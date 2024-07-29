Local Obituaries

Audrey K. Boglioli, a cherished long-time resident of Long Branch, passed away on Wednesday, July 17th at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank at the age of 95.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and raised in Blairstown, NJ, Audrey met her future husband, Bernie Boglioli, while he was a student at Blair Academy. They married and moved to Newton, where together they supported Bernie through college and law school, all while raising their three sons.

In 1962, Audrey moved her family to Long Branch, where she quickly became an integral part of the community. A devout communicant of St. Michael’s RC Church, she taught Sunday school and volunteered for many years.

Audrey and Bernie enjoyed traveling to Europe, spending time at their home in Palm Beach, Florida, and attending Notre Dame football games each fall. Audrey was a long-time member of Deal Golf and Country Club and cherished summer days with her children and grandchildren, first at White Sands Beach Club and later at Takanassee Beach Club. She loved hosting holidays and giving wonderful gifts to her family, as well as Sunday’s dinners at her house every week. Audrey and her friends created a knitting club, “A Stitch Fore Time” and donated the proceeds to the Breast Center and NICU at Monmouth Medical Center.

Audrey was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernard F. Boglioli, in 2016, as well as her sister-in-law and brother, Florence and Jerry Kennedy.

She is survived by her children: Bernie Boglioli and his wife Wendy of St. Petersburg, FL; Bob Boglioli and his wife Joan of Steamboat Springs, CO; Bill Boglioli and his wife Denise of Long Branch. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Bonnie and Nathan Randall, Bernie and Karen Boglioli, Taylor Boglioli and Brian Asher, Stephen and Sarre Boglioli, Whitney and Bryan Lodigiani, Ally and Hunter Goddard, Drew Boglioli, Chris Boglioli, and Scott and Gina Boglioli; and her great-grandchildren: Keagan and his fiancé Alex , Savio, Ave Maria, Shiloh, Charlotte, Ainsley, Emma, Tyler, Hazel, Keeley, Ivy, and Kinsley; as well as her loving care giver, Flora.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30th, from 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 31st, at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s RC Church, Long Branch, followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Audrey’s memory be made to the Special Olympics Colorado/Steamboat, c/o Bob and Joan Boglioli, 2127 Indian Summer Dr., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487; https://www.coloradogives.org/story/Sosy.

To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit Audrey’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Jacquelyn Elizabeth Strasser (Selah), 68, passed away on July 22, 2024, in Red Bank, New Jersey. She was born on March 16, 1956, in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Jacky grew up in Red Bank, NJ and moved to Eatontown, NJ in 1980, where she became a dedicated member of the Eatontown community. Her career was marked by her commitment to caring for others. Joining the Eatontown First Aid Squad and serving as captain in 1993 and 1999, then becoming a Special One Police dispatcher for the Eatontown Police Department, at the same time working at Monmouth Park race track as an EMT then after an early retirement from the police Department becoming EMS coordinator for Monmouth Park. Jacky was a cherished member of her community, she had an infectious personality that touched the hearts of every person she knew.

Jacky enjoyed her retirement traveling, spending time with her family, and crafting. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandson Christopher, crafting, baking and just hanging out.

She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt. A loving friend to all that knew her, she will always be remembered for her strong spirit and her huge capacity for kindness.

Jacky is remembered by her husband Gary Strasser, her daughter Sarah Kohler and her sons Robert Strasser and Ryan Strasser. She was a cherished mother-in-law to Christopher Kohler and Jennifer Strasser, a proud grandmother to Christopher Jr., Katelyn and Karly, a loving sister to George Selah Jr. and Ardeth Oettinger, sister-in-law Anne Selah and a wonderful aunt and cousin to many.

Jacky was predeceased by her parents George Washington Selah Sr. and Patricia Selah, her brothers Frank Selah and Thomas Selah and her sister Viola Urban.

All services will be private. The family invites you to make a donation in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/, a foundation she was passionate about. The family also invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacquelyn “Jacky” Elizabeth Strasser, please visit our floral store.

Nicholas “Nick” Rego, 66, of Holmdel, died on Thursday, July 25.

Nick was born and raised in 1957 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Josephine and Salvatore Rego. He graduated high school, then received his associates from Brookdale Community College before receiving his bachelor’s in accounting from Rutger’s University. Nick worked for Peat Marwick Mitchell and Company as a CPA, then served as CEO at Pyxis Corporation before becoming CFO at Numis Securities Inc. He was also a licensed attorney. He and his wife began their family in Brooklyn before moving to Matawan, and ultimately moved to Holmdel where they resided.

Nick was an excellent cook, but also enjoyed dining out, usually a NY strip steak accompanied by Chianti red wine. Among his favorite meals to cook was eggplant parmesan, and any and all pastas. He also enjoyed traveling, he and his wife traveled all over the world, and often visited Italy. Nick was a well rounded musician as well. He played the guitar, bass guitar, lute, trombone, trumpet, and Ukulele.

Nick is predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Maria Rego.

Surviving is his loving wife of 34 years, Vicky Feijoo, his son, Jeff Rego of Holmdel, his brother, John Rego, and his close friend, Vincent Badalamenti.

All services for Nick will be privately held.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Nick’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering (www.mskcc.org)

For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Nick, please visit his page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com

Cheryl Ann Dangerfield, 66, passed away on July 24, 2024 in Long Branch, New Jersey. Born on May 31, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Cheryl spent her formative years attending Long Branch High School, where she developed a lifelong love of learning and community involvement.

Cheryl was a dedicated administrative assistant, known for her compassion and commitment to the well-being of others. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her professional life into her personal interests. Cheryl was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to music. She also found great joy in watching her favorite game shows and Western TV shows, which were a comforting and cherished part of her daily routine.

Cheryl is survived by her son, Henry E. Hurt III; daughter-in-law, Laura Hurt; granddaughter, Alicia Hurt; sister, Donna Dangerfield; brother, William Dangerfield; nephews, Leon Dangerfield, Ramell Dangerfield, and Edward Dangerfield; and uncle, John Mack. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rachel Dangerfield, and brother, Leslie Dangerfield.

Cheryl’s life was marked by her sweet and kind demeanor, always accompanied by a beautiful smile that will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Ann Dangerfield, please visit our floral store.

Eleanor “Ellie” Goslin (Pappalardo), age 86 of Ocean Township, passed away on July 13, 2024 in Neptune. Born on February 24, 1938 in Asbury Park, she spent her formative years in the area that she would call home for the entirety of her life. After graduating from Asbury Park High School in 1955, she married her high school sweetheart Bob “Goose” Goslin and had two children, Donna and Rob.

Ellie began her career as a nurse’s aide in Wanamassa School and later became a secretary at the Township of Ocean Intermediate School. Her warmth and humor was a beacon of joy for both colleagues and students. Her laughter was infectious, and she had a unique ability to lighten the hearts of those around her. If you ask anyone who attended or worked at the Intermediate School in the 80’s, 90’s or early 2000’s, they will remember “Mrs. Goslin”. Her copy room was always decorated for every holiday and proudly displayed many photos of her grandchildren. This is also where she became a self-taught “Copier Service Technician”. Only she knew how to use the copy machine and fix it when it broke.

A devout member of The Church of Mother of Mercy, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Asbury Park, Ellie’s faith was a cornerstone of her life. She found great enjoyment in shopping and cherished her time sitting on the beach, watching the waves and feeling the sand between her toes. You could always find her cheering from the stands for her children and grandchildren at every school sporting event. She was always the loudest and always there! She enjoyed football, baseball, soccer, swimming and lacrosse, but her favorite sport was football. Every Sunday she and Goose would put on their Giants jersey and route for their team.

Ellie is survived by her daughter Donna and son-in-law Joe Hurley; son Rob and daughter-in-law Cindy Goslin; granddaughter Jenna and grandson-in-law Josh Sauer; grandson Christian Goslin, and great-granddaughters Adriana and Giavana Sauer; her sister Sarah and brother-in-law Ron O’Neill, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ellie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Goslin; her parents, Nancy and Rizzerio Pappalardo, and her sisters, Celia Bonanno and Mary Stout.

Eleanor’s life and laughter will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Goslin, please visit our floral store.

Catherine “Kay” Talarico, 95, of Red Bank, NJ, died on Wednesday, July 24.

Kay was born in 1928 in Sant’Andrea, Italy where she lived throughout her early childhood. At around the age of six she, her sister and her mother left Italy to join father in the United States, spending the remainder of her formative years in Red Bank, New Jersey.

In 1946, Kay married her beloved husband Ed and raised their two boys together; they celebrated 61 years of marriage shortly before his passing in 2007. She worked as a Technical Inspector for EAI. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony’s of Padua. Kay was a very proud Italian who enjoyed cooking and baking, and preparing early for the holidays. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her parents Antonietta and Vincent Rovito, her husband Armando “Ed” Talarico, and her son, Vincent “Vinny” Talarico.

Kay is survived by her son, Emilio and his wife Dorothy Talarico of Holmdel, her daughters-in-law Mary Talarico and Grace Talarico; her sister, Vonda Grippaldi, her three grandchildren Linda, David, and Amanda Talarico, and one great-grandchild Jack Salvatore Talarico.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday July, 30th at 10:30 am at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Kay’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org)

For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Kay, please visit her page of tribute at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.

Margaret Asunta Bisso Schicitano Camassa, age 86 of Shrewsbury N.J., died peacefully on Monday, July 22nd in the home of her daughter, Loretta, and son-in-law, Mike, where she had gone to rehab after a lengthy battle of recovery from a broken femur. In the days and weeks before her death she had been surrounded by her devoted family and friends, and on the day, she left this world, she did so in the loving arms of her daughter.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, John and Mae Bisso, and her husband, Anthony J. Camassa. She is survived by her daughters, Gina Schicitano Schembre, her husband Frank, and Loretta Schicitano Houlis-Ward, her husband Mike, as well as her stepson, John Camassa, and his wife Cathy. She was the proud grandmother of Elaine, Danielle, and her husband Mitchell, Amanda, Michael and his wife Lesley, AnnaMarie, Victoria, Teddy, and his fiancée Sharon, Christina, Michael, and his wife Ashley and Victoria. And a blessed great-grandmother of Laine, Skye, Dylan and Michael. Her two sisters, Judith and Linda, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that, to her, were more like family.

Margaret was born in and lived in Hoboken before she moved to Long Branch, where she spent most of her life and graduated from LBHS in 1956. She did quite a bit of modeling and won many beauty pageants including Miss Monmouth County and Miss Highlands. We remember seeing her in the pages of the old Sears Robuck catalogs–always the picture of perfection! Margaret worked at Fort Monmouth as Head of Civilian Personal and, after retiring, she of course was not ready to sit still so she turned those connections into a successful real estate career. When described by anyone who knew her, they would say she never had a hair out of place; she had a type of timeless beauty that lasted through the years, perhaps because it came from within. Generous to a fault, “Maggs” would give you the shirt off her back, and she often did. She was a devout catholic who gave whatever was asked of her to her church and community.

As for her family, that was her life. Grandma’s house was never hands off anything. She was the grandma that was down on the floor in her Chanel suit playing with the kids. If they broke something she could care less. “Possessions” never mattered; the kids did, and they always knew it. Up until her accident she was the life of the party, dancing at her grandsons’ weddings, staying up past the rest of us having the time of her life!

We cannot imagine our lives without our beautiful mother in it. We simply pray that she is in Heaven with the rest of our loved ones and that, one day, we will see her again. Until then, Mommy, we will miss you and love you forever.

Visitation will be held on Monday July 29, 2024, 4-8pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home 10 Morrell Street Long Branch N.J. 07740. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday July 30, 2024, 10am Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 101 Chelsea Avenue Long Branch N.J. 07740. Burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Margaret’s memorial to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Carlo L. Manna Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend left this world on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Carlo was born in Jersey City and moved to Long Branch at the age of four.

He attended Star of the Sea Academy and then graduated from Long Branch High School where he enjoyed playing football and basketball. At Monmouth University, he received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and belonged to the Zeta Upsilon Sigma fraternity.

Carlo pursued his career in Education for 33 years at Asbury Park High School as a business teacher, Director of the Guidance department, and as a football coach.

Carlo was an active member of the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean. He served on the Scholarship Committee, initiated the yearly Grand 50-50, and was honored to receive the Man of the Year award in 2018.

Carlo is predeceased by his parents Lena and Joseph Manna and his brother John Manna.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Bishop) Manna, his son Chris and son-in-law Ken Rooney, his daughter Kelly Longo, his grandson Joseph Longo, his sister-in-law, Gail Manna, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Michael McClain, and nephews and nieces, John (Carrie) Manna, children, John III and Brian, Michael (Kara) Manna, Children, John, Michael, Patrick, Ryan ( Stacey) McClain, children, Emily and Abigail, Stephanie McClain, Children, Caden and Kiernan Diaz. Family was of the utmost importance to him.

Carlo’s kind and generous nature along with his unconditional love has earned him the dedication of many friends.

Carlo enjoyed attending his children’s and grandson’s sporting events, traveling, playing cards and listening to Doo Wop music.Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Saint Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 800 Ocean Avenue in West End, Long Branch from 10 am until his Funeral Mass at noon. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association (PO Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692) or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital (501 St Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105).

Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to family, friends, doctors and healthcare professionals for their support, care, dedication and compassion.

Arrangements are by Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences to the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Eva M. Perez (nee Kramer), 94, died Saturday, July 27, 2024 at home with her family by her side.

Eva was born June 21, 1930 in Breslau, Germany to Herbert and Martha (nee Fischer) Kramer. She married Felix Perez on July 24, 1952 in Erlangen, Germany.

Eva was a hard worker, a devoted Army wife, a mother, and an Oma. She has lived all over the world finally settling in Elberon, NJ in September, 1968. She worked at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch as a CNA for 25 years. Eva was an avid reader and gardener. She always enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix; her son, Herbert, Sr.; her sister, Vera; and her brothers Werner and Dieter.

She is survived by three children, Angelica (Peter) Rose of Bayville, NJ; Jennifer Daniel of Fort Collins, CO; Jeffrey (Pamela) Perez of West Long Branch, NJ; and daughter-in-law Debbie Perez of NJ. Her loving grandchildren, Jennifer (Doug), Herb Jr., Andrea, Brian (Ivy), Brigitte (Matthew), Jeffery, Jeffrey Jr. (Cat), Ashley (Jim) and great-grandchildren, Madison (Anthony), Eva, George, and Fiona; and her brother, Horst. As well as many nieces and nephews in Germany.

Mass will be offered at 10:30 am on Friday, August 2, 2024 at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in West End, Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Leroy A. Egerton 80, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on July 23, 2024. Leroy was born to the late Robert & Ada Mae Egerton.

Leroy was educated in the Freehold school system and was a track athlete in high school. After graduation Leroy was employed at Millhurst Mills where his father was employed as a truck driver. Leroy married the love of his life Billie Jeanne Henderson on December 12, 1964. Leroy was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 and served in the Vietnam War. In 1968 he received an honorable discharge. Upon returning home he was employed by Midland Glass, and shortly thereafter was employed by NJ Motor vehicle and assisted many family and friends to obtain their driver’s license. Leroy became one of “NJ’s finest” a NJ State Trooper and retired in 1999.

Leroy loved to fish and spent time on the pier. He enjoyed social gatherings with family and friends especially his road trips to North Carolina. Leroy loved to joke and laugh even in illness. He was a member of the American Legion for many years. Leroy was proud to be a Vietnam Vet and enjoyed sharing the amount of time he served.

He is predeceased by his parents Robert & Ada May Egerton, his brothers William Robert & Clarence Ray Egerton and his beloved wife Billie Jeanne Egerton.

He leaves to cherish his memories cousins, raised as siblings Shirley, Mary, Liz, Edith, Daphine, Earline and Adolph; special cousin Ruby Oates; brother in-law Michael (Sheila) Caldwell; sister in-law Irene Cannady (Tony); nephews James Berry, Steven and Makel Caldwell; great niece Mila Sade Caldwell; God daughter Terri Lee; good friend George Scott and a host of cousins, family and friends.

Stella Gealoris of Interlaken, aged 95, passed away on July 17, 2024. Stella was born on February 18, 1929 in Myteleni Greece. Orphaned at a very young age, Stella was raised by her Grandparents in the “Xorio” where she was born. In 1950, she married Nicholas Gealoris who had returned to Greece from America to find a bride. Their families knew each other, they met and in a matter of weeks were married. Never having left the island of Myteleni, she honeymooned in Athens and Paris before coming to the United States.

Nick and Stella settled in Asbury Park where Nick had a small restaurant and later a diner. Stella, not knowing anyone or the language, was very much alone. The “three sisters” (Irene, Maria and Joanne) quickly embraced Stella and made her feel welcome and like a member of their family. They introduced her to the St. George Greek community which opened its arms to her. She joined the Philoptochos Society, and was an active member for over 70 years, and was recognized by the Metropolitan for her years of service. She was also honored by the Philoptochos as a Mother of the Year. She loved the Philoptochos and the women who became her friends and extended family. She served as an officer of the board and was very active in their baking and charitable activities during those many years. Her baking skills were well known and through the years, family, neighbors and friends looked forward to getting a tray of Stella’s baklava, kourambiedes and koulouria during the Christmas holidays.

Stella’s primary focus was her family. She was dedicated to her children Angie and son James, and was devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Stella was predeceased by her husband Nick in 1991. She is survived by her daughter Angie Vrettos, son-in-law john Vrettos, son James Gealoris and daughter-in-law Lissa Gealoris, five grandchildren (Stephanie, Alexandra, John, Samantha and Nick), and six great grandchildren (Matthew, Nicole, Stella, Ava, Clark and Madison). She is also survived by her nephews Bill and Jim Apostolides and their families. They will all miss her greatly and will have a hole in their hearts that will never be filled.

Donations in Stella’s memory can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Mark Carl Tarrant, 65, passed quietly the morning of July 10 th after a challenging battle with metastatic bladder cancer with the love of his life JoAnn Colson constantly by his side. Born in October 1958 to Anita Van Why Tarrant, and raised in Lake Hopatcong New Jersey by Anita and Jerry Tarrant, he enjoyed boating and

water skiing, time on the Jersey Shore, and his classic cars. Mark and JoAnn shared 40 wonderful years together. A resident of West Long Branch, NJ, Mark worked for Monmouth University for 38 years. Mark was a classic car guy who loved to own classic cars, and do classic restorations, whether a split window coupe, T Bird, a 60’s Mustang, ’57 Belair, or a Pontiac muscle car. Over the years he owned many different cars, but never fewer than 4 or 5 at a time, to work on or show at all the car shows he and JoAnn participated in over the years. Mark was an active member and sponsor of the Antique Motoring Club

of Monmouth County. 65, passed quietly the morning of July 10 th after a challenging battle with metastatic bladder cancer with the love of his life JoAnn Colson constantly by his side. Born in October 1958 to Anita Van Why Tarrant, and raised in Lake Hopatcong New Jersey by Anita and Jerry Tarrant, he enjoyed boating andwater skiing, time on the Jersey Shore, and his classic cars. Mark and JoAnn shared 40 wonderful years together. A resident of West Long Branch, NJ, Mark worked for Monmouth University for 38 years. Mark was a classic car guy who loved to own classic cars, and do classic restorations, whether a split window coupe, T Bird, a 60’s Mustang, ’57 Belair, or a Pontiac muscle car. Over the years he owned many different cars, but never fewer than 4 or 5 at a time, to work on or show at all the car shows he and JoAnn participated in over the years. Mark was an active member and sponsor of the Antique Motoring Clubof Monmouth County.

Predeceased by his parents Anita and Jerry Tarrant, and beloved sister-in-law Sandra Lee Colson Perez, Mark is survived by JoAnn and her family, Jill Wightman (Earl), Linda Flewelling (Rick), and brother-in-law Bill Perez. He was Uncle Mark to Norman Wightman, Michael Perez (Nayra), Nancy Flewelling Fine (David), and Carolyn Flewelling Gallagher (Jared), and the grand nieces and nephews, here and on the way. He is survived by many friends who were family to Mark and JoAnn, thankful for their friendship and journey down the road together.

Remember the good moments: spending time with Mark, whether over a good meal, working on a car, planning a car show, or hanging out at a car show. He will

be missed. We see him cruising down the road in a classic car heading off to a better place.

A visitation will be held for family and friends. 10:00am-1:00pm. Saturday July 13, 2024. Fiore- Buckley Funeral Home. 236 Monmouth Road Oakhurst, New Jersey. 07755 Contributions in Mark’s memory can be made to the Antique Motoring Club of Monmouth County (AMCOMC) PO Box 124, Little Silver, NJ 07739 or West Long Branch EMS 299 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. for condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com