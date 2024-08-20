Backpack Giveaway For Long Branch Students

Cinthya Lopez, Kylie Lopez, Tyra Priester, Emmanuel Itzol, Markus Rodriguez and Juscelina Resende from Long Branch Schools handing backpacks and school uniforms to students.
Last week Long Branch Public Schools held Ready for School Event at Morris Ave. School. Backpacks and school supplies were handed out to local students along with many giveaways offered by different organizations. Free school uniforms were also given out by the Green Wave Closet.
It was a fun, family event with lively music by a DJ, free ice cream and vegetables grown at Long Branch school gardens.
“This turned out to be a nice day,” said Emmanuel Itzol, Bilingual Family Liason. “Everybody is doing a great job and we’re giving out a lot of school supplies.”
Heidy Castillo, Bilingual Supervisor, Jessica Rodriguez, Attendance Officer PK-5 and Emmanuel Itzol, Bilingual Family Liason.
Representing Clean Ocean Action, were Chelsea Taylor and David Stocker.
Representing the Long Branch Field Hockey team, are Coach Stephanie Dixon and Pierre Joseph. On Thursday they are holding a fundraiser for the team at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Alan Cuenca, Jada Daley and Michelle Perez from the Long Branch Police Dept. handing out toys.
Handing out school supplies from the Long Branch School Association, were Alex Smiga, Ana Rugo, Kristen Clarke, Claudia Giron and Jen Long
Free school supplies for all Long Branch students
Backpacks and school supplies were handed out to LB students
Sherrie Robinson with Heidy Castillo showing vegetables that were grown by teachers, and students at all the Long Branch schools .