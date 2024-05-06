Knights of Old Bridge beat Spartans 15-8

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Saturday morning the ladies of Ocean Township High School hosted the Knights of Old Bridge on Carelli Field in a non-conference lacrosse game. Old Bridge beat the Spartans 15-8 and improved to 11-2 overall this season.

Old Bridge jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first quarter. Emma Bonforte, junior midfielder for the Spartans, scored her first of four game-high goals in that opening quarter. In the second quarter, both schools added three goals to their totals. The Knights took a 7-4 lead into the halftime break.

The third quarter was the best of the morning for the Knights as they outscored the Spartans 6-2. The final quarter was even as both teams scored twice. The loss drops Ocean to 5-8 overall on the season.

The Spartans compete in the Colonial division of the Shore Conference and are currently in last with six teams ahead of them. In first is Barnega,t who is undefeated at 12-0 overall and 5-0 on the division. They are followed by Wall, Central Regional, Red Bank Catholic, Toms River North, Lacey and Ocean are both 1-4.

Sophomore defender Brooke Tood had two goals and picked up five ground balls. Maddie Kirchner, sophomore midfielder, had one goal and one assist, and picked up seven ground balls. The other goal was scored by junior midfielder Madison Clark.

Ocean used two goal keepers in the loss to Old Bridge. Christina Azimov, junior, had five saves and allowed seven goals. Maggie Guzauskas, sophomore, also had five saves and allowed eight goals.

The Spartans only have two regular season games scheduled. May 6, they travel to Jackson Memorial for a 3:45 p.m. game. Then on May 15, they host Toms River South for a game under the lights which starts at 7:00 p.m.

Additional photos of this and many other games and sports can be viewed at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports