Tonight Mushmouth Performs in Pier Village

Mushmouth, a band described as the the most energetic and exciting New Jersey cover band experience, will be playing tonight in Pier Village. Can’t make it? The Cliffs will be performing August 4th on West End Beach. Bring a chair and enjoy the music from the boardwalk. The next concert at the Broadway Band Shell will be on August 13, featuring Group Warachando, a five-piece Latin Band.

All events are exciting and entertaining and you’re sure to hear some of your favorite music to dance and sing along to.