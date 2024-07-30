Amerigo Vespucci Society of Long Branch Awards Scholarships

Local ObituariesJuly 29, 2024
Long Branch Police Congratulates Lt. Mooney On His Upcoming Retirement!July 30, 2024
The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch has announced the recipients of their annual academic scholarships. This year’s scholarships, to be applied for the upcoming fall semester, have been awarded to two New Jersey high school seniors.
The first recipient, Ashley Rescinio, is a graduate of Monmouth Regional High School. She will be attending Elon University in the fall, pursuing Criminal Justice and Psychology. Her career goal is to become an FBI Agent or a Forensic Psychologist.
The second recipient, Steven Critelli, is a graduate of Ocean Township High School. He will be attending The College of Charleston in the fall, pursuing Biology. His career goal is to become a Physician Assistant.
AVS President Joseph Mossa stated, “As a New Jersey based organization we are proud that both recipients are local residents from the greater Italian American community in Monmouth County. We are especially proud that both recipient families have been active in the Amerigo Vespucci Society for several generations. These two students were among the top percentile in their graduating class. We know they are going to excel and make us all proud as they begin a new stage in their academic journey.”
Founded in 1875 and incorporated in 1893, the AVS was originally established as a mutual aid society where Italian men could congregate, escape from discrimination and anti-Italianism that began during the period of large-scale Italian immigration during the late 19th century. Since that time the society members have made it a priority to assist each other and their families when there was/is no other place to turn. Today, the AVS continues to be a mutual aid society as well as a 501(c)3 organization assisting individuals and organizations in the community and providing educational scholarships. They are active in combating pervasive negative stereotyping and defamation of Italian Americans in the media and promote the extraordinary history and accomplishments of Italians and Italian-Americans. The AVS also promotes the admiration, general appreciation and love of Italy, its culture, society, arts and people.