia Throckmorton. She is survived and deeply missed by her mother Annette Throckmorton, brother Kenneth Throckmorton (Jr.) and sister Heather Throckmorton along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by her loving boyfriend, Erol Koray.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 19th, starting at 4:00 PM at the Long Branch Elks Lodge. The address is 150 Garfield Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740. All are welcome to celebrate Jennifer’s beautiful life. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Miguel A. Melendez, 72, of Long Branch, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

He was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico before moving to Long Branch.

He was a baker for Guttenplan’s Bakery in Middletown for 30 years before retiring.

He was predeceased by his wife, Andrea; sisters, Cruz Melendez.

Surviving are his sister, Carmen Iris Melendez; children, Angel Melendez and Zoriada Cruz; stepdaughters, Sonia Soto and Marilyn Diaz; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway in West Long Branch. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday at the funeral home followed by burial at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.