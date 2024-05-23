Gopal, Donlon, Peterpaul Celebrate Creation of New Jersey Educator Evaluation Review Task Force

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Senate Education Committee Chairman Vin Gopal, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, D-Monmouth, released the following statement applauding Acting Governor Tahesha Way for signing into law S2082/A3413.
S2082, sponsored by Senator Gopal, establishes a New Jersey Educator Evaluation Review Task Force and clarifies the collection of student growth objective data. The bill aims to improve the educator evaluation system established by the “Teacher Effectiveness and Accountability for the Children of New Jersey Act”(TEACH NJ Act) of 2012 through the creation of an evaluation task force.
“We are facing immense educator staffing shortages around the state. We need to amend the system to increase the pipeline of educators coming to teach our K-12 students, and that the educators we do have are able to stay,” stated Senator Gopal. “Teachers should be able to prioritize teaching and supporting students during the day, not administrative tasks. This legislation will promote student achievement and success while supporting educators. I look forward to working with the Educator Evaluation Review Task Force to develop best practices for our education system.”
The task force, composed of thirteen members, will review the current educator evaluation process and the status of student growth objectives. After gathering and analyzing relevant data, the committee will provide recommendations on annual evaluation processes for educators. Findings and recommendations will be issued to the Governor and the Legislature no later than September 30th, 2024 with the final report being published on the Department of Education’s website.
###
Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committees; Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture and the Aging & Human Services Committees. They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.