Long Branch Library Director Tonya Garcia Appointed to Leadership Development Committee

Long Branch – The Long Branch Free Public Library is proud to announce that its Director, Tonya Garcia, has been appointed by Public Library Association (PLA) President Michael Lambert as a member of the PLA Leadership Development Committee. Tonya Garcia’s term will begin on July 1, 2024, and conclude on June 30, 2026.

Roberto Ferragina, President of the Long Branch Free Public Library Board of Trustees, expressed his confidence in Ms. Garcia’s appointment, stating, “As the President of the Long Branch Free Public Library (LBFPL) Board of Trustees, I speak for the entire board in congratulating Ms. Garcia on this latest achievement. The PLA Leadership Development Committee is gaining an individual who has spearheaded initiatives and programs that have transformed the LBFPL into a modern and forward-thinking entity. One that represents various cultural and socioeconomic groups within the City of Long Branch. We have unwavering confidence that Ms. Garcia’s contributions to the PLA Leadership Development Committee will be significant.”

The PLA Leadership Development Committee plays a crucial role in supporting the leadership development needs of public librarians in alignment with the PLA strategic plan. The committee is tasked with advising and recommending strategies to the PLA Board of Directors related to leadership development for the profession. Members provide advice and feedback on PLA leadership development programs and activities, explore new leadership trends, partnerships, and effective practices, and communicate these insights to the field. Additionally, they explore and review policies, practices, and funding mechanisms used by other organizations to train new leaders.

Tonya Garcia expressed her enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, “I am honored to accept my appointment on the Public Library Association Leadership Development Committee, entrusted by Michael Lambert, PLA President 2024-2025. As I embark on this journey, I am grateful for the opportunity to represent not only our library but also the New Jersey library community on a national stage. Having charted a non-traditional path to leadership myself, I aspire to kindle the spark of leadership in others and clear the path for forthcoming torchbearers. Once more, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for this extraordinary opportunity.”

The Long Branch Free Public Library has served as a community anchor for over 100 years. Located on the beautiful Jersey Shore, the library consists of both the Main Carnegie Library and Elberon Branch. LBFPL is where innovation and tradition meet, creating nationally recognized services and programs to help individuals achieve their full potential.

