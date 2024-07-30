Amerigo Vespucci Society of Long Branch Awards Scholarships

The Amerigo Vespucci Society ( AVS ) of Long Branch has announced the recipients of their annual academic scholarships. This year’s scholarships, to be applied for the upcoming fall semester, have been awarded to two New Jersey high school seniors.

The first recipient, Ashley Rescinio, is a graduate of Monmouth Regional High School. She will be attending Elon University in the fall, pursuing Criminal Justice and Psychology. Her career goal is to become an FBI Agent or a Forensic Psychologist.

The second recipient, Steven Critelli, is a graduate of Ocean Township High School. He will be attending The College of Charleston in the fall, pursuing Biology. His career goal is to become a Physician Assistant.