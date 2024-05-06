Even with restrictions, Ocean beats St. Rose 14-4

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

May 4, the Spartans of Ocean hosted the Purple Roses of St. Rose High School in a non-divisional Shore Conference baseball game. The Spartans easily cruised to a 14-4 victory, even with head coach Cip Apicelli receiving a restriction in the fifth inning.

During the bottom of the fifth inning Connor Tongring was on third base for Ocean and Bodhi Lettieri was at the plate. The St. Rose pitcher threw the pitch, but it became stuck in the backstop. When that happens it is considered a dead ball and the runner is able to advance. However, the home plate umpire didn’t make the call. Apicelli, who was coaching at third, called for time and approached the umpire asking about the call. The umpire said he didn’t see the ball get stuck. Apicelli said, “You didn’t see; how can you not see it.”

The umpire had a conference with the other official who agreed with Apicelli and Tongring was able to go home giving Ocean a 5-3 lead with no outs. However, the umpire put a restriction on Apicelli saying he had to remain in the dugout and could no longer coach at third. “I don’t know what I did wrong. He missed the call and now I’m stuck here in the dugout like I’m in prison,” said Apicelli.

The game ended after the sixth inning as the Spartans exploded for nine additional runs after the dead ball incident and in accordance with NJSIAA rules, the 14-4 lead was enough for a mercy rule as Ocean was up 10 runs on St. Rose.

“We battled and minimized some damage early. We had some good at bats throughout the game to eventually put the game away,” said Apicelli. One of those good at bats was Matt Richter, junior, who hit a solo homerun. It was his second of the season.

Tommy Kowaliwskyj pitched all six innings for Ocean. The junior had 11 strikeouts throwing 119 pitches. With the victory, Ocean improved to 11-7 overall and are 8-4 in the B North division. Freshman Will Walsh went 3-4 with an RBI. Dillon Schneider was 1-4 with three RBIs, Jack Kelly went 3-3 with three runs, Alejandro Sanchez hit a two run RBI, Anthony Torchia was 2-4 with three RBIs, Lettieri was 1-2 with three runs and Ben Robinson had a hit and a RBI. “Overall it was a good team, win. I was very pleased with our effort,” said Apicelli.

St. Rose dropped to 12-4 overall and are 9-2 in the Shore Conference B Central division.

