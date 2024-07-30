Long Branch Police Congratulates Lt. Mooney On His Upcoming Retirement!

Join us in congratulating Lt. Mooney on his upcoming retirement!

Lieutenant Mooney was raised in Long Branch, and graduated from Long Branch High School in 1982. His grandfather, William "Bill" Mooney, was a retired Long Branch Police Officer.

Lieutenant Mooney joined the LBPD in August of 1995 and was assigned to the Patrol Division from 1995-1998. From 1998-2002 he was assigned to the Youth Services Division as a Detective, and when he was promoted to Sergeant in 2002, he returned to the Uniform Patrol Division.

Lieutenant Mooney has always been active in the community and a positive role model for our younger community members. He is one of the founding members of the Long Branch PAL. He coached for Long Branch High School for Freshman Football, Junior Varsity Boys’ Basketball and was Boys’ Basketball Head Coach. In addition to formal coaching, Lieutenant Mooney has served as a volunteer football coach for both Pop Warner and American Youth Football in Long Branch and Wall Township.

Over the years, Lieutenant Mooney has received several awards. He was named Long Branch Exchange Club “Police Officer of the Year” twice, awarded the Monmouth County 200 Club “Medal of Valor” and was nominated for the nation’s Top Cop Award. In 2001, he was named Monmouth County Juvenile Officer of the Year and in 2010 received the Wilbur Ray Community Excellence Award. In addition, he has been honored by our department with awards for Honorable Service, Meritorious Service, Outstanding Service and a Unit Citation.

August 1st will be his first official day of retirement. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors!