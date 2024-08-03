IAATO Presents Check to Monmouth Medical Center’s Unterberg Children’s Hospital

First round of the JSBL quarterfinals is in the booksAugust 3, 2024
Members of the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean
(IAATO), an organization that has a long history of supporting The Unterberg Children’s Hospital and the community it serves, went to Monmouth Medical Center to deliver proceeds from their annual car show fund-raiser.
The highly successful event, which was held June 9th and exceeded its $10,000 goal for 2024, benefits MMC’s Pediatric Department outreach in support of local families with young children who are facing food insecurity. Last year alone, the Pediatric Department screened and provided 200 bags of food for families with children up to 13 years old that were facing food insecurity. This year, they are expanding the program and expect to feed at least 300 families. Thank you IAATO for your ongoing generous support of our local families!
Be sure to stop by the IAATO’s annual Ocean Township Festival featuring great food, live music, rides and games, 50-50’s and, new this year, cooking demonstrations. The 48th annual festival will be held August 7th through 11th at Joe Palaia Park. Click here to learn more: https://iaato.com/festival