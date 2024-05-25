Building Healthy Communities for All New Jerseyans: New Jersey YMCA State Alliance Hosts Successful Conference Addressing Health Equity

LONG BRANCH – The New Jersey YMCA State Alliance (the Alliance) successfully concluded its 11th annual Culture of Health Conference on May 9-10 at the Ocean Place Resort & Spa in Long Branch. The event saw an impressive turnout, with over 300 attendees, including policymakers, community leaders, public health professionals, and social justice advocates, coming together to address health disparities affecting New Jerseyans, particularly those in underserved communities.

Themed “Navigating Systems for Deepening Community Impact,” the event featured insightful discussions on vital topics essential for building thriving communities, such as food access, healthcare, behavioral health, education, environmental safety, social connectedness, and economic stability.

“As a convener of finding solutions to strengthen people and communities across New Jersey, the Alliance was pleased with this year’s gathering and productive conversations,” said Julie Gallanty, chief executive officer of the Alliance, which leads a coalition of 30 YMCAs in New Jersey with more than 500,000 members.

The event kicked off on Thursday, May 9, with a reception that included remarks from Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon of District 11, and Monmouth County Commissioner Erik Anderson, both expressing gratitude for YMCAs and their collective impact.

On Friday, May 10, State Senator Vin Gopal welcomed all attendees to Long Branch and acknowledged the Alliance’s dedicated efforts to strengthening New Jersey children and families facing food insecurity and mental health challenges.

The conference boasted a diverse lineup of speakers, including Sharif Braxton, community officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, who provided opening remarks. Notable presentations included “Cultivating a Healing Centered Approach,” by Siomara Wedderburn, LSW, CEO of Be Inc. Collective, and “A Path Forward: NJ’s Reparations Council,” by Jean-Pierre Brutus, Esq., Ph.D., senior counsel at the Economic Justice Program of the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice.

Additionally, high school students from the Jersey City area who participate in the Newark YMCA Youth and Government program, highlighted the importance of youth voices in advocacy efforts.

In addition to engaging presentations throughout the day, conference participants actively contributed to community initiatives. Attendees collaborated to stuff backpacks with essential supplies, intended for children facing housing insecurity who will be attending Y summer camps across New Jersey. The Alliance also generously donated 100 healthy meals to two local nonprofits, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.

