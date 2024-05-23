TEDx Shore Regional High School Embracing Uncertainty

Shore Regional High School District is making waves in the educational sphere once again as it joins a global conversation by hosting their first TEDx event. Spearheaded by Max Oster, a driven 10th-grade student at SRHS, this initiative marks a significant milestone in the district’s commitment to fostering impactful ideas and community engagement.

Max Oster, a familiar face in the halls of Shore Regional, previously organized a TEDx event in the fifth grade, showcasing his dedication to bringing thought-provoking discussions to Monmouth County. His vision? To provide a platform for incredible stories with topics that resonate deeply with the local community. His passion for this event, coupled with his involvement in various activities at Shore Regional, underscores his commendable dedication to intellectual discourse and community enrichment.

The TEDx event, scheduled for June 1st in the school’s auditorium, promises an intimate gathering in the spirit of TED’s mission to share ideas worth spreading. These events are locally organized, bringing together speakers and attendees to engage in meaningful dialogue and connection.

The lineup of speakers for this event reflects the diverse expertise and experiences within the local community:

Dana Moutis: Transformational Leadership Advocate

Dana Moutis, a leadership enthusiast since youth, honed her skills through early training and continued her quest for growth. Graduating from American University in 2013, she transitioned from the film industry to startups, managing the renowned “Candlelight” concert series at Fever for four years. Dana also founded the Scalable Concepts team, focusing on turning innovative ideas into scalable realities. Recognized for her contributions, she was featured in Secret Media Network’s “The Women Behind Top Events” for International Women’s Day.

Dr. Matthew Zakreski, PsyD: Psychologist and Founder of The Neurodiversity Collective

Dr. Matthew “Matt” Zakreski, a clinical psychologist, is renowned for his expertise in supporting neurodivergent individuals (gifted, 2e, ADHD, Autism, Dyslexia, etc.) worldwide. With over 500 speaking engagements, he translates complex brain science and psychology into practical strategies for improving lives. Dr. Matt earned his Doctorate from Widener University in 2016 and co-founded The Neurodiversity Collective.

Alice Simonson: Language Educator and Coordinator of Shore Regional International Program

With over three decades of experience in language education, Alice Simonson brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the stage. Her commitment to enriching students’ learning experiences and fostering global awareness aligns perfectly with the TEDx ethos of spreading ideas that inspire change.

Angela Marie Teeple: Author, Podcaster, and Founder of All In Athletes

Angela Teeple’s bold transition from teacher and coach to motivational coach and advocate for mental fitness exemplifies the spirit of TEDx. Her dedication to inclusivity and resilience shines through her nonprofit work, podcasting, and writing, making her a compelling addition to the event.

Grace Sweeney: Actress, Student, and Community Leader

At just 16 years old, Grace Sweeney’s story of resilience and leadership is both inspiring and humbling. Despite facing personal tragedy, Grace has emerged as a beacon of strength within her community, embodying the values of perseverance and compassion.

Natalie Toro: Medical Student

Natalie Toro’s journey from a New Jersey upbringing to her current pursuit of a medical career reflects her commitment to addressing healthcare disparities. Her experiences serving underserved communities and advocating for cultural competence make her a valuable voice in the conversation.

Samantha Conner: Student & Competitive Dancer

Samantha Conner’s passion for the medical field and dedication to excellence, despite facing challenges like injury, exemplifies the resilience and determination of Shore Regional students. Her involvement in the Medical Career Club underscores her commitment to inspiring others to pursue their dreams.

Behind the scenes, the organizing team, led by Max Oster and co-organizer Vanessa Miano, along with Kristen Encarnacion and Meghan Chewning, ensures that the event runs smoothly, reflecting the professionalism and dedication of the Shore Regional High School community.

As Shore Regional High School District prepares to host its inaugural TEDx event, the excitement is palpable. With a lineup of speakers poised to ignite thought-provoking discussions and foster meaningful connections, this event promises to be a transformative experience for attendees. For those lucky enough to secure a ticket, June 1st will be a day to remember—a celebration of ideas, community, and the power of inspiration.

If you are interested in reserving your ticket, please visit the TEDxShore Regional HS Website.

