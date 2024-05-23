A BANNER YEAR FOR THE HOMETOWN HEROES OF LONG BRANCH

Long Branch Honors Those Who Have Served

LONG BRANCH – The City of Long Branch will once again honor the heroes who have bravely served our country, by flying a record number of banners for its Hometown Heroes Program. In its third year of the program, eighty-two banners have been hung along the City's oceanfront, a substantial increase from just fifteen banners in its inaugural year of 2022, and up from fifty in 2023.

“I love this program,” commented Councilmember Rose Widdis, who brought the program to the council back in 2020. “It’s a wonderful thing that family and friends can look up and see their loved ones as they take their daily walks along the boardwalk,” finished Widdis.

Veterans who either presently or formerly resided in Long Branch, are memorialized with banners that display their picture, name, military branch, and dates of service. Many familiar faces are featured once again, and 37 new distinguished members from the community have joined the ranks. Of note are Ralph J. Damiano and Emanuel Olivadoti, who served in World War I, William Knox who enlisted for thirty years, and Long Branch’s own Councilmember, Dr. Mary Jane Celli, who joins three other servicewomen.

“These Hometown Heroes banners dotting the boardwalk are truly a sight to see, said Mayor Pallone. “We want to thank everyone who participated in this living tribute to Long Branch’s military heroes and we thank all of our incredible heroes for their service,” continued Mayor John Pallone.

The Hometown Heroes Banners are a great reminder of the service and sacrifice our family and neighbors have made and who help make Long Branch the great community that it is. With increasing support and success, the Hometown Heroes Program will run for many more years to come. This year, the brave of Long Branch will be flying high through Labor Day.