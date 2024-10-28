Local Organizations Helping to Abate Family Food Crisis

By Lisa Kelly

Food insecurity is a growing crisis and local food pantries across Monmouth County are stepping up to address the growing problem with immediate relief and long-term support.

St. Brigid’s Food Pantry at St. James Episcopal Church in Long Branch is expanding its outreach to meet the rising demand. The pantry, which has long served the local community, is witnessing an increase in visitors as families and individuals face mounting financial pressures.

St. Brigid’s will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner on November 20th. For more information on St. Brigid’s call (732) 222-1411.

Mike Vizian has been the manager of St. Brigid’s Food Pantry for two years, and he has seen the number of people relying on the pantry for food triple in that time. When he started as manager, the pantry served an average of approximately 45 families each day it was open, reaching a peak of 61. Now the pantry assists an average of 90 families, reaching a high of 127 families in a day who need food assistance. The pantry provides food to 3000-4000 people per month.

“The food need goes beyond the expected stereotype that only low or no-income, or unemployed people are experiencing food shortages,” Mike said. “I see middle-class individuals with jobs who can’t make ends meet because food is so expensive now and they cannot feed their families without assistance.”

St. Brigid’s Pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM. Referrals from social service agencies and pre-registration are not required. Clients may register during their normal operating hours.

St. Brigid’s Food Pantry, Long Branch, which has operated for over a decade, has experienced a significant increase in visitors over the past year, with many new families seeking assistance for the first time. The pantry’s volunteers remain committed to ensuring food is available for all in need, but the increase in demand has prompted a call for more donations and support from the community.

Both St. Brigid’s Food Pantry and the VGCA Food Pantry and Family Services Center aim to serve as vital safety nets, offering healthy food options and a welcoming environment for those facing difficult times. Community members are encouraged to contribute through food or monetary donations to ensure these essential services continue to operate at full capacity. Volunteers are welcome.

For more information about donating or volunteering, please contact the food pantries directly.

Free Food is given away in the food pantry of St Luke’s Church, 535 Broadway, Long Branch from 2 pm until 5 pm, every other Friday. Enter the double glass doors from the parking lot; register or check in; and then you will walk through the Food Pantry area selecting the food your family can use.October 25, November 8, 22, December 6, 20. Their thrift shop is open Tuesdays: 3 to 5 pm. Saturdays: Noon to 3 pm. Want to serve God in this great ministry? Please speak to Janet. The next food pantry date is here. St. Luke’s offers free Tuesday night dinners and Wednesday lunch. Lunch is on the first Wednesday of every month at Noon. It is a time of food and fellowship and closes with a short devotion. Please contact Pastor Ray or call the Church office (732) 222-1341 for more information. Opens 2:30 PM Tue Volunteer at St. Luke’s. Phone: (732) 222-1341

Two years ago, a food bank opened in Red Bank, spearheaded by New Jersey State Senator Vin Gopal and his Civic Association.

Senator Gopal has been a vocal advocate for combating food insecurity, recognizing that many families are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation, job losses, and other economic hardships. The food pantry will offer critical support to surrounding areas, providing a centralized location for those in need.

“The Vin Gopal Civic Association Food Pantry and Family Resource Center in Red Bank has grown tremendously over the last two years,” Vin Gopal Civic Association (VGCA) Board Vice-Chair Erin Howard said. He said that while food insecurity has always been an issue, the immediate need for food is definitely growing. “We’ve seen a steady increase in patrons, and today help close to 100 families a week. We’ve been lucky to partner with Fulfill, which has helped keep staples such as eggs, boxed milk, rice and cereal on our shelves.”

Howard added that the need feels much greater recently; and in particular they have seen a steady increase in young families seeking assistance. One of the most requested items is diapers, and the local community has often risen to the occasion and helped to address the need with diaper donations.

In addition to food, VGCA offers clothing, personal care items and a birthday program. Parents and caregivers can choose a toy when it is their child’s birthday, and they also have cake supplies that patrons can take home to celebrate a birthday. “These little touches seem to go a long way, and our clients are always so appreciative. As much as possible, we try hard to listen to our patrons to ensure we are able to provide what they need and would like to have. It’s truly a privilege to do this work, and we hope our center’s presence helps ease the burden of food costs for our local families,” Howard said.

If you or someone else is in need you can email the VGCA at VinGopalCivic@gmail.com to set up an appointment to shop at their pantry or visit them on Tuesdays from 9:30am – 12:00pm and Thursdays 11:30am – 2:00pm at 224 Shrewsbury Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

Locations for local food pantries

Lutheran Church of the Reformation, at 992 Broadway, West Long Branch, New Jersey accepts donations Their food pantry hours are, Tuesday 7-8:30pm & Saturday 8:30-10am. Community Clothes Closet hours, are1st & 3rd Saturday 8-9:30.

732-759-4285

About St. Brigid’s Food Pantry

Located at St. James Church, 300 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, St. Brigid’s Food Pantry has been serving local families for over 10 years, providing nutritious meals and essential supplies to those in need. (732) 222-1411

Hours: Monday 11 AM–1 PM & Wednesday 11 AM–1 PM. Closed Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

About Senator Vin Gopal Civic Association

Senator Vin Gopal is an advocate for social justice, education, and economic relief, and has been a key leader in initiatives to combat food insecurity in Monmouth County. The Vin Gopal Civic Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and recognizes that in the Central Jersey Communities there are many groups who are affected by a unique high cost of living and struggle to maintain their economic independence.

Vin Gopal Civic Association

97 Apple St, Suite 4, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

VGCA Food Pantry & Family Services Center, (732) 455-2703, 224 Shrewsbury Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Hours: Tuesdays 9:30-12:00; Thursdays 11:30-2:00.

Or make an appointment for a different day/time at vingopalcivic@gmail.com