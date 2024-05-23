Gopal, Donlon, Peterpaul Celebrate Creation of New Jersey Educator Evaluation Review Task Force

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Senate Education Committee Chairman Vin Gopal, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, D-Monmouth, released the following statement applauding Acting Governor Tahesha Way for signing into law S2082/A3413.

S2082, sponsored by Senator Gopal, establishes a New Jersey Educator Evaluation Review Task Force and clarifies the collection of student growth objective data. The bill aims to improve the educator evaluation system established by the “Teacher Effectiveness and Accountability for the Children of New Jersey Act”(TEACH NJ Act) of 2012 through the creation of an evaluation task force.

“We are facing immense educator staffing shortages around the state. We need to amend the system to increase the pipeline of educators coming to teach our K-12 students, and that the educators we do have are able to stay,” stated Senator Gopal. “Teachers should be able to prioritize teaching and supporting students during the day, not administrative tasks. This legislation will promote student achievement and success while supporting educators. I look forward to working with the Educator Evaluation Review Task Force to develop best practices for our education system.”