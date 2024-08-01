Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul Secure $250,000 in State Budget for Local Disability Support Organizations

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, M.D., and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul (D-Monmouth) have successfully secured $250,000 in the FY2025 state budget for three key local Monmouth County organizations supporting individuals with disabilities: $100,000 for Parents with a Plan, $50,000 for the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, and $100,000 for LADACIN Network. This substantial investment highlights their commitment to enhancing services and support for neurodiverse individuals, ALS patients, and those with developmental disabilities.

“By allocating $250,000 to these essential organizations, we are reinforcing our commitment to supporting the disability community,” Gopal said. “Parents with a Plan, the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, and LADACIN Network each provide critical services that impact countless lives. This funding will help expand their reach, allowing them to offer more comprehensive support and resources. It represents a significant step forward in ensuring that our community members with disabilities have access to the care and opportunities they deserve.”

“As a physiatrist specializing in rehabilitative medicine, I understand the profound impact of continuous and tailored care for individuals with disabilities,” Donlon said. “This funding is vital for the LADACIN Network, Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, and Parents With a Plan, as it will enable them to provide the long-term support and specialized services necessary for improving the quality of life for those with chronic conditions and disabilities. It’s crucial that we extend care beyond childhood and adapt our services to meet the evolving needs of individuals throughout their lives.”

“Having been a caregiver for my aging parents, I know firsthand how important it is to have reliable support systems in place,” Peterpaul said. “The work of Parents with a Plan, the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, and LADACIN Network is invaluable to families navigating the challenges of disability and chronic illness. This funding will help these organizations continue their vital work, providing crucial assistance and ensuring that individuals with disabilities can lead dignified, supported lives.”

For the past several months, Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul have been working in a bipartisan effort with legislative leadership in Trenton to secure direct funds for the residents of the 11th Legislative District. Their efforts have resulted in millions of dollars being allocated to Monmouth County municipalities, schools, and nonprofi t organizations in the FY2025 state budget. The Legislative District 11 office is proud to support initiatives that ensure individuals with disabilities receive the care and resources they need to thrive during Disability Pride Month this July, and every month.

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committees; Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture and the Aging & Human Services Committees. They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.