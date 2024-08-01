Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center Calendar of August Events

See all events here

We hope you’re able to make your way to visit our current exhibit, Tides of Change: Lifesaving & Surf Culture in Long Branch, on display through Aug. 30th. This exhibit explores the vital role lifeguard and surf culture play in our community and our deep love for the seaside. Through images & artifacts of local heroes and fine art by local artists, we capture the essence of the beach’s magnetic pull

We have tons of events, classes, and workshops for everyone to enjoy. Read on to discover what’s happening at the LBACC and join us in making summer memories.

Monday, August 5th at 6 pm

Join us at the Arts & Cultural Center as local historian, Jim Foley gives an insightful talk on the origins of lifeguarding in Long Branch. Discover the people who shaped this essential service and the stories of our coastal community.