Family Addiction Network August Meeting

August 20th from 7 – 8:30pm, WLB Community Center

Join us as we welcome Bill Tomkins, W. Long Branch native, to share his story of faith and hope. Bill has a long history with alcohol with a recovery date of 9/4/2011. Having his own story as well as having lived with his father’s alcoholism, he has much to share about the disease of addiction. One thing is certain, the path to recovery/sobriety requires work.

Bill will share his perspective on the day-to-day importance of creating strong boundaries, enforcing those boundaries, the pain of discipline (for both the person suffering and the family member) and the importance of self-care while navigating a loved one’s journey.

We hope you can come and gain knowledge and insight which will help you help your loved one

