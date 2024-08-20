Backpack Giveaway For Long Branch Students

Last week Long Branch Public Schools held Ready for School Event at Morris Ave. School. Backpacks and school supplies were handed out to local students along with many giveaways offered by different organizations. Free school uniforms were also given out by the Green Wave Closet.

It was a fun, family event with lively music by a DJ, free ice cream and vegetables grown at Long Branch school gardens.

“This turned out to be a nice day,” said Emmanuel Itzol, Bilingual Family Liason. “Everybody is doing a great job and we’re giving out a lot of school supplies.”