After 52 Years Gene Hession Retiring From LB Beaches

After 52 years working as a lifeguard and supervisor on the beaches of Jones Beach, NY and Long Branch, NJ, Dr. Gene Hession is retiring at the end of this season. Dr. Hession’s remarkable career spans decades and disciplines, characterized by an unwavering commitment to public service, health, and safety. From his early days as a lifeguard to his roles in chiropractic care and community leadership, Dr. Hession’s contributions have left a lasting impact on countless lives.

Dr. Hession began his lifeguarding career in 1972 at Jones Beach, Long Island. After moving to New Jersey, he began lifeguarding at West End Beach in Long Branch, and over the years rose through the ranks to become the Training Supervisor for Long Branch Ocean Rescue. With strong leadership and dedication to the job, Dr. Hession quickly became a central figure in the beach safety community. Assisting the lifeguard community beyond the beachfront, Dr. Hession served as the president of the Monmouth County Chapter of the United States Lifesaving Association (USLA). During his tenure as president, Dr. Hession championed numerous initiatives to enhance beach safety and lifeguard training. Dr. Hession continues to serve the chapter as treasurer, ensuring the financial health and sustainability of its programs. Through public announcements on local radio stations, Dr. Hession has successfully raised over $100,000 in grants for the chapter. His ability to engage the community and garner support has also been instrumental in advancing the mission of the USLA.

In addition to his work with the USLA and Long Branch Ocean Rescue, Dr. Hession has made significant contributions to chiropractic care. He has served as a chiropractic team physician for several area high schools, as well as for Monmouth University and the New York Football Giants. His expertise and care have helped athletes maintain peak performance and recover from injuries.

One of Dr. Hession’s most notable achievements and greatest contributions to the City of Long Branch was the establishment of the Long Branch Ocean Rescue Lifeguard Academy in 2013. After several tragic events in the summer of 2012, Long Branch Ocean Rescue reorganized and revamped its training program, and Dr. Hession stepped up to lead the process. Under the guidance and supervision of Dr. Hession, over 400 lifeguards have been through the academy and have been trained in essential ocean rescue and emergency response skills. Since 2021, the Lifeguard Academy has also trained the lifeguards of Deal Ocean Rescue under a shared services agreement.

The Lifeguard Academy consists of a rigorous curriculum that covers all aspects of ocean lifeguarding. The first-year lifeguards begin the course by completing classroom work that includes training videos from renowned agencies such as Los Angeles County Fire Rescue as well as a lecture by Dr. Andrew Schmidt, an emergency room physician, on the pathophysiology of drowning. Outside of the classroom, the lifeguards complete intense physical training such timed distance swims and runs, as well as practical instruction on various types of rescues including torp rescues, line rescues, and paddleboard rescues to prepare the lifeguards for the situations they may face on the job. The course also involves instruction on management of spinal injuries, sand hole collapse rescues, boat rescues, and how to handle missing persons at the beach. At the end of the program, the participants must pass a written test in addition to successfully completing all swim tests, run tests, and practical exercises.

The Lifeguard Academy established by Dr. Hession has become an essential part of the City of Long Branch’s commitment to beach safety and has set the standard for ocean lifeguard training. The success of the Lifeguard Academy is a testament to Dr. Hession’s dedication and vision for the future of beachfront safety. His efforts have not only produced skilled lifeguards but have also fostered a culture of excellence and preparedness on the Long Branch Ocean Rescue team and beyond. Long Branch Ocean Rescue rookie academy graduates have gone on to become doctors, nurses, teachers, police officers, firemen, FBI agents and other public service jobs.

With the retirement of Dr. Hession, veteran Long Branch Ocean Rescue Captain Elesabeth Racioppi will take over as Training Supervisor and director of the Lifeguard Academy. Bringing it full circle, Elesabeth graduated from the first Lifeguard Academy taught by Dr. Hession. Since then, she has gone on to become a teacher and head swim coach at Shore Regional High School, and she has risen through the ranks to become an integral part of the Lifeguard Academy as she has worked alongside Dr. Hession and Long Branch Ocean Rescue Captain Bill Kiss as an assistant instructor for the past four years. As Long Branch Ocean Rescue celebrates 12 years of the Lifeguard Academy, Dr. Gene Hession’s legacy will continue to inspire and protect for years to come.