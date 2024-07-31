Join Long Branch Police Dept. in Congratulating Corporal Cesare Simonelli On His Retirement!

Corporal Cesare Simonelli was born and raised in Long Branch and joined the LBPD in 1999, serving several years as a Patrolman, but has spent the vast majority of his career as a vital part of the Traffic Safety Team. In addition, he has been a member of the Bicycle Patrol Unit and the Motor Unit and a rider in the Police Unity Tour.

Cpl. Simonelli’s true talent and passion for projects where he can build, mend and fix things has been an invaluable asset to the department in his role in the Traffic Unit. Throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in ensuring the most reliable and cost-effective solutions to increase the efficiency and safety of vehicles used by all public safety personnel. In addition to his many regular responsibilities involving, traffic safety, accident investigation, signage and lights, he mastered the art of installing, repairing and testing all communication, safety, lighting, warning and defensive equipment utilized by our first line officers during a time where these technologies were advancing at a rapid pace.

His commitment to quality and craftsmanship is evident in every project he undertook and his compassion for the community has been evident in the many good deeds he has coordinated over the years, including tuning up a bike for donation to a local child in need, coordinating a complete Christmas dinner for the family of an auto accident victim who was sitting at her bedside and countless other acts of kindness. He has been a shining example of what it means to be a Long Branch Police Officer.

August 1st will be his first official day of retirement. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors!