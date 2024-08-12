Ballot Drawing for 2024 General Election to be Conducted and Livestreamed on Monday, August 12   

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has announced that the ballot position drawing for General Election candidates will be held on Monday, August 12, and will be accessible for online viewers.

The livestreamed drawing will begin at 3 p.m. from the Monmouth County Clerk of Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold. The link to the livestream will be posted the morning of August 12 on the Monmouth County Clerk’s Facebook page at HYPERLINK https://www.facebook.com/MonmouthCountyClerk”https://www.facebook.com/MonmouthCountyClerk

A ballot drawing is held 85 days before Election Day in accordance with N.J.S.A.19:14-12. Any questions regarding the ballot drawing can be directed to the County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790.

About the Monmouth County Clerk

The Office of the Monmouth County Clerk is comprised of five divisions handling property recordings, elections, archives, passports and records management. The County Clerk’s Office also provides resident, veteran and Gold Star Family identification cards to county residents, administers oaths to notaries and public officials and performs wedding ceremonies. The Monmouth County Clerk is a constitutional and administrative officer elected to a five-year term by the voters of Monmouth County. Christine Giordano Hanlon, Esq. was elected Monmouth County Clerk in November 2015 and was re-elected to a second term in November 2020.