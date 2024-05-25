Spartans season ends on 3-1 loss to Point Boro

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The 2024 NJSIAA baseball tournaments started on Thursday afternoon. Ocean Township High School received the seventh seed in the South Jersey, Group 2 bracket, which enabled them to host the tenth seed Panthers of Point Boro. Unfortunately, Ocean came up short, 3-1, and their season is over.

Ocean had opportunities, as they had runners in scoring positions several times in the late innings. During the bottom of the seventh they had two runners on base, which would have tied the game.

On the mound for Ocean was Tommy Kowaliwskyj, junior right hander. He threw 110 pitches in his six innings of work, and struck out 10 Point Boro batters and only allowed seven hits. This season he finished with a 7-2 record, and threw 974 times striking out 79.

The Spartans were only able to get three hits, all by juniors; Ben Robinson, who also pitched the seventh inning, Derek Vasquez and Connor Tongring, who scored the lone Ocean run.

Ocean finished the season with a 16-9 overall record and were 10-4 in the B North division of the Shore Conference. That was good for third place with Matawan in first, Ranney in second. Following the Spartans in the divisional standings were Manasquan, Red Bank Regional, St. John Vianney, Freehold Borough and Neptune.

Only four seniors were on the Spartan roster this season, Alejandro Sanchez, Anthony Flesca, Bodhi Lettieri and Evan Dougherty. The juniors on the squad were Kowaliwskyj, Robinson, Tongring, Vazquez, Anthony Torchia, Jake Stewart, Michael Chowning, Jack Kelly, Matt Richter, Gianni Vacchiano and Dillon Schneider.

Underclassman included sophomores Michael Martin, Justin Penta, David Laguna and Hayden Ansell. Freshman making the varsity squad were Will Walsh, Dominic Gervolino, Brian Stevens, Eli Gonzalez, and Jake Garrett.

Head coach for the Spartans was Cippy Apicelli, assisted by Tom Siciliano.

Additional photos of this game and others can be viewed at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports