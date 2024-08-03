Sterns Trailer Eliminates Larson Ford in JSBL Playoffs

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Wednesday night, July 31, Sterns Trailer beat Larson Ford 122-109. It was a quarterfinal matchup of the 2024 Jersey Shore Basketball League playoffs. The game not only had a high points total, it had 33 personal fouls and several technical fouls with two players ejected and a third who just walked off.

Sterns Trailer who is the back-to-back JSBL champs had a 59-56 lead at the half. In those opening 20 minutes, only 13 personal fouls were called. Larson Ford had seven and Sterns Trailer had six. However, the start of the second half had tempers high and trash talking even higher.

Kevin Mateo of Sterns, who had 12 points in the opening half was having words with Nate Pierre-Louis of Larson Ford, who had 15 points in the first half. Officials told both players to lower their voices and just play ball. But, the two ballers didn’t listen and got in each other’s face. Officials had to separate them and hit both with technical fouls. The JSBL rules state when a player is ejected from the game, they must exit the gym.

Both players left the game and Manasquan High School, where the games are played. However, Josh Pierre-Louis, Nate’s younger brother also plays for Larson Ford. After seeing his brother, who plays in the NBG G-League, leave the gym, he took himself out of the lineup and turned in his uniform and also left the gym. When he exited the game, Josh had 12 points.

The Pierre-Louis brothers combined for 27 of the 56 points for Larson Ford in the first half. “It was a big blow for us to lose Kevin Mateo, as he’s a big time scorer. However, Larson Ford losing both Nate and Josh was a big blow. I’m not sure why Josh left the game, but they both can score or create scoring opportunities for their teammates,” said Ron Pastore, General Manager for Sterns Trailer.

In the third quarter, Sterns Trailer outscored Larson Ford 32-27. “Having David Coit as our shooting guard and Parker Dortch and Anthony Selby pounding the boards, we were in control for the second half,” Pastore said .

Officials also tightened up the game, making 20 calls for personal fouls in the second half. The final 10 minutes had Sterns Trailer besting Larson Ford 31-26 and taking the 122-109 victory. Coit was high man with 37 points. He has played in five games this summer, and scored 175 points which is an average of 35-per game. He also has 33 rebounds, 20 assists, six steals and only two personal fouls. “David is such a dynamic player, I’m very lucky to have him on our squad this summer,” added Pastore.

Dortch also had a great game for Sterns Trailer with 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Jalen Gaffney finished the game with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win. Gene Campbell also had a strong showing for Sterns Trailer with 12 points.

Scoring 38 points for Larson Ford in the loss was Christian Lyons. He also pulled down 14 rebounds and had four assists. Isiah McCallum and Aundre Hyatt each finished with 16 points for Larson Ford. “This is summer basketball. It’s unfortunate that we lost and had Nate ejected. But I congratulate Sterns Trailer on their victory,” said Paul Larson, owner of the squad.

Larson Ford has won a total of 10 Jersey Shore Basketball League titles. Their first was in 1974 and their last in 2019. With the loss to Sterns Trailer, who has a total of four titles, 2005, 2012, 2022, 2023, Larson Ford is eliminated from the 2024 tournament.

The semifinals will be played on Monday, August 5. The first game, which starts at 7:00 p.m. will feature Sterns Trailer facing WCT Warriors. The second semifinal will have Sea View Jeep taking on RKE Athletic at 8:30 p.m.