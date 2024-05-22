Kampf’s Grand Slam Powers Shore Over Ocean

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

May 20, the lady Blue Devils of Shore Regional traveled to Ocean Township High School to face the Spartans in a non-divisional Shore Conference softball game, their second meeting in 11 days. Shore started the game with a thundering boom as Ayden Kampf smacked a grand slam homerun in the top of the first inning giving Shore a 4-0 lead. The game ended in the fifth inning after Shore had a 13-1 lead.

For any varsity player going up to bat with bases loaded is a pressure situation. Now imagine a freshman playing varsity ball in that situation. Well, that’s what Kampf was facing on Monday afternoon. Her very first year at Shore and on the varsity squad, she walked up to the plate with confidence and looked extremely relaxed. She then hit a shot deep over the centerfield fence giving Shore an early lead.

“I have been with the team since 2010 and I have never seen another player with her kind of power,” said David Porta, head coach at Shore. That home run was the ninth of the season for Kampf. In her second at bat in the game she crushed a triple, her first of the season.

“When I’m at the plate I don’t plan on hitting a home run. I just think about hitting it as hard as I can and getting on base and driving in as many runs as I can,” said Kampf. In the win over Ocean, Kampf finished with 5 RBIs giving her 39 on the season.

Her third at bat during the Ocean game she was intentionally walked. “I felt pretty good since they knew I was capable of hitting it anywhere,” Kampf said. But she was also a bit disappointed in that decision. “I always want to be up there and have a chance to hit.”

Shore Regional alumni and baseball fans know the name Kampf very well. Her grandfather Fred, was an all-star pitcher for the Blue Devils and became the very first baseball player in New Jersey to be drafted right out of high school into the majors. He was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the fifth round in 1965. Fred attended the University of Miami where he again shined as a pitcher. During his collegiate career Fred was drafted by the Mets and Kansas City A’s. It was in 1968, when the Oakland A’s drafted him that he finally gave in and became a professional athlete.

After his professional career ended, Fred returned to Shore Regional as a teacher and coach. His most famous player was John Farrell, Class of 1980. He went on to a great baseball career at Oklahoma State University and then played professionally. When his playing days ended, he became the manager of the Boston Red Sox winning the World Series in his first season as coach.

Seven years ago, Shore Regional held a ceremony where they named the baseball field in honor of Fred Kampf. His son, Kyle who is Ayden’s father, was also a star athlete at Shore Regional. So, the athletic apple didn’t fall far from the Kampf family tree.

Ayden wears number 23 for the Blue Devils, when asked if it had any significance she said not really. “I originally had number 33 for my travel team. It was the number that my brother and my dad wore. But the jersey for softball with that number was a bit too big for me to play in, so I had to pick another number and 23 it is,” said Kampf.

In the win over Ocean, the Blue Devils added two runs in the second, four in the fourth and three in the top of the fifth. The Spartans only were able to plate one run in this game in the bottom of the second inning. Shore had an 18-4 advantage in hits during the game. The Blue Devils are now 9-12 overall while the Spartans drop to 8-12 overall.

“Kampf has done a remarkable job for us in the field as well. She plays second, third and pitches,” Porta said. He added that her batting average is .409 and her slugging percentage is .985. “Also notable for us in the win was senior Riley Lawrence, our captain and shortstop. She went 3-for-4 with three runs. Riley has 36 hits on the season and 135 on her career.”

Also having a great game at the plate was Angela Christopher, junior who plays center field. “Angela went 4-for-4. She has 35 hits this season and 91 in her career. She is our next expected member of the 100-hit club,” Porta said.

Going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs was Olivia DeFonce. “She plays left field and has 32 hits on the season and 62 on her career,” added Porta. DeFonce is only a sophomore.

In the circle getting the victory for the Blue Devils was Dylann Lawrence. “She pitched a gem of a game. She only allowed one run over five innings and struck out three,” said Porta.

Cassandra Foley, junior at Ocean, made several great stops at first base during the game against Shore Regional. Foley also had a hit and scored the only Spartan run. Nathalie Staten, Hailey Morrow and Madelyn Ribon were the others who had hits for Ocean. In the circle was freshman Emma Fitterer.

Additional photos will be posted at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports