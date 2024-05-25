Conley Smolokoff and Gabby O’Brien power Shore past Haddon Heights

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The Garnets of Hadden Heights were in West Long Branch on May 22, to face the ladies of Shore Regional High School in the opening round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 lacrosse tournament. Garnets had jumped out to a 6-4 first quarter lead, but that was the last time they would. The Blue Devils had strong second and fourth quarters to take the win, beating Haddon Heights 18-12.

Leading the fourth seed Blue Devils was senior Conley Smolokoff and junior Gabby O’Brien. Both finished with six goals and two assists for a total of eight points each. Freshman Ava Matthews scored three goals, and Marielle Montenegro, also a freshman, had two goals and two assists. Kendall Bennett, junior, rounded out the Shore scoring with a goal and an assist. Also assisting on one goal was junior Jasmin Okuzka.

Haddon Heights entered the tournament as the 13th seed. With the loss their 2024 season ends at 9-9. The Blue Devils improved to 14-7 on the season and will host 12th seed Haddon Township on May 29, with a 4:00 p.m. start.

In the win for the Blue Devils Sofia Merten had 15 saves. As a junior she has played three season on varsity. In the win over Haddon Heights, Merten reached a personal record and one that is very impressive, surpassing 400 career saves. With the 15 in the game, she now has 429 saves in 57 games heading into the quarterfinals.

Smolokoff, who plays midfield and defense, has 115 career goals, 34 assists for 149 points. Four times this season she has scored five goals, however the win over Haddon Heights was the first time she scored six times in one game.

In her three years on varsity, O’Brien has 145 goals and 11 assists for 255 points. This win was the third time this season she had scored six points and also has four games with five goals.