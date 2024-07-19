Soak up the Sun on Broadway Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center Celebrates Lifeguards and Surf Culture

The Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center celebrates lifeguards and surf culture with a new exhibit running this summer. This display will be up through August 30th and features the history of lifeguarding (formerly known as lifesaving) in Long Branch dating back to the 1850s with memorabilia from the early surf days in the sixties, eye-catching art created by local artists, alongside many other noteworthy relics.

“This summer we wanted to honor Long Branch’s deep history with lifesaving and take the opportunity to recognize the significant role both the lifeguards and surfers have played in shaping the culture in Long Branch,” Mayor Pallone said. “The latest exhibit was a true collaborative effort, with lifeguards and surfers, past and present, sharing their stories and loaning items from their private collections,” concluded Pallone.

Artifacts in the exhibit include: original 1890s bathing suits, a 1907 beach lounge chair, retro surfboards, historic lifesaving equipment, photographs through the decades from both lifeguards and surfers, and so much more. Featured artists are Jay Alders, Lisa Bagwell, Lisa Bertole, Cathy Corcione, Steve Fischer, Jack Green, John Glenn, Alexis Herman, Ronnie Jackson, Mike Quon, and Carla Valentino. With a mix of paintings, sculptures made of found materials from the beach, and photography; there is something for everyone to enjoy.

This exhibit has been so much fun to curate,” expressed Arts Director, Maggie Fischer. “It was a joy bringing the beach to the Arts & Cultural Center on upper Broadway, with every aspect and detail a nod to Long Branch’s love of the ocean,” continued Maggie Fischer.

The artists will be present at the opening reception on Monday, July 22nd from 6-8pm with live music and free food. The Arts & Cultural Center is open daily, Monday through Friday from 8:30-4:30.

“We expect the reception to be a reunion of sorts for the beach and surf community,” Margaret continued. “There is a lot of excitement around this exhibit and we are thrilled to bring everyone together. We have a wall dedicated to the hundreds of photos given to us by the community that has come together as kind of a yearbook wall that we are very proud of.”