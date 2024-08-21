Upcoming Events at Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center

See All Events Here

We hope you’re able to make your way to visit our current exhibit, Tides of Change: Lifesaving & Surf Culture in Long Branch, on display through Aug. 30th. This exhibit explores the vital role lifeguard and surf culture play in our community and our deep love for the seaside. Through images & artifacts of local heroes and fine art by local artists, we capture the essence of the beach’s magnetic pull. We hope to see you soon!